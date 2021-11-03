Aggressive human crap is spreading across the West like fire and we are sort of defenseless and unprepared. I think that some international coalitions to save the Good Old West are needed, at least to optically change the "apparent balance of powers". Recently, I was increasingly thinking that France could be the next bigger ally that may act as a barrier of a sort.



The French public exerts a significant pressure on the French politicians for them to protect the country against the cancer of cancel culture and against new waves of mass immigration. France was betrayed by the Anglo-Saxon world and especially by Australia in the Anglo-Saxon submarine scam. And France is naturally the European Union's main proponent of the peaceful nuclear energy, a position that is under attack from the Germany-led Luddites.







You may check that the French-Visegrád relationships have been evolving along a complex trajectory. French economy minister Bruno Le Maire has arguably been the most readable person who wanted to build closer ties some five months ago.







Note that the populations of France; Poland, Czechia, Hungary, and Slovakia are 67.4; 38.0, 10.7, 9.8, 5.5 million people, respectively. In total, Visegrád has about 64 million. Along with France, the hypothetical bloc has over 131 million people. If and when such a bloc acted as a whole, it would easily trump the likes of Germany. With some coordination, we could speak about a new "power center" of the EU. Let me name the bloc B5 or the Bastille Group. I just learned the latest breaking news that the Bastille Prison has been demolished (in the early 1790s) so the ceremony would occur on the Place de la Bastille instead. ;-)







I do think that the spiritual core of Visegrád – Poland and Hungary – and France face some threats of isolation that may look different but they are not too different. An aggressive globalist group think is the actual foe in all these cases. While the Franco-German axis in the EU is often discussed, it is a highly myopic perspective for France to take because France's sovereignty and existential interests could be razed right after those of Hungary, Poland, and V4 (note that Hitler took Paris exactly 15 months after Prague, these are the expected delays here!). The Franco-German axis recently found itself deeply split in one topic, nuclear energy. France gets 70% of its electricity from the Curie-Becquerel nuclei (TM); Germans prefer to be hysterical about a minor Japanese tsunami-linked accident in 2011 and they plan to shut down some of the remaining nuclear power plants next month and the rest a year later.

Great. The Bastille Group is a clear supporter of nuclear energy as one of the totally problem-free sources of electricity. This clarity could be conveyed in a truly self-confident way if the Bastille Group existed. Poland is the only B5 member that has no nuclear power plants as of now but it is not because of some psychological barriers and Poland is arguably planning to build such facilities.

So yes, B5 would promote the supremacy of the national constitutions within the EU and prevented the truly (German-)imperial unification of the EU. This seems like a position that is sustainable within B5 in the long run, regardless of the changing governments.

B5 would promote fair relationships with Russia and China.

B5 would defend its space against the penetration of truly pernicious "cancel" ideologies from the Anglo-Saxon world.