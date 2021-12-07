Jury: Kleiman didn't co-invent the Bitcoin with Wright

He only needs to pay $0.1 bn, not $25 bn
I believe it is more likely than not that Satoshi Nakamoto, the pseudonym of the Bitcoin inventor, was a nickname used by Craig Wright, an Australian computer scientist with many degrees and the right kind of focus before 2008. If the assumptions about the early Bitcoin are right, Nakamoto also holds BTC 1.1 million ($56 billion by current price; it was 20% lower for some time days ago) of the coins from the early mining along with the same number of the forks, BSV, BCH, and others.
After his resounding trial WINs in the Kleiman case today, a word from #CraigWright (#SatoshiNakamoto) to his supporters#Satoshi #Bitcoin #CraigWrightisSatoshi pic.twitter.com/oS6UbglGN8— Jimmy Nguyen (@JimmyWinSV) December 6, 2021
Ira Kleiman is an estranged step brother of Dave Kleiman, a late ex-friend of Wright's and a computer scientist. Kleiman was a remote e-soulmate of Wright's who also encouraged Wright to massively focus on the crypto-related stuff which also led to the divorce with Lynn Wright, his first wife, and the relationship between Dave Kleiman and Craig Wright soured at some moment, too. Wright's current wife Ramona Watts/Ang seems to be really shielded from the crypto. Dave Kleiman was paralyzed and died in a sea of alcohol and body fluids in 2013. His brother Ira hadn't talked to Dave for years before Dave's death but he wanted some billions now.
So Ira Kleiman has sued Wright to get 1/2 of the Satoshi coins, some BTC 0.55 million, because they mined it together. The expenses for lawyers were substantial and I think that Kleiman had to believe that Wright was actually capable of producing a similar massive amount of money, otherwise the whole Kleiman lawsuit would have been rather suicidal.
The Miami jury in this "crypto trial of the century" was really deciding about some $25 billion (one-half of Satoshi coins). The technicalities were above the knowledge of the 12 jury members (OK, I tend to be a skeptic when it comes to the credibility of juries in general, let alone in such technically loaded questions) and days ago, they said that they couldn't agree on a single question among the 25. The judge, Beth Bloom, issued a controversial "Allen charge" which means that she shouted at the jury "do something to avoid the mistrial; especially the minority voices, try to shut up". And indeed, some 10 hours ago, the jury did something and a verdict was born.
Even though the plaintiff's (Kleiman's) attorney did an even better job than Wright's, the evidence just didn't add up. The jury had to agree that there existed no evidence whatever that Kleiman and Wright were "partners" in the Bitcoin business so that they would have to share the fortune. The jury decided that Wright won on all counts except for one. He violated some intellectual property rights and is ordered to pay $100 million to "W and K Info Defense Research LLC". This company's name seems to sound like "Wright and Kleiman" but it is probably controlled by Wright's ex-wife Lynn now so it represents no income for Ira Kleiman (it could actually be an extra problem for him as well).
Now, the jury avoided the statement that "Craig Wright invented the Bitcoin and/or used the pseudonym Satoshi Nakamoto" even though the plaintiffs implicitly assumed that as well, and he claims it now. And there are no direct immediate consequences of the verdict for the cryptobubble and arguments about the invention of the Bitcoin. However, indirect consequences surely do exist and may ultimately be far-reaching.
We are pleased that after four years of intense litigation and seven days of jury deliberation, in a case that was thought to be unwinnable, the jury ruled Dr. Craig Wright (aka Satoshi Nakamoto), was not business partners with Dave Kleiman.#CraigWright #Victory #SatoshiNakamoto pic.twitter.com/Ob4pHOQ0n6— Rivero Mestre LLP (@riveromestre) December 6, 2021
Aside from his being Nakamoto, there is a question whether he actually owns the large number (one million) of the Bitcoin, whether he can control them. By now, if he did mine them, I suspect that he must have either lost the keys or transferred the keys to his ex-wife (or he may be bound by some agreement or promise made to the ex-wife; she may have far more power in this business than other people think) because the degree of hatred against him has already been so high that he must have been intensely tempted to move the ancient coins and really make most of those people shut up. His ability to move the coin is surely not "fully equivalent" to the statement that he invented the Bitcoin; on the other hand, it is reasonable to think that the two propositions are highly correlated and his critics care about the "ability to move the million BTC" more than they care about the "pure knowledge and invention", anyway.
The damages $100 million that Wright is ordered to pay to "W and K something" are negligible relatively to the $25 billion that he could have been ordered to pay. On the other hand, it is a lot of money and my understanding is that with the Satoshi coins removed, he is only worth $80 million. So if he isn't in control of the massive stack of the cryptocoin, even the $100 million verdict represents a huge financial problem for Wright! If he is in control of the coins, or can persuade bonded couriers or ex-wife or someone to pay something, he may be forced to do so – to move some Satoshi coins – because he needs to pay those $100 million and he doesn't have enough without that.
The movement of the Satoshi coins would probably induce emotions in the cryptobubble "markets", most likely negative emotions. So far, there have been no negative emotions after the verdict and the BTC price went up a few percent in a day to $51k (down from the $69k all time high weeks ago but up from the $42k local minimum a few days ago). Wright's preferred fork of the coin, BSV (Bitcoin Satoshi Vision), added some 25% in recent 24 hours to $150, still a negligible fraction (0.3%) of the BTC's $51k.
Of course, I think that even Nakamoto and Wright (whether or not they are the same person) are confused about the basic point in the economy, namely "whether you may build the economy/currency on a Ponzi scheme or a gradually inflated bubble with nothing but hot air inside". My answer is a resounding No. There are some other crazy things about the cryptocurrencies that all of those people are completely crazy about. Still, Wright is wiser in lots of other aspects (especially the understanding that even with the crypto payments, you just can't assume the normal legal system to be "beaten").
The story in which Wright is Nakamoto seems to make a perfect sense to me and all arguments against this scenario that I have heard sound extremely weak or downright demagogic to me. He was just a computer expert doing things like "safety of online gambling" and other things that are obviously very close to the skills you need to invent the Bitcoin, he had some economics-related degrees as well, he knew lots of the cryptographic literature, including some esoteric literature that no one else seems to know, and he just arguably wrote the Nakamoto whitepaper. In 2011, he evaporated (he may have been the FOIA hacker igniting the Climategate in 2009 and 2011; Wright is a climate realist) but he became dissatisfied with the lousy technical skills of those who "took the project after him". I do believe that Wright is right on these technical matters and all the new quasi-solutions from his small-block successors, including SegWit, Lightning Network etc., are just garbage not understanding how the "security may scale or cannot scale" (and Wright is right that there is just nothing wrong about one-gigabyte blocks; their claim that such large blocks ruin the holy "decentralization" much more than their non-systemic alternative solutions are spurious). But the Bitcoin "community" turned into a lame cult led by morons and joined by morons (the word "decentralization" is one of their "Allahu Akbar") and it became unavoidable that the original inventor of this stuff, who knows much more about the "modern" questions as well, only controls 0.3% of the overall capitalization of Bitcoin-like coins.
In 2015, he was doxxed and since that time, he gradually became more willing to openly say and brag that he did invent the Bitcoin. meanwhile, the BTC 1.1 million fortune was locked in a trust, the Tulip Trust (or several such trusts), the keys have been divided to pieces, and something important may be controlled or lost by the ex-wife. I find it common sense that the inventor of the Bitcoin had "another fancy level of security" over the private keys that are needed to access the BTC 1.1 million wallets (Wright's critics' claim that Nakamoto would never have an extra layer sound just like the pure opposite of common sense to me). It seems to me that Wright has been clearly manipulated into the role of "the person who is expected to defend his being Nakamoto" and he isn't fanatical about this claim and has no ego-driven desire to prove that he is this important. So it sounds rather implausible to me that he would be willing to pay $100 million (and he faced the risk of being $25 billion in debt) just for a tiny argument in favor of his being Nakamoto (a tiny argument that is instantly dismissed by the dishonest critics, anyway). This just doesn't make much sense to me.
Why he isn't moving the huge Bitcoin funds yet is incomprehensible to me because he could use the money and he would surely feel better if he made his critics shut up (even if it meant a 70% drop of the BTC price; he really won't enjoy any billions at all if he never moves the coins). But again, I can imagine numerous explanations why he cannot or why he doesn't want to move the Satoshi coins (including legal pledges, taxation and jail terms for some previous violations of the law that could become manifest, intense fear of the abrupt collapse of all the crypto-bubbles, and deep love involving his ex-wife). The coins could have started to move sometime in the recent decade but they didn't. In order not to sound like Jehovah's Witnesses who were predicting the Second Coming of Jesus for every other year (before they stopped), we need to downscale the urgency of the predictions that "something will happen soon". But I still think there is a reasonably high probability that the "coins will start to revolve soon".
