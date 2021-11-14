Those who lynch Kyle Rittenhouse are pure evil

I just spent some hours with the Kyle Rittenhouse trial. It is just incredible what many Americans, including (or especially) Americans with lots of influence, do these days. OK, what is going on?



In August 2020, there was a lot of crime on the streets of the U.S. cities. Police forces were being attacked and their activity was suppressed. Organized crime was ruling the streets of many cities, especially the "BLM" criminal organization. That was also the case in Kenosha, Wisconsin, where some anger and looting was "justified" by a (logical) death of a black criminal (sexual assault, was using knife against cops in the car). A 17-year-old dude Kyle Rittenhouse from Antioch, Illinois (an adjacent state) was just attending an event for cadets (policemen in training) in the Kenosha area. He had other emotional attachments to the place.







Before the critical day, he heard about a showroom (with cars) which was burned by some bad players, the damage was over $1 million. As a young idealist of the kind that I can completely empathize with, the young fan of "Blue [Cops'] Lives Matter" decided to become a vigilante, an independent enforcer of the law. Such an intent isn't endorsed by the law but it is endorsed by the basic morality: when the police fails to protect the law and order, it is time for vigilantes with hearts to fill the vacuum. He illegally borrowed a clone of the AR-15 semi-automatic rifle from his friend Mr Black and went to the places in order to discourage the criminals from commiting further crimes.







As you can imagine, those were dangerous places. Kyle was immediately targeted by three criminals. What were their occupations? Because it was a BLM event, you could guess that they were a Burner, a Looter, and a Murderer. Well, it wouldn't be quite accurate but you would be close. The three convicted felons were a pedophile, a rapist, and a burglar. A nice company, indeed! It sounds like the WaPo, the New York Times, and the CNN. OK, they were chasing him, wanted to kill him (and had a gun as well), and Kyle had to shoot at them in self-defense. He killed two of the three bad guys and injured the third one. Detailed video documentation of these events exists – in fact, from numerous angles.





We need a trial to determine if this is self defense? #FreeKyleRittennhouse pic.twitter.com/5QBPEFENgH — Blue Starr (@bluestarrfl) November 14, 2021