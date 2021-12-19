Two little thumbs up for the new Czech government

One for Covidism and one for the electric vehicles...
Slovak-born billionaire Andrej Babiš has been a top Czech government official for 8 years. In the first 4 years he operated as the very powerful finance minister, the last ones as the prime minister. He left and was replaced with the coalition of 5 pro-European parties led by Prof Petr Fiala, a very boring political scientist who nevertheless seems to have some kind of intelligence, polished Czech rhetorical skills, and some professional diplomacy or restraint in his blood which some people admire a lot (I don't).
To win their majority in the Parliament, Fiala and the 5 parties have built on some cheap anti-Babiš sentiments (note that Babiš got to power 4/8 years ago through some populist "anti-corruption" claims against the likes of Mr Kalousek who may still be considered a close ally of Fiala's but the old arguments have faded away almost completely) and this coalition is indeed considered the most uncritically pro-EU coalition in the modern Czech history (since the January 1993 dissolution of Czechoslovakia). The transition of power was as peaceful as you can get.
Days ago, President Zeman, widely expected to be a foe of the new coalition who would prevent the appointment of a new government for a long time, quickly appointed all the ministers including Bc Lipavský. Lipavský is a fat, incompetent student, a (far left) Pirate Party member, and a self-evident loser ("a weak head in the herd", as Zeman aptly called him today) with nearly failing grades who was appointed the minister of foreign affairs, probably because his ultra-stupid pro-German attitude was found convenient by someone in Germany (he wanted a conference of the Sudetendeutschenlandsmannschaft on the Czech territory from which the Nazi predecessors of these folks were expelled in 1945) and Germany exerted pressure on Fiala or others.
OK, Zeman has disappointed many of us, his voters, by his fast surrender to Lipavský (and indirectly to Fiala). Today we learned that Lipavský will respect the Government Program Statement including the friendship to Visegrád and Israel and the non-organization of the post-Nazi meeting in Czechia. I have my doubts whether the promise can be trusted.
Note that Zeman has spent some time in the hospital (an ICU) and many people, including his predecessor and current soulmate Klaus, were suggesting that Zeman suffered from a terminal liver disease and was just weeks away from the end. But Zeman looked OK when he was diagnosed Covid-positive and talked to all the new ministers from his acquarium (not to infect them) and when I improve Zeman's today's TV clarification just a little bit, he said that the only disease he suffers from is the shortage of the Becher lemonade that is needed for him to get the appetite.
At any rate, the world is a šitty place, as Larry Summers liked to say, and folks like me have to think hard before abandoning our homeland which is in a much better shape than almost everyone else (there are almost no clearly adequate countries where a freedom-loving person could emigrate today!), even when it comes to the woke and green insanities that have spread through the EU much more than Covid did.
It has always been clear that the new government would be "less fanatical" a proponent of the woke and green delusions than the typical governments in (even more) Western Europe; while we shouldn't expect attitudes that completely match the Hungarian and Polish ones. Almost all of us expected the refreshment of the government to bring a divergence from Warsaw and Budapest, and a convergence with Brussels and Berlin. What will this new "middle of the road" Czech approach look like in practice?
The first two major signs are very encouraging. One of them is all about Covidism. The new minister of health, Dr Vlastimil Válek, has explicitly said that he doesn't plan to impose nanny state bans because "we no longer live in communism". Exactly (a far left Czech crackpot at a famous English university immediately had a hissy fit). So he recommended cautious behavior during Christmas and the New Year Eve's celebrations to millions of Czechs, including a reduction of parties. But an explicit gesture showing that we have moved inches towards freedom from Covidism was the attitude to the "state of emergency" (which is used for rather innocent things, not for a hard lockdown, but it is still an annoying overreaction). The government has made it clear that it won't ask the Parliament to extend the state of emergency which means that it should end on the Feast of Saint Stephen (next Sunday). Sounds great! Fiala has even correctly added today that "it is not risky" not to extend the state of emergency.
Meanwhile, in this Fall 2021 wave, the "cases" peaked at the end of November but because a typical person is positively tested several weeks after he got infected, this peak actually suggests a peak of the "actual infections per day" in the first half of November, I am pretty sure about this statement. Meanwhile, the number of new cases is crashing by 50% each 14 days again, see the Czech statistics page. It is extremely likely that this decrease is qualitatively independent of any restrictions now and if something changes qualitatively, it will be due to new variants etc. In a month or two months, omicron should be the dominant variant here and let me hope that our new government will understand that omicron is "milder than the average common cold virus" and won't fight against this harmless virus! I agree with the statement that based on the evidence, omicron is likely a safer Covid vaccine than the vaccines in the syringes.
It is useful to mention that Romania is currently experiencing a halving of new Covid cases each 2 weeks as well (but the cases per million are already 10 times lower than in Czechia). I mentioned Romania because it is both... the least vaccinated country in the EU, below 40%, and as the map above shows, the rare yellow-and-green country in the Balkans is also the least currently infected country in the EU! This is the kind of the basic facts – indeed, the relative non-existence of Covid in Romania is the most obvious pattern included in the map above – that the corrupt dishonest fascist aßholes, and I mean the vaccine proponents, would never tell you.
There may be graphs showing a higher number of "Covid deaths per million" in the less vaccinated countries but the important parts of the explanation why it is so are
- highly vaccinated countries aren't testing much (because the vaccinated people usually don't need tests for venues: they may spread the virus without restrictions), and therefore many "fast" deaths (i.e. brutal heart attacks) of the vaccinated people are counted as non-Covid deaths even though they would be counted as Covid deaths if they were unvaccinated (and this is more often the case in the less vaccinated countries)
- the more vaccinated countries are generally the more hysterical ones and they have millions of people who frantically avoid any human interactions, and this is how they are simply postponing the Covid infections by weeks or at most months and why they also bought the pro-vaccine lies
At any rate, the evolution of Covid is very healthy in Romania and in some way, Romania plays a similar role as Sweden did in the past, it is clearly a country whose Covid curves are worth replicating because the "neverending Covid" scenario seems very clearly avoided there. Also, in Central Europe, Poland finally emerged as a country supporting freedom from Covidism (which they should have been from the beginning but they were not) so Poland is full of vibrant Christmas markets (we are not!) where (unmasked) people absorb the wonderful pre-Christmas atmosphere (including a huge number of Czech tourists in Wroclaw).
Great. So far the new government seems more pro-freedom in the Covid business and this comparison wasn't obvious from the beginning because all these large parties were rather ambiguous about the very basic questions (like do we want more lockdowns for much for 2022? They only childishly screamed "we are better than the other side"). The other good news is about the Green Deal.
Just hours ago, the new Czech PM Fiala, the "apparent German puppet", has made a clear statement that he personally finds a ban on the internal combustion engines unacceptable. The complete ban hasn't been codified yet but its preparatory stages are already being signed in the EU and a complete ban (on the production and sales of ICE cars after 2035) is being prepared, too. Wow, I didn't expect he had a sufficient number of testicles that are needed to even make this innocent statement inside the insane European Union. The former PM Babiš gave a courageous speech against the climate religion in Glasgow and we expected Fiala to be far more cowardly (and Babiš may have only been brave, almost Klaus-caliber-brave, because he was retiring from the government).
Note that Czechia has some 10.68 million people (a drop by 20,000 in a year, both due to deaths-vs-births and emigration-vs-immigration) and roughly 5 million cars. Despite our less-than-medium size, Czechia is the world's 16th country in the (absolute) car production. We produce well over 1 million vehicles per year. Incredibly enough, Slovakia has just 50% of the Czech population and also makes over a million cars a year (so our brothers lead in the per-capita car production contest) but the Slovak cars are mostly small ones and there is no characteristic Slovak brand (they're the rather cheap assembly line for well-known global brands).
This extends to the fully electric vehicles, especially because of Škoda Auto, an important mass market subsidiary of the Volkswagen Group. The main plant in Mladá Boleslav, CZ, was upgraded to the only VW Group factory that produces petrol cars alongside the fully electric vehicles on the same place. Almost all the production of EVs is dedicated to Škoda Enyaq iV now, an award-winning sibling of the inferior VW ID.4 and Audi e-Tron. Enyaq is the Car of the Year in the Irish Examiner, the Scottish Car of the Year, Switzerland's Favorite Car of 2022, the 2nd most sold car in the Netherlands (almost tied with Kia Niro at the top), and it has been praised by an insane number of EV enthusiasts, you can search for it. I predicted a similar success of the Enyaq already in February 2020.
But despite our being a carmaking superpower, we make fewer than 100,000 Enyaqs a year. By this rate, we would need 50 years to replace our 5 million ICE cars, assuming that we wouldn't export any. But we actually export around 99% of our electric car production! With the ~1,000 cars that are made in Czechia and sold in Czechia, we would need 5,000 years to replace the petrol cars. And you shouldn't really expect the natural process to be any faster. Just 2% of the Czech drivers plan their next car to be electric (the same 2% as a year earlier); yes, some of the 30% undecided ones may be pushed to buy an EV.
Most Czechs who are interested in technology basically understand that the plan to replace ICE cars by electric cars is utterly idiotic, much like pretty much all other "technological statements" by Elon Musk (about the Hyperloop, automatic driving, civilization on Mars, and many others: I mostly like his political attitudes but what made him rich is almost pure snake oil). You know, our insufficient production of EVs is far from being the main problem.
We have the problem with electricity. The average car needs 10-20 kWh per day to be recharged, most people charge their cars at night and they needed a family house to do it (the German Greens want to ban family houses, too, so the life with the EVs would become even harder for almost everybody). (Enyaq consumes some 18 kWh per 100 km, you can imagine this to be the right number for any "extremely efficient family EV".) Because the night has some 10 hours, you need 1-2 kW to go to each electric car at night. In Czechia, our 5 million cars, if upgraded to electric ones, would need 5-10 GW of power. That is more than our nuclear power plants combined (4 GW at two roughly equally big places, Dukovany and Temelín; our nukes approach 35-40% of the Czech electricity production).
If electric cars ever became dominant, this 5-10 GW per "nation of Czechia's size" would have to be realistic, assuming that we don't really want to allow a forced massive reduction of people's traveling. Note that at night, the sun isn't shining (this could be considered a definition of the night) and the photovoltaic power plants are in trouble. The wind tends to be weaker at night, too. The explosive combination of "switching to electric cars" and "switching to 'renewable' i.e. ludicrous sources of electricity" is plain suicidal.
As I correctly predicted in May 2021, the European electricity prices went to the Moon. Over 3 GW of German nuclear power plants will be shut down in 12 days, the remaining 3-4 GW will be killed a year later. On top of that, the Russian gas is considering to stop its flow (if uncertain, it will ask the Kremlin for an advise) and Russia may use this powerful tool in a hypothetical Winter 2021-2022 confrontation with the West. Also, France which has 70% of electicity from the nuclei (and exports the power) is seeing an outage of 13% of its nuclear capacity, perhaps some 6 GW are subtracted for a month or two. The one-month futures prices went to over €1,000 per kWh in France on Friday. This is more than an order of magnitude higher than the prices we knew just a year ago.
A further decline of the supply; and the increase of the demand (through electric cars) might hypothetically add another order of magnitude to the electricity prices (at least some particular contracts). The secret to this big sensitivity is that most of us still pay a "small portion" of our budget for electricity. Most TRF readers are dollar millionaires (sorry if you aren't; some are billionaires) and those don't care about a doubling or tripling of their energy expenses. But this is exactly a reason why the prices may go this high or even higher: the growth of the electricity prices only stops when someone is actually pushed to visibly decrease his consumption! There are individuals and companies that need lots of electricity and don't have "much excess income" left. Those will be pushed to poverty or bankruptcy or something and that is how the supply matches the demand again (which is what the invisible hand of the market does in the most peaceful way that is possible, by increasing the prices! The increased prices, a "product" of Gretae, may suck and they are a problem for some consumers but they are still primarily a wonderful cure to a problem, namely a cure to the mismatch between the supply and demand).
The growing prices of electricity in this insane "green" environment are the biggest problem but not the only one. There will be similar shortages affecting lithium, cadmium, perhaps copper, and many other things. The people who bought the electric cars see the advantages and the immediate acceleration but after each year, they also see that (aside from the slow charging) their already lousy range gets lowered by 7% or so. After a few years, the electric car isn't really usable. A new battery is a solution after 5-10 years but such a battery isn't much cheaper than a new car. And the new car will be far more modern than the old one so no one will want to insert an expensive battery into an old electric car! In practice, you will need to buy a new overpriced electric car more than once a decade. It is not financially possible for most people, especially after the prices of electricity and materials increase further.
Although it is completely obvious that there is no "paradise" or "new usable equilibrium" at the end of this new green deal with electric cars, this insanity will probably keep on growing exponentially in the EU (and elsewhere) because the mental defect causing this green new deal disease is contagious (although I am happy to observe that even a self-evident candidate for an infection, Prof Fiala, isn't self-evidently infected [yet?]). Unless saner nations like mine manage to stop this suicidal path of Europe in 2 years, the damages will already be enormous in 2024-2025.
In a new TV NOVA poll (the largest commercial TV station in Czechia), only 4% of Czechs say that the battery cars are the best route for the future. Among the heterosexuals, 29% say that it needs to co-exist with others and 67% say that EVs are a useless and technologically obsolete solution.
So both of the attitudes, to Covidism and to electric cars, brought us a nice surprise about the new government. It is possible that in Brussels, he will claim that he was misquoted. And we also have the other issues. Are there 2 sexes or 147 genders? Would Fiala have the testicles to say that there are 2 sexes? That female champions cannot have a penis? That native Czechs could be better for the well-being of Czechia than one million new Arabs? And if he has the courage to say these things in front of the Czech journalists, is it enough for him to repeat this assertion in a Western European language in Brussels, Strasbourg, or Berlin? Stay tuned.
