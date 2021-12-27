Insane costs and tiny benefits of Fit For 55, European Green Deal

Last month, a great majority of my nation already buried the president, Miloš Zeman, who spent a week at the ICU. Most people thought he had the terminal cirrhosis. I trusted my president who previously said that "the alcoholic isn't a man who drinks a lot of alcohol but the man who doesn't know how to drink". Why wouldn't he know how to drink? He is both smart and an experienced drinker! So far, I am happy to brag, I was right and my president gave his standard Christmas Address (full transcript).







He supported the idea of mandatory vaccination – I feel sufficiently confident that this is absolutely impossible in Czechia now, after the Fall 2021 wave faded away and almost everyone sees it clearly that the reasons for Covid worries are over. He blamed NATO for the deteriorating global security, I agree with that; correctly warned against mass migration; proposed to abolish the tax loopholes in order to reduce the budget deficit; and, most importantly, he urged the Czechs to leave the European Green Destiny. Former PM Babiš "reminded" Zeman that we can't leave the Green Destiny because it would be too costly, something like CZK 1 trillion (USD 45 billion).



Except for the totally wrong support for the vaccination, applause for Zeman.







Despite some positive hints, Babiš made a big mistake that he didn't sufficiently resist the insane new green EU plans (there is a huge opposition to this stuff in the EU, not only in Poland etc., and hundreds of millions of Europeans understand that it is a road to hell) and he is making another big mistake when he suggests that "1 trillion crowns is too much to pay". Sadly, one trillion is a modest amount by now – it is the total budget deficit of Babiš' government for the two years 2020-2021 (i.e. roughly the cost of the Czech part of the Covid hysteria). The total damages caused by the European Green Destiny may be easily seen to be higher than that, probably much higher.







Zeman stated that the EU wants us to stop burning natural gas to heat our houses by 2030, and to stop using ICE cars by 2035. These statements are inaccurate (as the fanatical woke leftists in the current government immediately screamed) but the EU wants very similar things (by 2035, ICE cars cannot be sold and produced in the EU etc.; the EU wants to ban sales of energy-inefficient real estate, and tons of stuff like that) and many extremists in the EU want to introduce the exact things that Zeman mentioned. A green EU plan that is somewhat independent of the European Green Destiny is Fit For 55, an arbitrary communist central planners' idea that the CO2 emissions should drop by 55% by 2030. Some gr@tins just counted their excrements to be 55 and 30 and they found it cool that in the new Soviet Union that we increasingly seem to inhabit, half a billion people must follow their šit.



What does a person in the EU gain from Fit For 55?



Well, it's easy, he or she gains a little bit of cooling. The globe was recently warming by some 0.15 °C per decade. Let's generously assume that all of it was caused by CO2 (I actually believe that less than 50% is due to CO2). Now, 18% of the world CO2 emissions are made in the EU. And 55% of it is subtracted. So the amount of cooling by 2030 that the EU person gains by that time is the simple product

0.15 °C * 0.18 * 0.55 = 0.015 °C (cooling from Fit For 55)