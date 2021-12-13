UK system is whitewashing another murder of a Czech national

In 1940, Czechoslovak and Polish pilots were providing the U.K. with vital help needed to prevail in the Battle of Britain. Many of these very skillful young men sacrificed their lives for the freedom of Britain.



By 2016, the U.K. was considered a soulmate, as the first EU member that actually left the non-democratic organization that is crippling Europe as we have known it for over 1,000 years. Milions of Czechs (members of the most Euroskeptical nation in the EU) thought that "je suis Britons". There were other moments of sympathy... Which was never mutual, as we should have learned once and for all in 1938 when the U.K. elites parroted shameless Nazi lies about the life of Germans in Czechoslovakia and scandalously betrayed us – and pushed France to betray us, too. Thanks to mental cripples like Mr Chamberlain, the civilized world had to struggle with the German threat up to 1945.







The actual relationships between my nation and the U.K. are rather catastrophic now and it is 100% British fault. I just can't fudging understand how I could ever think positively about the bulk of the Britons. Aside from the nasty behavior of the thugs among the U.K. soccer players and the British media's defense for their violently criminal behavior, constant lies, and whining about the non-existent racism of Czechs, we have had some murders.







Back in 2017, a handsome Czech chef in the U.K. Mr Zdeněk Makar dared to reprimand a group of thugs that was making mess near the restaurant where Makar worked. The street cameras have totally recorded what happened next: Mr Raymond Scully took a chain with a bike lock attached to it and beat Mr Makar to death. While the most perfect proof of that murder is available, Scully was repeatedly acquitted and remains at large. It's apparently fine to murder a Czech chef with a chain in the U.K.







Two weeks ago, Ms Petra Srncová, a Czech (children's) nurse, took some money from a cash machine in London. That was the last moment when she was seen alive. For a few days, Czech and U.K. police were searching for her. On Sunday noon, children played in a park in Camberwell, South London, and they found her body.



Now, this is clearly a murder or a manslaughter. If she died naturally in the public spaces, and this very assumption is very unlikely, she wouldn't be able to move her own corpse to a children's hideout in the park, in order to improve the life of the London pedestrians. She would have been found much earlier and by adults who don't have to "play in a park". A terrible event. Murders can happen everywhere. At least, we hoped that there would be some investigation and justice. But in the morning, the Czech public was utterly shocked by the news that came from the U.K. and is summarized in the headlines, e.g. in the Guardian:

What? What the fudge? The corpse of a healthy 32-year-old female is found in a park in London and the U.K. police thinks that this fact is "not suspicious"? This sounds like a line taken straight from some tragicomic horror. Of course, it is not hard for well-informed Czechs to guess where the wind is blowing from. South London is a hell and in the particular suburb where the corpse was found, Camberwell, 43% of the inhabitants are black . Maybe the corpse is "not suspicious" because the reason behind it is absolutely obvious to everybody – but some people simply root for the obvious killers, don't they? We don't know what was the immediate motive but the cash machine could very well be it. Also, the police may very well know who the killer is because " a man was released on bail "!It really looks like many places in the "old good Western Europe" think that they may murder Czechoslovaks without any restrictions. We have a Slovak example, too. In 2018, Jozef Chovanec shoved a flight attendant who refused to give a desired seat to Chovanec. Police came... and after some brutal, totally indefensible violence, he was killed by André Desenfants, a police officer. That dude was punished: his salary was reduced by 10%.In the case of George Floyd, the cop behaved 100% professionally and did everything right but that cop was brutally punished as if he were a terrible killer. In the case of Jozef Chovanec, the death was the result of a rather transparent murder – cop's absolutely disproportionate behavior to the now peaceful Chovanec – that has been recorded on camera, too. But the cop only paid a few Euros. Where does the difference come from? Well, George Floyd was a human filth that belonged to the currently privileged race while Jozef Chovanec (and apparently the two Czech nationals above) belonged to an underprivileged race, and even to an underprivileged subrace of that underprivileged race.