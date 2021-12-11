Havel as the ideologue of Gab.com

Willie sent me these thoughts
The Power of the Powerlessthat Andrew Torba, the CEO of Gab.com (an independent alternative of Twitter's) wrote two weeks ago when he read Czech dissident and expresident Václav Havel's long 1978 essay (CZ: Moc bezmocných). Havel described the state of the post-1968-occupation Czechoslovak society that was based on lies and obedience. Almost all the citizens publicly expressed opinions that none of them actually believed; Havel's chosen example is a clerk in a shop with vegetables who repeatedly places the banner "Workers of All Countries, Unite" in the shopwindow.
The regime promoted the most farcical elections as the most democratic ones, the suppression of freedom and culture as their thriving, and many similar things. Regular people officially had to say the same and that was also the case of the people who wanted important jobs within the system (they had to lose their courage, integrity, idiosyncrasies, and independence), otherwise they were eliminated.
Of course, as Torba realizes, this Havel's perspective on the inauthentic regime makes it clear that the situation is similar in the U.S. today even though the official ideology has changed the notion of the suppressed, the enemies, the privileged races, and what they actually want. Poverty is no longer a big issue, it is the identity politics and egos instead. But it seems true that people are living in a very analogous type of a lie. They have to parrot the powerful ideology of the present to keep their good jobs etc.
Happily for Torba, Havel also outlined a Gab-like fix: people need to establish and live in the parallel systems/structures/society, the same kind of parallel entities that Torba has wanted to build for a few years.
As a teenager, let's say in 1986-1989, I was a big Havel fan and a teenage dissident. To some extent, I was ideologically shaped by Radio Free Europe (and sometimes the Voice of America) that I listened to almost every day. My dissatisfaction with the society's unhealthy atmosphere and people's adoption of the obedient position was indeed analogous to the present and it looked so sensible to be almost exactly on the same boat with Havel, and promote him as the first post-Velvet-Revolution president, and I did promote him before the revolution started, indeed. (Don't get me wrong, I had other reasons beyond being an RFE dude not to be considered safe by the regime. My maternal grandfather was pretty much a France-affiliated top intelligentsia of the interwar democratic Czechoslovakia and he was largely canceled; and uncles on both sides were emigrants to Australia and West Germany, to mention just a few details.)
At the same moment, soon after he was appointed the president on December 29th, 1989, I realized that Havel no longer represented what I precisely wanted. Post-1989 Czechoslovakia and Czechia had its own "official political confrontations" such as Zeman vs Klaus (Left vs Right) which indicated a happy return of my homeland to the competitive democratic politics but those of us who saw the light already knew in the early 1990s that the actual deep tension of the time was different and could be personified as Havel vs Klaus, a template of the West's main political conflict of the present.
Havel criticized the empty politics of the "advanced socialism" of the late 1970s and 1980s in a catchy way and he was the most celebrated warrior against that regime. At the same moment, his fame was way too linked to the existence of a similar system. I think that he wanted to assume that the honest, authentic political competition and genuine freedom of the people to speak wouldn't really ever return and he would be permanently important through his critiques of this vice of the society. And he wanted to be a permanent guru of "all the good guys" who would be permanently separated from the "bad guys".
It meant that Havel didn't really want the totally standard clash between political parties (and people and groups with other opinions). He wanted "them" who would still resemble the socialism of 1978; and "us", people who are good in the Havel perspective, who would be permanently living their life in a single, equally non-competitive, parallel structures (which also accepted a single opinion about everything, too). Klaus became the main advocate of the true return to the fully competitive political framework with the standard political parties; Havel preferred a great role played by the parallel structures which we could ever more accurately identify with the increasingly notorious NGOs and similar entities.
As you know, the problem is that these NGOs – which haven't really gone through fair victories in a legitimate, non-trivial political contest – gradually became the establishment (I mean the pro-migration, pro-feminist, pro-transsexualist, anti-carbon-dioxide... NGOs) and the political institutions that they largely control, including the whole societal atmosphere, are structurally almost equivalent to the communist structures from the 1978 essay. The old-fashioned large political parties and even nation states have become "powerless"; the true owners of the power are living elsewhere and circumventing all these old structures. Even if you agree that this loose coalition of the NGOs stood on the opposite side than the pro-Brezhnev Communist Party of Czechoslovakia (which I wouldn't quite subscribe to because they were still mostly flavors of the leftists whose differences are really rather subtle from my perspective, although I do distinguish them very well by now), their behavior really became almost precisely equivalent.
As Klaus always knew, the actual problem isn't one particular imperfection of a (de facto left-wing) politician or a group; the real main problem is the absence of a full-blown political competition within a system where people still agree to live in the same country, despite their ideological differences, but they also fully (and without masking and hypocrisy) defend their political values and interests. The communist party didn't find that "actual, thriving political competition" important but it is self-evident that the New Left NGOs and their allies don't find it an important thing, either. Whatever utter garbage they are saying about climate change, oppression, races etc. is more important for them than the genuine democratic system. That choice of priorities has self-evident consequences. The atmosphere in the society and the character of its non-freedom and stagnation are bound to be similar!
While I agree with Klaus and many people that it's natural to call these New Left NGOs "Havloid" in the Czech context ("Havloids" are almost equivalent to the "Prague Café") to the extent that he has considered them to be his preferred habitat or natural allies, I am not so sure that it is fair to automatically connect Havel with anything that the New Left NGOs (and the no longer really free political systems in most Western countries) are doing these days. I just don't think it is a fact that Havel would have to stand on their side just because "they would be his favorite parallel structures forever" (and they like to exploit his name).
Instead, I find it at least comparably possible that Havel would actually appreciate that the society led by these "formerly parallel structures" has gotten almost exactly equally rotten as the Brezhnev-dictated communism of 1978, and he would turn into a freedom warrior again. I simply disagree with the view of Havel as a "classic left-wing intellectual from the traditional wealthy circles". He was almost certainly left-leaning in my current classification but that's different from all these "intellectuals" who are overwhelmingly "extreme leftists". Aside from his support for things that look like the "normal left-wing gibberish" in 2021, I will never forget Havel's essay "let us stop using the word socialism" which made it legitimate to conclude that he was standing on the right side of the reform communists of 1968 (Dubček et al.). I would have to argue "in what sense" and "what is my real evidence aside from the title and his choice of words" but I think that I would ultimately defend this conclusion.
While it's true that all the usual globalist, Russophobic, climate hysterical, feminist, ... and other groups are trying to positively exploit Havel's heritage, we just saw that even people with an overwhelming right-wing image, like the Gab.com CEO, also cite Havel very positively. Needless to say, this "bi-partisan" positive image of Havel in the U.S. was something that I was constantly reminded of when I came to the U.S. in 1997 (and I enjoyed the good P.R. that Havel brought to my nation even though I was no longer a Havel worshiper). My (only) Republican fellow Harvard Junior Fellow, a philosopher, was also a huge Havel fan, and so were many others (whether it was correct to describe Tom K. as a RINO is something that I wasn't solving in the late 1990s, I probably didn't know what a RINO was).
Needless to say, if Havel had been "truly awoken" a decade ago, he would have to compete with Klaus for the role of the main symbol of the ongoing Czech fight for (genuine) freedom. But of course it seems imaginable to me that they could have become allies. The "excessive extrapolation" of Havel's opinions becomes even more obvious in the Covid era. I think that Havel tends to be used as a "supporter of the Covid restrictions and mandates" or of "the overall war on the virus" in general. But this interpretation of Havel's opinions is totally baseless. I can really imagine rather well that he would be fighting on my side, against restrictions and mandates that are justified by the existence of the Fauci virus. You must agree that lots of personal quirks affect individual people's attitude to the Covid policies and Covid fear, it can't ever be reliably calculated from the people's previous opinions (so many people have surprised us) although the correlation of the normal right-wing credentials and the support for freedom from Covid restrictions is very high.
Such hypotheses may become complex because the particular values and approaches that a single person – or a party with a seemingly fixed name – defends over the years or decades may often transform so dramatically that the person or the party ends up looking as "his former enemy". Famously enough, the Democratic and Republican Parties in the U.S. have mostly switched their roles during a few neutral decades about a century ago. This fact – that particular people and even parties are rather ill-defined in the very long run – should be appreciated and one of the implications is that the people's or parties' attitude to the very general concepts such as "competitive (democratic) political process" and "freedom to talk about political issues in the most natural environments" are much more important than the views about some "fads of the day" including the communist plans from the conferences of the 1970s; or some climate conferences; or some meetings to find an opinion about a particular trans-sexual scandal.
Again, the genuine freedom and democracy (and yes, individual freedom is still more important than democracy for the world to work in a Western way) is what really matters and whenever you place your affiliation or loyalty to some individual politicians (with their human DNA) or some groups (with a name) and their particular contemporary fads above the freedom and democracy (even if these groups seem to have a great name and seem to be your favorite Havel's parallel structures; Fridays for the Future – is this particular junk dead now?; others...), you are bound to turn into a new generation of Brezhnev's Czechoslovak puppets soon! What is important is to permanently respect the actual freedom and democratic competition; and to keep critical thinking vis-a-vis all others and their views, which are more important than anything else.
In particular, someone's status as a "former great parallel structure endorsed by Havel" or, similarly, a "member of a group that was discriminated against in the epoch XY" are simply not powerful enough labels to be on the right side of the history forever! I kind of feel that the people who have no genuine relationship to freedom and democracy know that very well. Some of them have been pretending to care about freedom and democracy but those were just fraudulent gestures and these gestures also evaporate once "the support for freedom and democracy" loses its power as a virtue signal to persuade lots of people (and I am afraid that in the West, the words have already lost their universal power).
