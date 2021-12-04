Contemporary West's far left "religions" are as dumb and devastating as radical Islam

As recently as 5-10 years ago, I took it for granted that the fuzzy region referred to as the West had an advantage in comparison with the Muslim World that was way more important than the immediate wealth: the ability to think impartially, fairly, rationally, and calmly – a broader pattern of behavior that produces things like science, mathematics, and rigorous trials in the courtrooms as special branches. The Westerners looked so different from the Palestinians or black Africans or Indonesians... when it came to such things. And the rational, balanced judgement is ultimately the primary cause that gives rise to the potential to create wealth and happiness; it is more fundamental than the wealth and happiness themselves.



In recent years and especially months, I realized that it was necessary to revise this judgement. The West's mental superiority could have looked like a fact for decades or centuries but in the truly long-term perspective, it was probably just a mirage. The brainwashed leftists that are all around us seem to act and (fail to) think in a nearly isomorphic way to the most hardcore fundamentalist Islamists. Their relationships to the "authorities" like the far left TV stations are on par with the mindless Islamists' relationship to the mullahs. And the percentage of the lies and stupidities is about the same, too.







The amount of absolute insanity that is taking place – and that is clearly devouring tons of people around us – is so high that I increasingly insert whole days when I mostly isolate myself not only from the news on the Internet and in the "media" but also from all people who seem likely to be hopelessly brainwashed morons. I just really physically suffer when I am exposed to the human stupidity and its concentration in our environment is just unbelievable these days.







This loose network of far left quasi-religious cults – including the climate hysteria, Covid hysteria, hatred towards the whites, men, and members of all groups that are seen as achievers etc. – has recently gained some traits that make it really equivalent to the fundamentalist Islam as believed by the suicide bombers and similar mammals:

Absolute faith in all the sources that paint themselves as radical believers The complementary trait: the desire to eliminate and punish everyone whose faith isn't perfect and who becomes an infidel The internal drive to purify one's own faith and become even more fanatical without the help of others

