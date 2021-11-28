"Very high probabilities that theorems are true" are fallacious

David B. sent me a recent article by Mussardo and LeClair that uses the Mertens function i.e. the cummulative sum of the Möbius function to produce a statistical argument in favor of the Riemann Hypothesis. It's interesting but at the end, I believe that we already have lots of these incomplete "statistical arguments in favor of the Riemann Hypothesis". They have actually existed for centuries; most mathematicians have believed that the hypothesis was true and the "circumstantial evidence" was always an important reason of that belief.







Yes, this article hugely overlaps with \(P=NP\) is conceivable; there is no partial evidence in purely discrete mathematics (2014). See other blog posts that mention probabilities and Riemann or \(P\), \(NP\), proofs.



Fine, I have spent hundreds of hours with the Riemann Hypothesis in my life. Almost all my attacks on the problem were naturally thinking of "physical systems" where a function related to the Riemann zeta function was a partition sum or something similar. Some of them were just quantum mechanical problems of particles on some graphs (with line intervals whose lengths was related to primes), some of them had creation and annihilation operators for primes, the most sophisticated ones involved the tachyon minimum in string field theory or \(p\)-adic string theory.







An overwhelming majority of my attempts assumed the Hilbert-Pólya conjecture which is a vague Ansatz for a proof. It says that there is a physics problem, a quantum Hamiltonian, whose spectrum basically and demonstrably coincides with the nontrivial zeroes of the zeta function. The final steps of the proof of the Riemann Hypothesis is conjectured to be the proof of the Hermiticity of this operator.







Although I have repeatedly thought to be hours away from a complete proof, I no longer believe it has ever been the case. The main problem is that I believe that the whole program is a wishful thinking and the actual beef is actually still missing. Why? Well, it is surely true that a Hermitian operator has a real spectrum. But the problem is that aside from the normalizable eigenstates, typical operators which represent the Riemann zeta problem may also have quasinormal modes which are not normalizable eigenstates i.e. "wave functions in \(L^2\)" because of some "exponential growth somewhere at infinity" but they still do produce zeroes or poles in the scattering amplitudes extended to the complex plane. Despite their being non-normalizable, these "wave functions" or formal eigenstates would still lead to a violation of the Riemann Hypothesis. My research on quasinormal modes has reminded me that in the optics of calculus, the quasinormal modes simply do look as real as the normal ones, and the discrimination between the two groups is largely equivalent to the validity of statements such as the Riemann Hypothesis. If you can't separate solutions to normal and quasinormal ones, you will probably be unable to prove or disprove the Riemann Hypothesis, either.



The Hilbert-Pólya program makes it sound (and perhaps, the claim is the main beef of the program!) as if "finding the right Hamiltonian" were the overwhelming majority of a proof of the Riemann Hypothesis but I think that it is not really hard to define such operators. The missing part of the proof is the proof of the non-existence of the quasinormal modes away from the real axis (away from real eigenvalues). And because I think that Hilbert, Pólya, or many of their followers haven't found any sketch of a proof implying that "no quasinormal modes exist", the program hasn't really come closer to a complete proof of the Riemann Hypothesis. And for this reason, while I expect the physics methods to be superuseful in analyzing all such problems, I am somewhat open-minded about the very validity of the Riemann Hypothesis. The physics wisdom would probably be very useful even in the case that the nontrivial roots away from the axis actually exist; and the Riemann Hypothesis is actually false!



But that is not what I wanted to discuss according to the headline. I wanted to discuss the problems with any quantification of a "probability that a mathematical proposition is true". When this reasoning is applied to unique theorems, the probability calculus is always fishy.



Why is it so? The reason is very simple... the reason is that mathematics isn't a natural science, mathematics and physics aren't the same thing! What is the relevant difference and why does it matter? Well, in physics and natural sciences, probabilistic arguments are not only legitimate. They actually cover all real empirical evidence in favor of the non-trivial, non-tautological claims in physics (and natural science). We simply need the empirical data and the empirical data always have some probability to deviate from the precise mean value, because of the random (Poisson) character of events, because of noise and inaccuracy of the experimental apparatuses, and perhaps a few more reasons.



What happened when the Higgs boson was "discovered" in July 2012 (and I was sure it would be there from late 2011)? Well, the histogram of the possible "candidate decaying particle" describing some decay events at the LHC was growing an increasing bump near \(125\GeV\) and the probability that such a bump would arise by chance, assuming that no Higgs of the mass around \(125\GeV\) existed, was generally decreasing. When it dropped in "one part per million" or so, the particle physicists had enough self-confidence to announce the discovery.



But we need to understand. How is it possible that physicists may calculate the probabilities that a Higgs-like bump emerges by chance and similar probabilities? What are the assumptions behind such calculations (and indeed, they are needed whenever we deduce something from the raw experimental data)? A necessary condition is our assumption that Nature obeys a theory that allows to calculate the probabilities of various outcomes. And if the same experiment is repeated many times, the repetitions of the experiments are almost precisely independent from each other. So if a Higgs-like event is seen too many times, the probability that it is a coincidence is dropping to zero, basically exponentially. Natural science depends on the "reproducibility of experiments". While there may be random fluctuations or noise that prevents a clear outcome of a single experiment, the probability that a patternless (null) hypothesis will be capable of producing a pattern that is characteristic for a more elaborate theory (one with the Higgs in this case) may be made arbitrarily small by simply repeating the same process many times!



The independence of the outcomes of random processes in two labs at different places, or even one lab at two different moments, boils down to a basic property of spacetime, some kind of locality. In a relativistic theory, the locality in space may be precise and it implies that the outcomes in two spatially separated regions are strictly independent of each other. If they are time-like separated, like repeated experiments in the same lab always are, the precise independence cannot hold. But we have still good reasons to believe that the LHC is basically "reset" before every collision and the result of the previous collision doesn't tangibly influence the odds for the outcome of a new, repeated collision. Because the spacetime has many quasi-independent regions, the evidence from each may add up to the total evidence, the probabilities may multiply, and with a sufficient number of repetitions showing a growing pattern, the certainty that the null hypothesis has been falsified may become arbitrarily self-confident.



On the other hand, mathematics doesn't work in any spacetime and it doesn't allow any truly independent repetitions of experiments!



Try to view questions in mathematics (questions about the validity of various propositions) as physics questions, i.e. questions analogous to the question "whether an observable \(L\) in some region obeys some condition". The problem is that all of mathematics is really connected with itself. You cannot ever assume that two propositions (that have been proven to be neither equivalent; nor the negations of each other) are "spatially separated" from each other so that the two answers could be used as two truly independent pieces of evidence in favor of a theorem (or against it), so that the probabilities could be multiplied (to get a really small number really soon).



The reproducibility of the LHC collisions seems almost exactly true. If the LHC only produces three charged leptons, the electron, the muon, and the tau, it is implausible that it will suddenly produce five charged lepton species (at the same energy) or that the muon mass will dramatically change. We have quite some evidence for the statement that "the laws of physics aren't changing, or at most changing incredibly slowly". Also, we have quite some direct and indirect evidence in favor of the independence of especially spatially separated regions (that independence, locality, follows from relativistic thoughts about the causality). Much of the evidence is direct, we have just observed lots of pairs of repetitions of an experiment whose outcomes were predicted by a theory but uncorrelated with each other. But the relativity-like principles are even stronger arguments against some "dependence" between the random generators employed by Nature in two regions of space (or spacetime).







However, all of this locality is pretty much completely absent in mathematics. Mathematics may look like a huge landscape of concepts, structures, their relationships, and propositions about all the previous things. However, the mathematics landscape is not "huge" at all when it comes to the independence of the regions and subfields and especially propositions with different numbers (or other "values" of other structures) inserted. In fact, mathematics as a field may be said to be "perfectly globalized". Constructions and propositions in one subfield can never be legitimately assumed (and can never be proven!) to be "statistically independent" from those in another subfield. In particular, the complex calculus has totally tight, intimate relationships to number theory. Theoretical physicists love the connections between different subfields of mathematics.



In this sense, the whole field of mathematics is a tiny, "Planckian" seed of spacetime where everything may be related to everything else, where arbitrarily differently looking propositions may actually be found equivalent.



The psychological problem leading to the fallacious thinking about the "probabilities in mathematics" boils down to the fact that the "landscape of mathematical propositions" really looks "huge". Why? Because when we are learning it, we usually need to read (or write) large books that are located at different places of the physical space, or that are read (or written) at different moments of time (assuming a single mathematics student or researcher). In their real lives, mathematicians are mapping some propositions and their classes into regions of the physical spacetime, and that makes the subfields of mathematics or sets of mathematical propositions look "independent" from other subfields or sets of propositions. The picture above even shows a 2D "map" of the mathematical landscape. We separate mathematical subfields to articles, books, and chapters; to different university courses; or to different floors of mathematics departments, to pick a few examples of this segregation.



But this perspective is an artifact of the way how we organize our learning of mathematics. It is obvious that this independence is generally an illusion, something that only results from a combination of the mathematical beef and psychology, not mathematics itself. After all, if we are very strict, there exists no independence in mathematics at all. Mathematics admits proofs of all (or almost all) propositions, or their negations, and all the propositions that have been proven to be true (which may be the negations of some original propositions) may be said to exactly equivalent to each other in the purely logical sense! You may open a Wikipedia page to learn that

In logic and mathematics, statements \(p\) and \(q\) are said to be logically equivalent if they are provable from each other under a set of axioms, or have the same truth value in every model.