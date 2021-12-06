Let's introduce blue covid booklets

And let's stop the threat of a compulsory vaccination experiment
By Václav Klaus, Czech expresident
(Blue booklets were Czechoslovak documents granting an exemption from military service for health-related reasons.)I know I'm going to make a lot of people angry with the word experiment, but today's fight against the SARS-CoV-2 virus with inadequately tested vaccines is an experiment. This is, even by so-called experts, an undeniable fact. As a knee-jerk reaction to the evolution of the epidemic of covid, these vaccines were approved for use on a preliminary and "experimental" basis. That was the official statement last year.
These are serious matters and the debate about them should be rational and fair. Our country (as well as other Western countries) is divided on this issue. Some people are getting vaccinated without any resistance because they are probably genuinely afraid and because they have been persuaded by the enormous propaganda in favor of this particular vaccination, unmatched by any propaganda campaign in the past. They will not even be disconcerted by the fact that suddenly everything is different from what they were promised. Now it turns out:
- that one vaccination is not enough (and it is becoming obvious that it will be a repeat vaccination like the normal flu vaccine);
- that the duration of effectiveness of the vaccination is shorter than originally declared;
- that the vaccination does not protect against covid, but perhaps against the serious course of that disease;
- that even the vaccinated can transmit the virus, etc., etc.
On the other side are equally rational people. They fight against vaccination because they don't believe in it, because they fear its side effects, because they see the falsity in the eyes of the vociferous vaccine promoters who are in politics, business and medicine. But some of them reject forced vaccination on principle, on the grounds of restricting individual rights and freedoms. We do not know the exact proportion either. I belong to this last group. I do not demonize the vaccines much (even if I don't believe in them), I am more opposed to being forced into vaccinations, and most importantly, I have a different degree of risk aversion (which is a well-defined economic concept). I am more willing to take risks.
On Sunday, Prof Klaus slipped on ice during a hike in the Krkonoše Mountains and broke his ankle. Al Gore, Greta, and their comrades should pay a compensation to him because for many years, they've been promising that winters would become chapters in the history books.
There is no solution. The two groups of people are clearly defined and separate in many ways. An extended (and less stupid) vaccine propaganda won't change that. To be vaccinated or not to be vaccinated is a dilemmatic problem, and typically there are arguments for and against (though Mr. Kubek doesn't seem to understand that). It may be true that vaccination helps in the aggregate (the economist in me says in the macro view), but it is an equally debatable truth that vaccination does not help everyone. For some it is even inappropriate and dangerous.
This is not accepted by authoritative vaccine advocates. They preach on the benefits of vaccination to the point of exhaustion, and more recently they have moved on to consider the obligation to vaccinate, but this is too generalised an argument, there is a lack of "micro" reasoning.
Let's try it the other way round. I propose to reverse the logic – not to convince about the benefits, but to clearly define for whom and under what conditions vaccination is inappropriate. It's a non-zero set of people. I'll help myself with an analogy – by law there used to be compulsory basic military service, but alongside that there was the blue booklet. Messrs Vojtěch, Kubek, Smejkal, stop talking about the obligation to vaccinate, instead start a serious discussion about the "blue booklet of covid". Let all the warnings, all the alternative concepts and hypotheses, all the uncertainties, all the risks and fears be applied there. There are a great many risks, and very serious ones at that. It is easy to talk about the benefits, but it is much harder to specify the risks. It is not enough to say that "in sum", in a macro perspective, the vaccine helps (even if only partially).
Let us define the terms of this particular "blue booklet" before any attempt to politically endorse compulsory vaccination. Is this not what the citizen should resolutely demand of politicians and their medical experts? If I would like to organize demonstrations, then with this program.
Translated with www.DeepL.com/Translator (free version)
snail feedback (0) :
Post a Comment