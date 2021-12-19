Two little thumbs up for the new Czech government

One for Covidism and one for the electric vehicles...



Slovak-born billionaire Andrej Babiš has been a top Czech government official for 8 years. In the first 4 years he operated as the very powerful finance minister, the last ones as the prime minister. He left and was replaced with the coalition of 5 pro-European parties led by Prof Petr Fiala, a very boring political scientist who nevertheless seems to have some kind of intelligence, polished Czech rhetorical skills, and some professional diplomacy or restraint in his blood which some people admire a lot (I don't).







To win their majority in the Parliament, Fiala and the 5 parties have built on some cheap anti-Babiš sentiments (note that Babiš got to power 4/8 years ago through some populist "anti-corruption" claims against the likes of Mr Kalousek who may still be considered a close ally of Fiala's but the old arguments have faded away almost completely) and this coalition is indeed considered the most uncritically pro-EU coalition in the modern Czech history (since the January 1993 dissolution of Czechoslovakia). The transition of power was as peaceful as you can get.



Days ago, President Zeman, widely expected to be a foe of the new coalition who would prevent the appointment of a new government for a long time, quickly appointed all the ministers including Bc Lipavský. Lipavský is a fat, incompetent student, a (far left) Pirate Party member, and a self-evident loser ("a weak head in the herd", as Zeman aptly called him today) with nearly failing grades who was appointed the minister of foreign affairs, probably because his ultra-stupid pro-German attitude was found convenient by someone in Germany (he wanted a conference of the Sudetendeutschenlandsmannschaft on the Czech territory from which the Nazi predecessors of these folks were expelled in 1945) and Germany exerted pressure on Fiala or others.



OK, Zeman has disappointed many of us, his voters, by his fast surrender to Lipavský (and indirectly to Fiala). Today we learned that Lipavský will respect the Government Program Statement including the friendship to Visegrád and Israel and the non-organization of the post-Nazi meeting in Czechia. I have my doubts whether the promise can be trusted.







Note that Zeman has spent some time in the hospital (an ICU) and many people, including his predecessor and current soulmate Klaus, were suggesting that Zeman suffered from a terminal liver disease and was just weeks away from the end. But Zeman looked OK when he was diagnosed Covid-positive and talked to all the new ministers from his acquarium (not to infect them) and when I improve Zeman's today's TV clarification just a little bit, he said that the only disease he suffers from is the shortage of the Becher lemonade that is needed for him to get the appetite.



At any rate, the world is a šitty place, as Larry Summers liked to say, and folks like me have to think hard before abandoning our homeland which is in a much better shape than almost everyone else (there are almost no clearly adequate countries where a freedom-loving person could emigrate today!), even when it comes to the woke and green insanities that have spread through the EU much more than Covid did.







It has always been clear that the new government would be "less fanatical" a proponent of the woke and green delusions than the typical governments in (even more) Western Europe; while we shouldn't expect attitudes that completely match the Hungarian and Polish ones. Almost all of us expected the refreshment of the government to bring a divergence from Warsaw and Budapest, and a convergence with Brussels and Berlin. What will this new "middle of the road" Czech approach look like in practice?



The first two major signs are very encouraging. One of them is all about Covidism. The new minister of health, Dr Vlastimil Válek, has explicitly said that he doesn't plan to impose nanny state bans because "we no longer live in communism". Exactly (a far left Czech crackpot at a famous English university immediately had a hissy fit). So he recommended cautious behavior during Christmas and the New Year Eve's celebrations to millions of Czechs, including a reduction of parties. But an explicit gesture showing that we have moved inches towards freedom from Covidism was the attitude to the "state of emergency" (which is used for rather innocent things, not for a hard lockdown, but it is still an annoying overreaction). The government has made it clear that it won't ask the Parliament to extend the state of emergency which means that it should end on the Feast of Saint Stephen (next Sunday). Sounds great! Fiala has even correctly added today that "it is not risky" not to extend the state of emergency.



Meanwhile, in this Fall 2021 wave, the "cases" peaked at the end of November but because a typical person is positively tested several weeks after he got infected, this peak actually suggests a peak of the "actual infections per day" in the first half of November, I am pretty sure about this statement. Meanwhile, the number of new cases is crashing by 50% each 14 days again, see the Czech statistics page. It is extremely likely that this decrease is qualitatively independent of any restrictions now and if something changes qualitatively, it will be due to new variants etc. In a month or two months, omicron should be the dominant variant here and let me hope that our new government will understand that omicron is "milder than the average common cold virus" and won't fight against this harmless virus! I agree with the statement that based on the evidence, omicron is likely a safer Covid vaccine than the vaccines in the syringes.







It is useful to mention that Romania is currently experiencing a halving of new Covid cases each 2 weeks as well (but the cases per million are already 10 times lower than in Czechia). I mentioned Romania because it is both... the least vaccinated country in the EU, below 40%, and as the map above shows, the rare yellow-and-green country in the Balkans is also the least currently infected country in the EU! This is the kind of the basic facts – indeed, the relative non-existence of Covid in Romania is the most obvious pattern included in the map above – that the corrupt dishonest fascist aßholes, and I mean the vaccine proponents, would never tell you.



There may be graphs showing a higher number of "Covid deaths per million" in the less vaccinated countries but the important parts of the explanation why it is so are

highly vaccinated countries aren't testing much (because the vaccinated people usually don't need tests for venues: they may spread the virus without restrictions), and therefore many "fast" deaths (i.e. brutal heart attacks) of the vaccinated people are counted as non-Covid deaths even though they would be counted as Covid deaths if they were unvaccinated (and this is more often the case in the less vaccinated countries) the more vaccinated countries are generally the more hysterical ones and they have millions of people who frantically avoid any human interactions, and this is how they are simply postponing the Covid infections by weeks or at most months and why they also bought the pro-vaccine lies