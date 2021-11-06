With no excess of deaths for 18 weeks, Austria joins the hardcore Coronazi club

Hundreds of millions of people in the West have been totally and hopelessly brainwashed by the Covid propaganda and they seem unable to see even the most basic facts. Such as the fact that Western Europe has basically no medical problem with Covid-19 right now.



Austria has a new chancellor after Sebastian Kurz was removed (I believe it was a coup, the culprits are Soros-affiliated, and all of them deserve death). It just happened that soon after this removal, Austria has banned the entry of the unvaccinated people to restaurants, hotels, events with 25+ people, ski slopes, and more.







Is there a possible justification for these extraordinary measures? To see that the answer is a resounding No, just check the Graphs and Maps section of the Euromomo website dedicated to the excess (total) deaths in Europe. In the middle of the graphs-and-maps page, you may see the map. There is a slider that allows you to return to previous weeks.







The screenshot above is from the latest week 43 which means October 25-31. What do you see? A part of Europe, mainly Central and Eastern Europe, is "white" which means that no data arrive from those countries (Czechia had a deficit of deaths in each of the weeks 21-36, followed by tiny excesses in weeks 37-38). Most of the Western Europe is "light grey" which means no excess (at most up to a 2-sigma excess, the number of sigmas is the z-score). And there are some blue countries, the more blue, the greater excess of deaths.







So in the last week of October 2021, there was no excess of deaths (meaning no statistically significant one, at 2 sigma or higher) in the following countries and lands:

Portugal, Spain, France, Italy; Ireland, North Ireland, Scotland, Wales, England; Denmark, Finland, Sweden; Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Hungary; Greece.