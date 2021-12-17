Lex Fridman: an interview with Vafa

Farcical pseudoscience of the new South African variant Omicron is a dumb story designed to bring the Coronazi ultramorons' hysteria to an even higher level In the morning, I needed some 10 ...

"Lost German girl" didn't deserve better On the contrary... 74 years ago, Prague was liberated by the Red Army. The Vlasov Army – Soviet soldiers who were captured and forced to ...

The United States is falling apart The United States is in danger of chaos and possibly totalitarianism, then a new state will emerge An interview with Erik Best, a US journ...

An open letter on the U.S. math education Nirman reminded me that I wanted to mention this open letter on K-12 mathematics . It is a petition signed by 911 STEM (math-loaded fi...

Other people's inner consciousness is scientifically meaningless for you ...but that doesn't mean that the laws of Nature may be applied without a conscious entity... Feedly.com threw a text by Sean Carroll ...

Predictive power of the world sheet conformal symmetry Physics is a natural science but it is one that is really capable of explaining a lot (and very precisely) by assuming a very little, by ass...

Mātauranga Māori is mythology, not science It seems clear to me that the English-speaking countries are the most explosive sources of woke insanities in the West. That includes the U....

Metastrings and mysterious triality Two new neat stringy papers I want to mention two new hep-th preprints. First, Berglund, Hübsch, and Minić wrote Mirror Symmetry, Born Ge...

"Very high probabilities that theorems are true" are fallacious David B. sent me a recent article by Mussardo and LeClair that uses the Mertens function i.e. the cummulative sum of the Möbius function to...