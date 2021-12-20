If EC smears nuclei as non-green, Czechia may leave the Paris Agreement

I surely expected the Czech government's policies to get more incorrect and more suicidal after the five-headed monster took the power (OK, what is a neutral or beautiful creature with five heads, expresident Klaus had to ask yesterday? A five-headed Thor).



But Nature's quantum generator has prepared a nice surprise for us, many of the new trends actually sound much better than in the last months of Babiš' government. To say the least, as an EU's Czech female green inkspiller did, the Czech climate stances remain in a rut. Thank God.







Dukovany nuclear power plant. You may see it is light grey and green. The upper part is blue but it is called the sky and it doesn't belong to the power plant. The color of the radiation is an X-ray color plus some neutron beam color but that is confined in the reactor.



Yesterday I discussed the new prime minister Fiala's rather unambiguous opposition to the planned ban of the ICE cars. He also supported nuclear energy. The rift between the nice and educated people on one side; and the unhinged anti-nuclear Luddites in the European Union has been restarted.







Due to a narrow referendum result in the late 1970s (which killed the planned first nuclear power plant in the country, Zwentendorf), Austria became Europe's main anti-nuclear jihadist (these whackos may largely afford the denial of nuclear physics thanks to the potential energy that their Alps transfer to the Austrian water in rivers).







Because of the irrational post-Fukushima hysteria, Germany is turning into a strict ally of Austria (this is just like when the unsuccessful Austrian painter Adolf Hitler started to be important in Germany, not just Austria; the remaining 3-4 plus 3-4 GW will be shut down in 11 days and a year later) and Luxembourg, a small Germanic nation that wants to be wrong about absolutely everything, is an eager cherry on the Austro-German anti-MeV pie.



Existing nuclear power plants "burn" heavy elements, not carbon, so they obviously don't produce the "evil" CO2 emissions, the gas that we call life. But you know that this movement is not about the climate or even CO2 at all, right? Most of th green jihadists, especially the German-speaking ones, want to declare nuclear energy "dirty" as well. They would love to outlaw all consistent sources of electricity so that people have to rely on solar panels, pinwheels, and cockchafers' muscles



Fine, so the suicidal Paris Agreement wants the countries to fulfill some plans to reduce CO2 emissions – plans which were initially voluntary and self-inflicted injuries but became more "tangible" in recent years. To achieve this (totally useless) outcome, the signatories have to replace the electricity production by some other sources. It seems obvious to the Czech politicians that nuclear energy is the only plausible source that could replace most of the carbon-based forms of power.



Czechia has two nuclear power plants. The older one is in Dukovany, 4x 505 MW, the newer one is in Temelín, 2x 1080 MWe (gross; it is 2x 1026 MWe, net). In total, these 4 GW make almost 40% of our power production. It used to be below 35% but the rest has dropped. Both Dukovany and Temelín are widely planned to be extended. Because of the Russophobia (that could have been imposed upon us by some U.S. overlords), the most economic solution, the Russian (plus Czech) one, was eliminated a year ago. The other options, especially French and Korean ones, seem to be more expensive and plagued with more uncertainty whether they can actually build the operational facilities at all. But if they can, I would bet that even these more expensive solutions are still widely better than the intermittent "renewable" sources of energy.



Echo24, a right-wing Czech daily, has a nice article about the situation and possible consequences of the nuclear EU rift within the EU. On top of the CO2 emissions, the European Commission (EC) will also make a decision which sources are "clean" and which are "dirty", arbitrary apparatchiks' labels that don't have to coincide with the CO2 emissions. Echo24 writes that if the EC decides that the nukes are "dirty", we may be forced to withdraw from the Paris Agreement. This is a statement made by an MEP Jan Zahradil (ODS, the same party as the new Czech PM). I've never abandoned Zahradil completely and I've been a great fan of him although I would probably agree with Klaus that the opposition to wokism etc. in ODS is so weak that we don't need to discuss it or create hopes.



OK, the pro-science skeptic Zahradil says that we simply wouldn't be capable of fulfilling the current form of the Paris Agreement pledges if the EC labels nuclei "dirty". That label would mean that the EU couldn't subsidize the new power plants in the same way as it subsidizes the ludicrous sources of energy. On top of that, banks could even be prevented from giving loans for the construction which are huge and totally needed.



Zahradil is the only important enough active politician who talks about the possible withdrawal from the Paris Agreement. But Echo24 optimistically clumps his attitude with somewhat more ambiguous but equally pro-nuclear statements by PM Fiala and President Zeman. Both of them understand what Zahradil is saying. The reductions of CO2 are impossible if we can't extend the nuclear power plants. Of course I think we should abandon the Paris Agreement even regardless of some nuclear rift: it will cause trouble independently of the fate of nuclear energy in the EU.



If nuclear energy were labeled dirty, it would be extremely bad news for the extension of the reactors (I sincerely hope that we wouldn't succumb to pressure to shut down the currently operational ones, that would be a real suicide! I would surely prefer a Czechout if there were a credible EU pressure to destroy our nuclear reactors) but it could be great news for coal-and-gas power plants. Note that the pro-nuclear EU bloc which wants nuclear energy to be labeled "bureaucratically clean" include France, Poland (although it has no nuclear power plants so far; it has some plans, however), Bulgaria, Czechia, Finland, Croatia, Hungary (which seems OK with the Russian technology, even for the future), Romania, Slovakia (2x 471 MW in Mochovce [which should be extended within a year!] plus Jaslovské Bohunice, also 2x 471 MW: pretty much 1/2 of Czechia, as you expect), and Slovenia. I would like to believe that both of the insanities will be defeated and we will be expanding both nuclear and fossil-fuel-based power plants but please, Nature's quantum generator, don't allow the suppression of both! ;-) There seems to be a hope and a glimpse of some balls inside the Czech politicians. Let's pray that these balls aren't just some decorated vaginas or ovaries.