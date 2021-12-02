A looming Belarus-enhanced Russia-Ukraine war?

The West should offer a generous deal to Russia to avoid some really hot trouble



Some decades ago, it was normal for most people to praise peace and declare their fear of a war. These days, almost nobody in the West seems to defend peace or display the fear of a world war. Instead, everyone is supposed to be terrified by a cold virus (which is largely true in Russia, too).







However, while not certain, the probability of a major war in Eastern Europe that would include Russia is highest in decades. You may read articles about the war, Ukraine, Belarus through Google News or YouTube.







OK, first a bunch of facts are likely facts about the situation. Belarus (9.4 million people) is led by Lukašenko who wants to keep quite some independence of Belarus from Moscow and has to play his own Russian-Belorusian games. But those are still peaceful games and I have no doubt that Belarus and Russia would stand on the same side in the case of any hot conflict in the region. In fact, a hot conflict would lead to an abrupt de facto (if not de iure) unification of Belarus and Russia. In fact, at the very moment when the previous sentence was being written, Lukašenko announced his desire to integrate Belarus with Russia, at the level of the monetary union and other unions.







Lukašenko has noticed that the European Union is full of crazy politicians and because the EU acts as an enemy to Belarus, he had a nice idea to add some problems to the EU. So he engineered a new route for migrants from the Middle East to Germany and similar nations – a route through Belarus.



If you look at the map, you will immediately conclude that this route is very artificial, indeed, because (unlike Greece etc.) Belarus is very far from a natural route connecting the Middle East and Germany. But he organized the transportation and incentivized the Middle East folks to get to Belarus so that they can continue to the EU – first, through the border of Belarus and the three Baltic countries (EU members); and now, through the Polish-Belorusian border. A nice silver lining of this dangerous tension is that the bitter Polish-EU tensions inside the EU were sort of put on the backburner because the EU apparatchiks realize that they can't really treat Poland as an enemy when it faces this really tense situation on the EU border with Belarus.



A wild card is the attitude of the suicidally left-wing new German government. I find it conceivable that these psychopaths will just happily invite all the migrants that Lukašenko has accumulated to harm Germany and the EU, and they will harm Germany and the EU themselves. Lots of migrants accepted to the EU would mean a quasi-repetition of the 2015 migration wave and brutal intra-EU arguments about the redistribution of the illegal immigrants, among other things, with the corresponding threat of a decay of the EU.



Alternatively, Germany and the EU countries may display some lessons that they have learned and they will try hard to prevent the transfer of these migrants. This may lead to some tensions with Belarus which seems to be in a fighting mood. Any escalation of the tension on one side may lead to even greater responses on the other side. Generals and military-style politicians should better know the likely tipping points.



As far as I can say, the Polish-Belorusian tension and the Ukrainian-Russian tension are not directly related at all. But they will be used to "borrow the anger from the other place" as an excuse to escalate one of the conflicts even if the other side of that particular conflict does nothing. So for example, the Ukrainian PM says that these two tense confrontations are absolutely connected because both are aspects of the Russian effort (a hybrid war!) to harm Ukraine and the European Union.



Strictly speaking, this statement is quite surely ludicrous because the migrants on the Polish border were almost certainly not invented in the Kremlin, they are Lukašenko's i.e. Belorusian idea (although I am positive that the Kremlin and most Russians root for Lukašenko who is nicely trolling the EU). The planning is probably not directly synchronized in Minsk and Moscow (although there may be some causal mechanisms that we don't see). The only obvious way how these two conflicts may be related is that one may be used as an excuse to escalate the other.



Fine. So what will the escalation look like? Russia has annexed and totally integrated Crimea in 2014. The Lugansk and Donetsk People's Republics on the East of Ukraine remain in the grey zone. They have defended some de facto autonomy of theirs, a distance from Kiev; they don't explicitly want to be annexed by Russia; and despite the autonomy, these territories are respected as a completely non-Russian territory. But Russia realizes that the status of these regions is flexible and it has accumulated some 100,000 troops including tanks and other machinery on the border of Russia and Eastern Ukraine (but outside the Donetsk and Lugansk regions!).



100,000 is a lot of soldiers. Czechoslovakia had a very strong army back in 1968 but everyone agreed not to fight against the Warsaw Pact troops because they had an advantage. In total, about 500,000 mostly Russian (but not only Russian) troops came to Czechoslovakia in three waves. Each wave amounted to some 150,000 troops. This is the kind of a brute force that most people in a country easily see and hear (including the nearly omnipresent aircraft sounds) and everyone knows that lots of people would die if you resisted. I guess that the idea "not to resist at all" which Czechs know from 1938, 1939, and 1968 ;-) would not be adopted in Ukraine and lots of people would die, indeed. On the other hand, it seems obvious that Russia would rather easily defeat Ukraine if it were the issue.







There may be hot conflicts on the Belorusian-Polish border as well but I just don't see what would be their purpose. The prevention of thousands of migrants from crossing a border is still an operation for police forces, not a full-blown war. There are no disputed territories there now (not even marginally disputed ones), no optimistic maps that some dreamers are promoting for the case of a Polish-Belorusian conflict. So the hot war is much more likely on the Ukrainian-Russian border.



Putin has made it rather clear (at least this is how I read his talk about the red lines; I think that Putin would agree that my understanding of Russian trumps almost everyone's in the West) that he will start military operations at the moment when NATO technology would be moved to the territory of Ukraine, near the Russian border. Russia has already had to swallow the expansion of NATO and the EU that included the Baltic countries, of course the bulk of the non-Soviet Warsaw Pact like Czechia (Gorbachev was promised that this wouldn't ever happen), and these moves have surrounded Russia with hostile troops. But a Ukraine in NATO (even a situation that may be morally described in this way) would arguably be crossing the contemporary Russian red lines and Russia would have to fight. I hope that it would start with non-lethal surgical operations against the technology on the Ukrainian territory.



Without some NATO help, that would result in the annexation of Eastern Ukraine and maybe all of Ukraine by the Russian Federation; which would be followed by heavy sanctions and a new isolation of Russia and the West. Some NATO help could emerge and that could change the balance of power but at that moment, we are already talking about the Third World War. The point is that the Western politicians don't really care about the life of Ukrainians at all. If they cared, Ukraine would already be in a vastly better shape than it is. Ukraine is only used as a slut to nurture the Russophobia that is both out of control and omnipresent in the English-speaking world and, independently of that (with somewhat different reasons and/or degrees of justification), in the bulk of Eastern Europe. But the Russophobia and conflicts with Russia aren't not the ultimate purpose, either: they are just tools to play the domestic political games and the left-wing globalists are clearly those who use the Russophobia as a tool now.







The U.S. is trying to stop a Russian trip to Ukraine above



The rich West has a lot to lose by starting a hot war against Russia – it would do so because of the status of Eastern Ukraine and/or all of Ukraine, still rather unimportant questions – so I tend to think that the more likely decision would be not to directly fight against Moscow. I believe that Moscow has thought about the Western psychology as well and I think that their conclusions had to be the same as mine. That is why the Russian strategists probably tend to think that an operation against Ukraine would be a rather safe one (and they are not too afraid of igniting a somewhat unsafe one, either). Russia may think that the expansion of the Russian Federation to Donbas could be as smooth as the annexation of Crimea (which went rather OK for Russia, as far as I can say).



This advantage of Russia (when the Western psychology is taken into account) should be taken into account by the Western VIPs as well and I think that NATO and its member countries should readjust their thinking and downscale their arrogance or self-confidence vis-a-vis Russia. All of us should try to deescalate the situation and e.g. offer some military-free buffer zone even in the bulk of the Baltic countries, aside from other things (business and trade deals; including the explicit appreciation of the fact that the EU is largely dependent on the Russian fossil fuels and should be correspondingly grateful for them). However, when Russia warned about the nightmare scenario of a confrontation in Europe, making it clear that they are ready to fight under certain circumstances, almost no one seems to listen. There are apparently no adults in the room left in the West. The advantages and disadvantages of such a possible conflict are not being discussed at all. In fact, the very threat of a war is being totally hidden by the manipulative Western media which encourage their utterly irresponsible readers to think that any kind of Russophobia is always OK (super-unhinged anti-Russian remarks are still a wonderful kind of virtue-signaling, aren't they?) and safe and can't lead to anything bad. All of us may pay a heavy price for allowing these nasty, short-sighted people to determine the discourse in our civilization.