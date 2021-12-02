Interest rates, rising inflation and economic imbalances

By Václav Klaus, Czech ex-president



Many things are not discussed enough in our relatively small economic community, and even fewer are discussed to the point where there is even a rudimentary consensus on them. Before we make strong statements about the possible effect of our central bank's recent intervention in interest rates, we should seek to answer the question "what is causing our current inflation?". But this is impossible without each discussant subscribing to one of the well-known hypotheses for the causes of inflation and to one of the competing macroeconomic theories. Unfortunately, this is not happening.







One group of our economists concentrates on the easily visible particulars, on examples of the rise in specific prices (energy, housing, some foodstuffs) and on the various supply-side bottlenecks (caused by virus-related restrictions), while the other, along with Milton Friedman, is convinced that inflation is always a monetary, i.e. money-related, phenomenon, and that it is there – in the evolution of the money supply – that its cause must be sought. This was nicely described in a recent article by my good friend, the well-known Canadian economist Herbert Grubel (What's Causing Inflation? Bottlenecks or Too Much Money?, Financial Post, November 10, 2021).







The ČNB's anti-inflationary monetary measure, which was implemented two weeks ago and which provoked such a strong reaction from the outgoing Prime Minister Babiš, is essentially based on the adoption of a variant of the Keynesian doctrine, in other words, it involves not subscribing to the monetarist doctrine. The ČNB's intervention was based on the fact that both the demand for money and the demand for investment and consumption, as well as decisions on government spending, are a function of the interest rate. Therefore, if demand is to be curbed, interest rates must rise. I don't know exactly how the ČNB knows the elasticity of each component of aggregate demand to interest rates, but it probably considers it to be statistically significantly higher than one. That is an example of a topic that we should have a serious discussion about.







The ČNB's action was probably based on the view that the current inflation in and around our country is the result – cumulative in recent years – of an imbalance between aggregate demand and supply. This imbalance was created by a long-standing lax monetary policy that was not afraid of inflation but fought deflation. Aggregate demand has recently been moving away from aggregate supply, both because of demand growth itself and because of lockdowns and bottlenecks of all kinds on the supply side. I do not dispute this interpretation of the cause of our inflation, assuming that this argument was exploited by the ČNB.

