Contemporary West's far left "religions" are as dumb and devastating as radical Islam

As recently as 5-10 years ago, I took it for granted that the fuzzy region referred to as the West had an advantage in comparison with the Muslim World that was way more important than the immediate wealth: the ability to think impartially, fairly, rationally, and calmly – a broader pattern of behavior that produces things like science, mathematics, and rigorous trials in the courtrooms as special branches. The Westerners looked so different from the Palestinians or black Africans or Indonesians... when it came to such things. And the rational, balanced judgement is ultimately the primary cause that gives rise to the potential to create wealth and happiness; it is more fundamental than the wealth and happiness themselves.
In recent years and especially months, I realized that it was necessary to revise this judgement. The West's mental superiority could have looked like a fact for decades or centuries but in the truly long-term perspective, it was probably just a mirage. The brainwashed leftists that are all around us seem to act and (fail to) think in a nearly isomorphic way to the most hardcore fundamentalist Islamists. Their relationships to the "authorities" like the far left TV stations are on par with the mindless Islamists' relationship to the mullahs. And the percentage of the lies and stupidities is about the same, too.
The amount of absolute insanity that is taking place – and that is clearly devouring tons of people around us – is so high that I increasingly insert whole days when I mostly isolate myself not only from the news on the Internet and in the "media" but also from all people who seem likely to be hopelessly brainwashed morons. I just really physically suffer when I am exposed to the human stupidity and its concentration in our environment is just unbelievable these days.
This loose network of far left quasi-religious cults – including the climate hysteria, Covid hysteria, hatred towards the whites, men, and members of all groups that are seen as achievers etc. – has recently gained some traits that make it really equivalent to the fundamentalist Islam as believed by the suicide bombers and similar mammals:
- Absolute faith in all the sources that paint themselves as radical believers
- The complementary trait: the desire to eliminate and punish everyone whose faith isn't perfect and who becomes an infidel
- The internal drive to purify one's own faith and become even more fanatical without the help of others
In the climate hysteria cult, some basic dogmas have clearly been adopted that every person with the ability to control his emotions and with the IQ above 80 must know to be absolutely wrong: the main dogma is one that states that in the argument about the climate between two people, the more hysterical person must be right. Again, every sane person knows that someone who believes such a thing is so hopelessly braindead that euthanasia may be the only viable solution for him. But this assumption is nevertheless real in the climate hysterical cult. You may observe how these people – whom you have previously identified as members of this insane cult – react to any questions or arguments and I think that you won't find a single counterexample.
If you want to avoid explosions, you can't even state the simple claim that there exists no problem with the climate. This very simple truth is just so far from what these loons are capable of hearing calmly!
In spite of that, these cultists often say that they follow the science. It is a religious ritual for them to say so. But do they really believe that there exists a scientific paper that has proven that the more hysterical participant of a dispute is always right and the less hysterical is wrong? Indeed, they don't believe such a preposterous statement (which is clearly isomorphic to "Allah is the Greatest") themselves but they are no longer capable of thinking rationally or calmly, not even for seconds. Instead of rational thinking, they have adopted the attitude that "they need to be as hysterical as possible" and defend the hysteria as "something that is maximally justified, sane, and scientifically proven" regardless of any facts, against any facts, and while ignoring all facts, evidence, and argumentation.
The same self-amplification of the hysteria works in the case of the coronavirus hysteria. So these people who have been turned into the Islam-like zombies believe that whenever two options for a "truth about Covid", and it may be any major point or a technicality, emerge, the more hysterical one must be true and supported by them. This self-radicalization drive may be partly explained by the "precautionary principle": they just think it is their moral duty to always consider the worse options among two as soon as these two are just pronounced by someone. We might say that the precautionary principle is the same thing as a religious duty to make yourself ever more fanatical in a predetermined direction! Through this self-radicalization of these loons, you find whole nations where a majority believes that over 20% of the infected people die from Covid-19 (it was ~0.4% with the oldest variants and well below flu's 0.1% now). These mammals are absolutely disconnected from any reality and it is a self-inflicted injury. At some moment, they decided to become unhinged runaway radical loons (there was probably a well-defined moment when they told "let's go" to themselves) and everything else follows from that decision. The decision wasn't hard for them because these people have always been conformist and they have never used their own brain much, not even a decade or two ago, but they just decided to be much more rigorous in this outsourcing and termination of their mental activities.
A related, newer dogma of the Coronazi cult is the (equally ludicrous) claim that every "nice" statement about the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines (and even about the process of vaccination of anybody; and even vaccination mandates) must be true; and every statement that is "not nice" or "skeptical" about the vaccines (or vaccine mandates etc.!) must be wrong. Again, it is common sense that everyone who actually believes in these general statements is ripe for euthanasia because his brain is just not functioning at all. Nevertheless, dozens of percent of the population of the West voluntarily joined the ranks of these absolute loons.
The number and power of these zombies is so staggering that they have already intensely crippled the world economy (tens of trillions in damages) and civil rights in most countries (which really ceased to exist). The signs of totalitarianism that are happening every day are absolutely out of control. Prick Donkey resigned as the CEO of Twitter and an Indian technocratic CEO was picked instead. The most widespread expectations among the experts are that he will be even worse with censorship than others. And what he has already done is just plain crazy, indeed. For example, all photographs with human appearances that don't have the consent of the person on the photo will be banned. Imagine such a dramatic change in the freedom to post on that server but he finds it natural.
🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨 New study and warning from American Heart Association: mRNA vaccines dramatically increase risk of developing heart diseases from 11% to 25% 🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨https://t.co/7QxltagOPj— Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) December 2, 2021
Yesterday, Twitter attached an insulting warning to the hyperlinks going from Twitter to an article in the Journal of the American Heart Association (AHA), pretty much the main U.S. journal (and organization) for cardiologists. The article shows quite some microscopic details explaining why the mRNA vaccines dramatically increase the heart inflammation and similar conditions. But just because this conclusion (which is self-evidently on the right track, to say the least) is heretical according to the "Pfizer-Moderna Allahu Akbar" (God Reincarnated In the Covid Vaccines is Great), the loons at Twitter have inserted this insulting warning page in between Twitter and the article about the heart inflammation (try to click at the word "Abstract" e.g. in the tweet above). This warning page has mostly been used for phishing and related criminal websites but now it's used for professional cardiologists because by explaining how the heart inflammation caused by Pfizer and Moderna seems to work, the cardiologists have become heretics!
Some people who have previously claimed to be interested in science and who fight against this AHA's heresy (Pfizer+Moderna damage many hearts) must really believe what they say. A frequently repeated comment is that "those antivaxx people are the same people who eat junk food and then they reject an innocent droplet of chemistry in a vaccine, wow, they are stupid". On the contrary, you must be absolutely stupid to think that a hamburger is less healthy than the vaccine. The vaccine damages the heart as much as something like 100 thousand hamburgers (whatever number is capable of doubling the rate of heart attacks etc.). If you think it is the other way around, you have been turned into an absolutely braindead zombie. There is pretty much nothing wrong about a hamburger but this statement cannot be said about these mRNA vaccines.
Just try to appreciate how hopelessly fudged up someone has to be in order to "defend the science" by blocking the actual articles about this important topic in cardiologists' journals (with the impact factor of 5.501). The censors understand this portion of biology about as much as the average Islamic suicide bombers or the average mammals in a cowshed but they have gained so much arrogance and religious fanaticism that they just find it OK to censor the main U.S. cardiologists' journal while claiming that they are the defenders of science by doing such things.
And this atrocious anti-science sold as science is absolutely everywhere. So yesterday, the Czech Vaccinological Society rejected the vaccine mandates for people in 60+ although it supported the mandate in some occupations. Of course, the singing minister of health wouldn't give a damn about it so he plans to introduce a public notice about the mandatory vaccination of seniors sometime next week.
The attacks by Coronazi and vaccination fundamentalist bigots are seen everywhere and every day. Note that a week after the Omicron Armageddon-level global hysteria was engineered by the filthy CNN-like madrasas, the WHO isn't aware of a single death due to Omicron! The Brazilian president has concluded that the Covid vaccines accelerate the course of AIDS. I have no idea whether it's possible but Bolsonaro has studied Covid-related questions in much more detail than the average politician or a judge. A bunch of Coronazi politicians want to block him from accessing the social networks, without the tiniest glimpse of evidence that his claim is untrue (they basically admit that this has nothing to do with the truth at all, they are not even trying to pretend that they have mastered some scientific research that is relevant for such questions, it is all about the heresy) while a court wants to arrest him for that conclusion (also while giving less than 1% of Bolsonaro's arguments). Even if Bolsonaro's statement were false, he has the totally indisputable right to publish such a conclusion or hypothesis. With the overwhelming evidence that these unhinged Coronazi fundamentalists want to stage a coup and/or rob the Brazilian citizens including the leader of the basic human rights, I would use (in the president's skin) all my powers to catch these insane criminals and arrest them or shoot them dead if it can't be done in a more peaceful way. These developments are just way too serious. You just mustn't allow a violent criminal quasi-religious sect to terrorize whole nations and their economies and blackmail or silence billions of people. They need to be caught and contained or neutralized!
We are fighting against all these braindead self-radicalized mammals who, at the end of 2021, still haven't noticed that pretty much everything served at the CNN, MSNBC, WaPo... are shameless lies and propaganda designed to ruin the whole Western society while making a bunch of lying criminals richer and more powerful. Even more seriously, dozens of percent of the rank-and-file brainwashed loons are actively "improving" all these radicalizing CNN-style lies and they make them even more insane and more harmful because they have been programmed to behave in this way. This is really a transformation on par with the Islamic fundamentalist takeover of the West and before it is really too late, we must appreciate that the outcome of such a destruction of the West would be far graver than the unfortunate neutralization of a few thousand hinged lying fanatics which probably has to take place now.
And that's the memo.
