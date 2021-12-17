If you are interested, here is a four-month-old, two-hours long interview with Cumrun Vafa, hosted by Lex Fridman.
It differs from most of the seemingly analogous interviews by Cumrun's being an actual top physicist instead of just a šitty anti-science activist.
Via Willie S.
Friday, December 17, 2021 ... //
Lex Fridman: an interview with Vafa
If you are interested, here is a four-month-old, two-hours long interview with Cumrun Vafa, hosted by Lex Fridman.
Vystavil Luboš Motl v 6:37 AM |
|
| Subscribe to: all TRF disqus traffic via RSS [old]
To subscribe to this single disqus thread only, click at ▼ next to "★ 0 stars" at the top of the disqus thread above and choose "Subscribe via RSS".
Subscribe to: new TRF blog entries (RSS)
To subscribe to this single disqus thread only, click at ▼ next to "★ 0 stars" at the top of the disqus thread above and choose "Subscribe via RSS".
Subscribe to: new TRF blog entries (RSS)
snail feedback (0) :
Post a Comment