Not only technical education is a nuisance for German green ideology

By Milan Smutný



Starting from the position of a "hungry" opposition, politicians from Germany's ruling Green coalition party have not only occupied key ministries, but also other influential positions in the civil service. A fundamental lack of education and the relevant competences do not prevent them from doing so.







As I wrote in my previous blog (CZ), the Green Party has gained a very strong position in the new German government coalition, even in view of the weaker election result. The two co-chairs – for the Greens, both genders must be represented in the party leadership (so far only two) – have become elite members of the Berlin cabinet of Social Democratic Chancellor Olaf Scholz, which includes the liberal FDP alongside the Greens. The 50-year-old Mr Robert Habeck became the vice-chancellor and the minister of the economy and the protection of the climate on December 8th, the 41-year-old Ms Annalena Baerbock was appointed the minister of foreign affairs.



Meanwhile, the German conservative media have taken a somewhat closer look at what this major power shift in Berlin has brought in terms of personnel in the ministries and offices that the Greens have just filled after years of "starvation" in opposition, and what competence they have to do so.







The co-chair of the Greens himself, Vice-Chancellor Robert Habeck, studied philology and philosophy and received his doctorate in philosophy in 2000 for his work on "literary aestheticism". He became a member of the Greens in 2002. He is married and has four sons who are members of the Danish minority in Germany. Habeck lists "fluent Danish" in his knowledge of foreign languages.







According to the official CV, Germany's new Foreign Minister Baerbock studied political science and public law. However, German media noted that Baerbock earned her master's degree from a private university in just one year. In Germany itself, she did not achieve a degree. Despite some funding from the Böll Foundation, she did not complete her doctorate. In addition to criticism of irregularities in her CV and the failure to declare side income, her election bid for the Green Party's chancellorship, according to the German media, was fundamentally damaged by the discovery that she had been accused of mass plagiarism and copyright infringement in a book she published in June 2021 under the title: "Now. That is how we will restart our country" ("Jetzt. Wie wir unser Land erneuern"). She joined the Green Party in 2005. She is married and has two daughters.



The careers and educational backgrounds of other Green politicians who have now gained senior positions behind their bosses add a very colourful picture. Habeck's ministry for the economy and climate protection has become an absolute Green "personnel oasis". Patrick Graichen, the former head of the think-tank Agora Energiewende, one of the key associations pushing for a sharp German version of green change policy in the interests of climate protection, has been given the post of state secretary in this ministry. That is the grade of civil servant known as B11 and it comes with a salary of 15,000 euros ($17,000) a month, according to German media. Michael Kellner, the political director of the Green Party, was given the same post. Robert Habeck has apparently forgiven him for his unfortunate involvement in the "creation" of Annalena Baerbock's biography and plagiarism book. Kellner's wife happens to be Patrick Graichen's sister and works at the Ecological Institute in Freiburg, one of Germany's key private institutions working on climate change (www.oeko.de). NGOs and consultancy firms will thus be really close to Green politicians. The German newspaper Tageszeitung has also noted that there may be a major conflict of interest.



Sven Giegold, an anti-globalisation opponent and prominent member of the Greens, has been appointed as the next Secretary of State. Rounding out the group of elite Green politicians as the next new Secretary of State is Oliver Krischer, who did not complete his studies in biology but still managed to become a scientific assistant for Green MPs in North Rhine-Westphalia without a degree. So now he has been promoted and there will be plenty of subordinates for the job. So he gave a good account of his self-sacrifice on a popular German TV show, where he hopelessly and embarrassingly defended his boss Baerbock's screw-ups.



The portal Kalte Sonne, which denounces the irrationality of German Green politics, has pointed to other Green politicians whose careers are now reaching their peak thanks to government involvement. Katrin Göring-Eckardt interrupted her theology studies after four years well before the fall of the Berlin Wall to work as a kitchen helper. After German reunification, she embarked on a political career and is now the chairwoman of the Green Group in the Bundestag, the German parliament. Claudia Roth threw in the towel after just her first year of studying theatre studies. With the Greens, she has made it to co-chair of the party and vice-president of the Bundestag in the past. Now, before retiring, she has become a state secretary (minister without portfolio) with responsibility for culture and media.



The German Green Party prides itself on being a socially permeable party. Yes, as you can see you don't need academic degrees to have a distinguished career in it, let alone actually graduating from a prestigious university, saving yourself the insane stress of studying and taking exams. You do, however, need to be in the right party and be an ardent and committed supporter of the most correct ideology, which the fight to save the planet from warming due to CO₂ now represents. And then they will be able to decide the fate of tens of millions of people or the whole of the EU with billions of subsidy euros without worrying about physics or mathematics and all those useless laws of nature. These are probably meant to be encouraging signals for the young Green supporters in Germany. To let young Germans know that the Greens are serious about them, they have pushed through a programme proposal from the new governing coalition in Berlin to change the voting law so that 16-year-olds can vote.



Every ideology in the past has been best propagated by its passionate proponents, who have not been unduly hampered by high education and accountability to the visions put forward, confronted constantly with facts and figures. We know this all too well in Europe from both totalitarian regimes, Nazism and Communism. It is often reported in the media that most of the fanatical followers of the Islamic fundamentalist Taliban movement, which has reoccupied Afghanistan following the withdrawal of the USA and other NATO allies, including the Czech Republic, cannot read and write. Taliban translates as "students". Ideologies work with belief, not knowledge.



Source: https://smutny.blog.idnes.cz/blog.aspx?c=780930

Translated with www.DeepL.com/Translator (free version)