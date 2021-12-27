Insane costs and tiny benefits of Fit For 55, European Green Deal

Last month, a great majority of my nation already buried the president, Miloš Zeman, who spent a week at the ICU. Most people thought he had the terminal cirrhosis. I trusted my president who previously said that "the alcoholic isn't a man who drinks a lot of alcohol but the man who doesn't know how to drink". Why wouldn't he know how to drink? He is both smart and an experienced drinker! So far, I am happy to brag, I was right and my president gave his standard Christmas Address (full transcript).
He supported the idea of mandatory vaccination – I feel sufficiently confident that this is absolutely impossible in Czechia now, after the Fall 2021 wave faded away and almost everyone sees it clearly that the reasons for Covid worries are over. He blamed NATO for the deteriorating global security, I agree with that; correctly warned against mass migration; proposed to abolish the tax loopholes in order to reduce the budget deficit; and, most importantly, he urged the Czechs to leave the European Green Destiny. Former PM Babiš "reminded" Zeman that we can't leave the Green Destiny because it would be too costly, something like CZK 1 trillion (USD 45 billion).
Except for the totally wrong support for the vaccination, applause for Zeman.
Despite some positive hints, Babiš made a big mistake that he didn't sufficiently resist the insane new green EU plans (there is a huge opposition to this stuff in the EU, not only in Poland etc., and hundreds of millions of Europeans understand that it is a road to hell) and he is making another big mistake when he suggests that "1 trillion crowns is too much to pay". Sadly, one trillion is a modest amount by now – it is the total budget deficit of Babiš' government for the two years 2020-2021 (i.e. roughly the cost of the Czech part of the Covid hysteria). The total damages caused by the European Green Destiny may be easily seen to be higher than that, probably much higher.
Zeman stated that the EU wants us to stop burning natural gas to heat our houses by 2030, and to stop using ICE cars by 2035. These statements are inaccurate (as the fanatical woke leftists in the current government immediately screamed) but the EU wants very similar things (by 2035, ICE cars cannot be sold and produced in the EU etc.; the EU wants to ban sales of energy-inefficient real estate, and tons of stuff like that) and many extremists in the EU want to introduce the exact things that Zeman mentioned. A green EU plan that is somewhat independent of the European Green Destiny is Fit For 55, an arbitrary communist central planners' idea that the CO2 emissions should drop by 55% by 2030. Some gr@tins just counted their excrements to be 55 and 30 and they found it cool that in the new Soviet Union that we increasingly seem to inhabit, half a billion people must follow their šit.
What does a person in the EU gain from Fit For 55?
Well, it's easy, he or she gains a little bit of cooling. The globe was recently warming by some 0.15 °C per decade. Let's generously assume that all of it was caused by CO2 (I actually believe that less than 50% is due to CO2). Now, 18% of the world CO2 emissions are made in the EU. And 55% of it is subtracted. So the amount of cooling by 2030 that the EU person gains by that time is the simple product
0.15 °C * 0.18 * 0.55 = 0.015 °C (cooling from Fit For 55)Great. We will get a cooler globe by 15 millikelvins. A Slovak friend is telling me that he had -14.00 °C in the morning so on a similar day in 2030, he would have -14.00 °C without the European Green Destiny and -14.0150 °C with the European Green Destiny. What is the amount of money that you would be willing to pay for this cooling of the globe in a decade? I would literally refuse to pay a single penny. The amount of cooling is clearly totally immaterial and an infinitesimally warmer world is almost certainly infinitesimally better, not worse, anyway! OK, let's agree that the value of this "achievement" is 1 eurocent. Let me emphasize that every statement that the European Green Deal has another positive environmental impact beyond the infinitesimal uniform change of temperature is atrocious pseudoscience.
The benefits are about 1 eurocent per capita, and I generously neglected the fact that the sign is really negative because a cooler world is a worse one. What are the costs? With the current technologies, the price of the solar panels is already low enough so that it is not the actual main expense. You can really get to €0.1 per kWh of solar energy. The amount of land that has to be dedicated to the photovoltaic power plants would also be tolerable and you can get it for €2 per square meter, and that produces 100 W in average. A few percent of our territories could be dedicated to this source of energy.
But it is the intermittent character of the electricity that is the main problem. The Sun doesn't shine at night and the wind doesn't blow when you need it, either. The total cost of the green policies heavily depends on the question whether the other reliable source of energy, nuclear energy, is "allowed" and encouraged. If it is, it can replace most of the coal-and-gas-and-oil sources of energy around us. If it is not, we are in real trouble.
If the nuclei are allowed, we would be "just" forced to switch to electric cars and rely on the grid. The nuclear power plants may be plentiful and may be hypothetically turned on and off during longer periods of excess supply or excess demand. But we should be aware of the fact that it takes a decade to build new nuclear power plants, we won't have a sufficient number of these sources by 2030. But after 2035 or so, we may have them, everything can be converted to pretty cheap nuclear energy, and it is mainly the ICE cars that have to be converted. The electricity could be as cheap as it was a year ago and the electric car would only mean the extra €10,000 per car, relatively to the comparable ICE car. The average person has 0.5 cars which means €5,000 per capita and per car update or €50 billion. This already slightly exceeds the financial cost quoted by Babiš, €45 billion per Czechia (10.7 million people).
Here, the main optimistic assumption is that the price of the lithium-based batteries would remain the same if we suddenly had hundreds of millions of electric cars. I don't believe it. There may be some sources of a decreasing price, from the mass production, but I ultimately believe that the increases of the prices from excessive demand and limited supply of some materials would win and the price of the lithium stuff would go up dramatically. Check this graph of the lithium carbonate price. In 2021, the price quintupled, from CNY 50,000 to CNY 250,000 per ton (CNY 1 is USD 0.16).
If the nuclear renaissance is killed, and maybe even the existing nuclear power plants are harassed and suppressed by the hardcore Luddites in the EU, the expenses would be far higher than €5,000 per capita (and per decade, the life expectancy of a battery or an electric car). How much higher? Well, you may have the cheap panels but you will need a lot of batteries to store the electricity from the solar and wind sources. For example, most electric cars would be charged at night (because the cars are driven or must be prepared to be driven during the day) and the Sun doesn't shine at night, by definition of a night. So when the millions of people are charging their electric cars from the solar energy at night, it effectively means that the electricity is flowing to your car's lithium batteries from some other lithium batteries that are closer to the power plants. (Some comments are dedicated to the saner alternative using the pontential energy of water; or thermal energy of hot water, which are just OK for solutions that don't need to be compact or mobile.)
I find it obvious that these "systemic batteries" must be able to store electricity for more than a week, and maybe for months, and it is all of electricity in the system, not just the part that goes to the electric cars (which store it for 1-4 days). In effect, the "power plants' lithium batteries" needed to deal with the intermittency of the unreliable sources of energy are higher than the electric cars' batteries, at least by an order of magnitude. That is why the cost would be some €50,000 per capita, 6-7 orders of magnitude higher than the benefits of €0.01 (ten trillion crowns per Czechia, ten times the cost of the withdrawal that Babiš claims to be too high).
And because all these batteries have to be replaced each decade, it is really €50,000 per capita per decade. Some nations like Norway can really afford it because it just means some €5,000 per year per capita for some totally unnecessarily luxurious "green" fad. It is closer to 5% than 10% of the Norwegian GDP. But the other nations that don't get as much extra money for their oil ;-), the actual source of the extra wealth here, simply cannot afford to waste €5,000 per year and per capita because it is often well above 10% of their GDP.
This "upgrade of the battery once per decade" is way too optimistic. I believe that these batteries would get unusable sooner than in a decade. Moreover, this whole new system involving lithium batteries wouldn't be sustainable at all. Even with recycling, a significant part of the lithium would get lost and within a century or so, the world would simply run out of lithium reserves for this incredible farce. The usage of large lithium batteries by billions of people is far less sustainable than the exploitation of any fossil fuels! I was way too generous in many other respects. Agriculture and other sectors also produce CO2 and it is even harder to reduce the CO2 there.
Even the "with nuclear" scenario seems utterly unacceptable and if there were a real threat that the European Green Destiny would be realized up to the bitter end, I find it obvious that it would be a great idea to pay a trillion or a few trillion crowns and leave it – and perhaps to leave the European Union, too. Although the difference wouldn't be as clear as the difference (between 10 trillion and 1 trillion above), I think that even hypothetical sanctions imposed by the Luddite EU (perhaps ban on most imports from Czechia etc.) would be cheaper than the cost of the European Green Destiny. Many of these losses caused by the disappearance of markets are temporary (we needed just a few years to redirect our economy from the USSR to Western Europe in the early 1990s). On top of that, the hypothetical CO2-free European Union would be a region in the state of a catastrophic decline and it wouldn't have much money to import, so this gr@tinist EU would become unimportant for our exporters for the same reasons why the USSR became unimportant around 1990!
The probability that the braindead gr@tins will keep on bastardizing and crippling the EU is very high. To leave the EU at a random moment, without a clear comparison of plans and scenarios, is masochism (even Brexit seems like a failure to me now, especially because their would-be elites seem as insane as the Brussels-based ones and sometimes more so) and I don't want to do it. But in the future, the probability that we will see such an acute exit as the lesser evil sounds extremely high to me and we simply need to prepare for that scenario.
