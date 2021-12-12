Woke racism is a religion

While I was searching for responses to the new and crazy Californian Curriculum Mathematics Framework (CMF), I also found an interesting 6-day-old, 39-minutes-long conversation (the video is embedded below) between a rational black New York Times (!) contributor and Columbia University (!) linguist John McWhorter (yes, you can find wise people in the intersection of these two insane far left dens but these exceptions simply cannot be white) and a far left stuttering, white, insufferably anxious and incoherent, pseudointellectual writing for Current Affairs, whatever it is, named Nathan Robinson.



The latter was so physically unpleasant to listen to that he could become a professional critic of string theory right away.







Great. So they talked about John's latest book (New York Times bestseller) and its main thesis that woke racism is a new religion. We don't usually call it a religion but according to its logic and believers' behavior (which would be visible to an impartial extraterrestrial anthropologist that would be observing our world), woke racism actually has all the crucial traits to be strictly considered another religion.



It has some basic dogmas that can't be reasoned with (especially "White Supremacy is great and omnipresent and everyone has the duty to fight it and emphasize its greatness at all times"; whether "White Supremacy" is their God or their Devil is a subtle question), that must be worshiped even when it contradicts the facts and people's (including black families') interests, and everyone who doesn't subscribe to the habitual worshiping (that is still called virtue signaling but this is just a misleading neutral phrase that downplays and obfuscates the deep fundamentalist religious character of these constantly repeated rituals) is a heretic who can be legitimately fired or existentially liquidated and character-assassinated according to the believers.







Throughout the interview, John is a kind, rational, and objective thinker and a patient explainer who has clearly thought about the things and his summary of what is happening makes sense. On the other hand, Nathan is a permanently irritated man who is constantly denying some obvious facts and bringing irrelevant distractions in order to obfuscate the main lessons – especially that woke racism is a religion whose fundamental believers cannot be approached or argued with because they are on par with fundamentalists in other religions.



Needless to say, I didn't know who they were but it became increasingly clear (and it was clear rather soon) that Nathan himself was a member of the woke racist cult himself. He didn't want to allow John to publish his thoughts about the negative traits of woke racism and its believers and demanded a watered down book (that tries to be more flattering towards the woke racist bigots, even if facts don't offer us any justification for such an empathy) instead.







John has collected 200 pages of evidence that woke racism is indeed a new religious cult. While the believers like to say that they are doing these things in order to defend the blacks' well-being, it is demonstrably not the case and their primary focus is on defending the dogmas that have very little to do with the blacks' well-being and are mostly going against the black people's interests. For example, most of the prematurely ended black lives are those of victims of murders done by black culprits. These murders get virtually no attention from the cultists even though these deaths are understandably as bad for the mothers of the kids as much rarer deaths that involve a white cop. Nathan did all he could to hide this obvious conclusion but a rational person can't be fooled: this gap in the degree of complaints shows that the BLM-supporting movements is not a way to save black lives etc.; it is a standalone new faith system that works according to independent rules and that has a different purpose.



In his book, he mentioned many people who have been fired for doing completely innocent things. The first example was fired from a university or a similar place for writing or articulating the slogan "all lives matter". Now, all the data were correctly collected and interpreted that are needed to conclude that the person couldn't have been fired without having emitted the innocent "all lives matter"; and he or she couldn't have been fired before the woke racist religion exploded (perhaps as recently as 2-5 years ago). These two "it would be impossible" statements really do imply that there is a powerful new movement that affects many things and that punishes people in the equivalent way as heretics were punished by the Catholic authorities.



This main punch line of the story – which can be generalized because events with the same overall interpretation are indeed occurring on the daily basis now – is something that this Nathan guy wants to be considered a heresy itself. John is just not allowed to make this self-evident observation. Instead, now, when people whose loyalty could be on the edge are seeing examples of a religious mob's terror implying that woke racists are evil blinded bigots, Nathan wants to find a totally different explanation why the person was actually fired. It wasn't for heresy itself, the apologist claims. It was because of some personal animosities and the publication of the words "all lives matter" was only used as a pretext that is not important. Nothing to be seen here!



That's great but Giordano Bruno and Galileo Galilei also faced personal animosities and other men who disliked them! Is it also enough to argue that the Catholic witch hunt on heretics has never existed? No, it is not enough, the "heresy" was always the actual crucial cause and some particular personal power struggles were unimportant distractions! Why does Mr Nathan want to obfuscate the existence of the unfair fanatical religious bigots only in the case of woke racism but not in the case of the Catholic Inquisition? Well, let me tell you if you really don't know. It is because he is a member of the former but not the latter. Wokism resembles Stalinism but for Nathan, those events only follow from "complicated relations at the U.S. universities". Robespierre's, Stalin's, and Mao's relationships were also "complicated". Clearly, the "complexity religion" is helping the "woke racism religion" to mask itself now. There is nothing complicated about the basic woke-witch-hunt events that are massively happening for anyone who actually doesn't want to hide his head in the sand.



This Nathan said that the "real reason" for the terminated jobs were personal animosities and the "heresy" (e.g. the sentence "all lives matter") could have used as a pretext because the university environment is sensitive and can amplify similar tiny offenses. That's wonderful but that's pretty much exactly the point! The ability of the environment to insanely inflate the impact of such would-be "offenses" to life-wrecking thought crimes is precisely the required proof that the environment has switched to a new religion because in an environment with "just some different views" that rationally interact, it is simply not possible to elevate the words "all lives matter" to career-wrecking thought crimes!



In fact, it is by definition of sanity true that in a sane environment, the sentence "all lives matter" cannot be considered an offense, not even an infinitesimal one. And yes, the very statement of Nathan's that "the university environment is one that can punish you for the tiniest verbal offenses" is particular staggering because the Academia used to be defined by the academic freedom so exactly these huge punishments for "tiny verbal offenses" should be impossible especially in the Academia! And it was indeed the case even rather recently. So this Nathan has just turned "what the Academia is supposed to do with ideas" by 180 degrees and he still pretends that everything is normal. He is just plain insane. A bigot who has lost all contacts with the normal laws of the world.



The amplification of th would-be "offense" to a huge thought crime was only possible because some important enough members of the community, and a sufficiently large number for them not to be vetoed by the rest, has simply behaved in new, fanatical ways. Sometimes the religion is just their internal state of mind; sometimes it may only manifest itself through the interactions between the believers (or their interactions with the rest of the society). Some of the members are more fanatical than others (many others may be just opportunists or cowards; it was true in the golden years of Christianity or communism, too). But there is clearly something new and big that may be and should be observed, isolated, seen in other cases, generalized, studied, and interpreted by a sharp enough observer! And John is one such observer.



Nathan's denial of this self-evidently correct conclusion seems to have no limits. He finds the very observation that some people act as bigots to be a heresy by itself and he is determined to fight against this heresy regardless of any facts, too, simply because he views these observations to be an attack on a religious cult that he considers to be his own, too! (And he considers it his own despite the totally lame and pathetic efforts to pretend that he is impartial in some way. He is not impartial at all; it is only John who is impartial and you can see the difference even in the degree of emotions or calmness with which they formulate their ideas.)



There are several reasons why the word "religion" is not being used for the fanatical collective defense of dogmas (such as: "White Supremacy" is great, omnipotent, and omnipresent; "Climate Change" is great, omnipresent, and omnipotent, and so on) even though the word is appropriate. One reason is that this new religion arose from people who used to be rational and who used to say good things about rationality but the religion has completely changed (or destroyed) their thinking, at least about all issues that may be considered as "touching" the tenets of the new religion (I could tell you a lot about the rather sharp boundary affecting "otherwise rational Christians" who just become unhinged rather quickly when they feel that God could be hiding near the topic; it seems to be the same here, too, but the new left cult has arguably kidnapped a larger fraction of topics than Christianity has). They don't want to say that what they believe is a religion because they have been using the word "religion" purely for their enemies (and for things that are irrational), for something they don't like or didn't like.



There is also the second, mirror reason why the word "religion" isn't being used for things like woke racism. The second reason is that a huge fraction (and probably a majority) of the opponents of woke racism (at least in the U.S.) are actually Christians who consider "religion" to be a good thing, and that's why they don't want to use this nice word for the evil woke racists, either! ;-) Two minuses make a plus so the bulk of both sides have "historical" reasons why they don't use the word "religion" for these new far left cults.



But these new far left cults are religions and everyone who wants to correctly understand the events that have taken place, that are occurring now, and everyone who wants to predict the future should better be aware of the traits that this new social phenomenon shares with other religions and cults. In particular, I find the interpretation of these things as a "religion" important for understanding the existentially important fact that this movement has its own rules and is an independent driver of many events that you can't view as a mere "servant of something else or someone else".



Nathan has argued that the book is "oversimplifying" but it's not really oversimplifying anything. It is a book with a well-defined thesis that makes sense, that is supported by evidence, and that may be exciting enough to be read; the writer needed to throw away lots of gibberish and factoids that are irrelevant for the points he wants to make. And that's what all good books should do. Good books and good thinkers should not be drowning in a cesspool of distractions and they should not overlook the cesspool through the many excrements (OK, it's a forest and trees but I adapted the proverb to the woke environments). The books should have a purpose, they shouldn't be just a waste of time (for the reader and the writer as well) that tries to weakly flatter everyone while saying nothing of value. Terms like "religion" are concepts in social sciences which means that they are unavoidably fuzzy, ill-defined, and dependent on many social conventions (and people's emotions and biases). But I am sure that John, like other people who realize that it is right to look at woke racism etc. as new religions (I think that I've made the same point totally independently), understand these social and psychological phenomena much more than the people who seem to be completely clueless about the very reasons why someone could even propose the "religious" interpretation of these events!



Despite the 39-minute-long conversation, the host made it clear that he was still not understanding – or, perhaps, he was not even willing to consider – the very basic idea of John's book which John explicitly described several times and which says that these woke people can't be reasoned with just like an Islamic suicide bomber cannot be reasoned with. Instead, proving that John had been talking to a wall for 39 minutes, Nathan declared it as it if were a fact that the target audience of the book "must be" the woke cultists and John should have wanted to persuade them. The whole point of the book is that it is impossible because they are cultists who shouldn't be argued with because it's a frustrating waste of time. So indeed, the target audience is a subset of the "other" people, the "infidels", who actually want to understand what is going on inside the cult and around the cult and how to correctly summarize and interpret their own pre-existing observations of the ongoing insanity, and thankfully, the number of such readers is still very high. We really differ from them. We can talk about our behavior and their behavior and predict how they will actually react. But the woke bigots can't. They find a heresy so unimaginable that they can't imagine (their faith prevents them from considering) that someone could possibly commit such a terrible thought crime. And Nathan finds it so unimaginable that John really considers a debate with wokists to be a waste of time that he couldn't understand even after 39 minutes that the persuasion of the wokists couldn't have been the purpose of the book.



The host's denial of basic reality applies to all other topics. For example, as they discussed, the Californian Curriculum Mathematics Framework has a page that sounds "somewhat ordinary" as a support for classrooms to collectively converge to the right answer of a mathematical problem by trial and error (although I wouldn't subscribe to that page, either). But if you read the whole document, and I did just like the two men, it is clear that an overwhelming majority of it is a bitter, fanatical attack against the precision (and the sharp difference between right and wrong) in mathematics which is viewed as an ally of white supremacy. How can the host deny it or why would he deny it? They are completely explicit about this point, it is really everywhere in the document and in the media promotions of this plan. I think it is right to say that it is the main idea underlying all these woke math efforts. There is a reason behind his denial: He just thought that his religious duty was to defend the (non-existent) sanity of the proponents of this devilish plan in the eyes of some moderate viewers, so his religious duty is to lie about the content of this reform 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. It is the same with Muslims who are also expected to lie when Muslim's blood is at stake. You really cannot meaningfully debate people who, after 39 minutes, deny that they have heard that the other side has a simple particular view about who can be debated; or who, after reading 20 pages of fanatical anti-mathematical drivel, pretend that there hasn't been any mathematical drivel at all. They are completely blinded, ready to be completely and even infinitely dishonest, no fact will move them by a Planck length. You must appreciate that they are just a big problem, not your fellow thinkers. Don't forget that while persuasion doesn't apply to them, rifles and nuclear blasts still work perfectly so no problem of this kind can be unbeatable.