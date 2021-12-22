Evil carps and CO2: a French-owned big Czech bank commits marketing suicide

The French bank Société Générale owns a majority of a top 3 Czech bank by size, KB (Komerční banka which translates as The Commerce Bank); I am a minor shareholder but not a trivially minor one. ;-) Yesterday's "merger of the decade" (Moneta Money Bank plus Air Bank plus HomeCredit CZ+SK) will create a new top 3 bank instead, thankfully; I am a larger shareholder in that one LOL.



The banking folks should work hard on preserving the money in this explosive time of inflation etc. Instead, they prepared a bunch of Christmas video clips with immature, brainwashed influencers who try to tell lots of Czechs to replace light bulbs with LED lamps on your Christmas tree, use some special kinds of paper and ropes for the gifts, and similar nonsense inspired by climate gr@tinism.







The most shocking among these clips is this one which attacks the most characteristic Czech Christmas meal, the carp. Some 500 years ago, the Czech nobility created ponds across my homeland because they realized that carp is the fanciest tasting fish that may live in the landlocked central European waters, easily beating the freshwater salmons in the rivers which the nobility found dull. About 1/2 of the carp taken from the Czech ponds is exported; the half that remains in the country is mostly consumed during Christmas! For millions of Czechs, a carp is a once-per-year meal (evening of December 24th).







Now, the video clip above – which has nothing whatever to do with the business and expertise of the folks at KB – promotes the atrocious pseudoscience about the "evil" CO2 and demands... Czechs to stop consuming carps (or at least some reduction). The video is generally hated by my nation and at this moment, the video still has ZERO likes on YouTube and very many dislikes, indeed! However, the backlash was intense. In particular, Tomáš Zdechovský, a member of the European Parliament for our Christian Democratic Union (a substantially more Christian ones than the German namesake), dedicates most of his time to this attack on the Czech Christmas and is trying to make sure that the culprits responsible for this insanity are fired, starting with the director.







Here are three articles [Translated with www.DeepL.com/Translator (free version)] dedicated to the story, for you to know something about the French-Czech pro-EU gr@tins' contribution to the atmosphere of Czech Christmas in 2021:

Zkusili jsme to na Vánoce udělat trochu jinak než @luciezel a @komercka, místo emocí jsme vsadili na fakta. Začněme tím, že 18 000 t kapra se u nás na Vánoce fakt nesní, ale vyloví za rok. Z toho něco přes půlku jde na vývoz, zejména do Německa. (1/x)https://t.co/75qM6m19ej — FINMAG (@FINMAG_cz) December 19, 2021

Uz jsem napsal stiznost do Francie. Tohle je pres caru. Tim u mě skoncili. Za toto by měl okamžitě skončit ředitel! — Tomáš Zdechovský (@TomasZdechovsky) December 20, 2021