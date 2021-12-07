Jury: Kleiman didn't co-invent the Bitcoin with Wright

He only needs to pay $0.1 bn, not $25 bn



I believe it is more likely than not that Satoshi Nakamoto, the pseudonym of the Bitcoin inventor, was a nickname used by Craig Wright, an Australian computer scientist with many degrees and the right kind of focus before 2008. If the assumptions about the early Bitcoin are right, Nakamoto also holds BTC 1.1 million ($56 billion by current price; it was 20% lower for some time days ago) of the coins from the early mining along with the same number of the forks, BSV, BCH, and others.





We are pleased that after four years of intense litigation and seven days of jury deliberation, in a case that was thought to be unwinnable, the jury ruled Dr. Craig Wright (aka Satoshi Nakamoto), was not business partners with Dave Kleiman.#CraigWright #Victory #SatoshiNakamoto pic.twitter.com/Ob4pHOQ0n6 — Rivero Mestre LLP (@riveromestre) December 6, 2021