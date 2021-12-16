Slovak Coronazis arrest the leader of the opposition

But the "journalists" and anti-freedom activists only scream when such things occur in Belarus etc.



In October, I wrote about the Slovak Watergate. Robert Fico, the former social democratic prime minister and the main leader of the Slovak opposition now, was spied upon, using ludicrous excuses involving an alleged poacher. An hour ago, the hardcore anti-democratic government of Slovakia used an even more powerful and illegitimate tool.







Fico was arrested in front of the TV cameras as soon as he got out of his car in order to answer a few questions from the journalists, in a small press conference on the street.







He was going to announce a nice stunt, a "demonstration of cars" driving through the Slovak capital to protest the undemocratic behavior of the current government. In the current state of emergency, the public gatherings are restricted to 5 or 6 people. As long as these restrictions are justified by the virus, it is common sense that driving must be allowed because cars don't get infected and people don't get infected through them. Well, even this statement could be incorrect but driving simply wasn't banned and the only difference between the regular driving and the car protest is the political message which simply mustn't ever be prohibited in a country that is still democratic because this difference clearly has no "epidemiological" consequences.



Fico cooperated and went to the police station with the cops. He was formally arrested. Needless to say, the basic laws of Slovakia say that you cannot arrest a lawmaker like Fico unless he is caught doing a crime in real time. So what was the crime? After Fico left the police station, he told us that he was charged with the crime of incitement of crimes. So the crime wasn't about his own hypothetical breaking of some idiotic Covid restrictions (other people would have to be arrested as well). He was caught for being the main mastermind of the event, a totally peaceful and epidemiologically safe gathering which is politically inconvenient for the current fascist regime of Slovakia.



It is very clear that this scenario wasn't invented by some rank-and-file cops. The order had to come from the government. In fact, it is extremely likely that President Ms Zuzana Čaputová had to approve this arrest, too. And I find it reasonably likely that the original order actually came from her own boss, George Soros. This hardcore stuff simply does resemble any of the previous "color revolution" coups that he was masterminding. But now it is happening in Central Europe, not in some Central Asian šithole.



I find it absolutely stunning and I am totally disgusted by all the creatures who scream because Lukašenko isn't treating the Belorusian opposition fairly but they are absolutely silent when equally or more disturbing violations of the basic rules of democracy are taking place in "our" countries. Everyone who approves of these developments is a piece of subhuman filth that deserves the worst.