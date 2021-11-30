Metastrings and mysterious triality

Farcical pseudoscience of the new South African variant Omicron is a dumb story designed to bring the Coronazi ultramorons' hysteria to an even higher level In the morning, I needed some 10 ...

The United States is falling apart The United States is in danger of chaos and possibly totalitarianism, then a new state will emerge An interview with Erik Best, a US journ...

Explosion of athletes' cardiovascular episodes is way above 5 sigma now There are lots of people who have been trained to repeat the incredible lies about the safety of the Covid vaccines. The VAERS system in the...

Other people's inner consciousness is scientifically meaningless for you ...but that doesn't mean that the laws of Nature may be applied without a conscious entity... Feedly.com threw a text by Sean Carroll ...

Satoshi Nakamoto Florida trial Willie Soon sent me this fresh article at the Daily Mail (see also Google News , Twitter ) talking about an ongoing trial, Dave Kleiman'...

The absurdly pathetic "result" of COP26 Another summit of the climate psychopaths and their spineless collaborationists ended in Glasgow. The format was the same one that we rememb...

Unitarity conditions for the (de Sitter) wave function of the Universe? The Quanta Magazine's Charlie Wood wrote an interesting text Laws of Logic Lead to New Restrictions on the Big Bang It starts with ...

"Lost German girl" didn't deserve better On the contrary... 74 years ago, Prague was liberated by the Red Army. The Vlasov Army – Soviet soldiers who were captured and forced to ...

With no excess of deaths for 18 weeks, Austria joins the hardcore Coronazi club Hundreds of millions of people in the West have been totally and hopelessly brainwashed by the Covid propaganda and they seem unable to see ...