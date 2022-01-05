A "democratic commie Marxist" girl a frontrunner to lead the Czech Pirates

The Czech Pirate Party was founded in 2009 and at the beginning, it was mostly meant to be a one-dimensional, anti-copyright party promoting Napster and helping other people to steal things on the Internet (yes, they got the name from digital pirates, not from the marine ones).



However, it gradually found experts in most other topics and it naturally obtained an ideological flavor. Whenever such a flavor was apparent, every sane person must have seen that the Pirates were a far left party. Most of the members promote all the woke, climate alarmist, and other "causes". The party belongs to the far left Green Faction in the European Parliament. Sadly, this fact largely boils down to the successful promotion of the woke and far left views by the EU-distorted schools among the Czech youth in general (the Pirates are mostly a young Czechs' party).





Thanks for your question. But I don't understand your formulation that about the "hints" [about my being a communist] that you accidentally encountered. I define myself in this way rather frequently and totally openly. [laughing smiley]



My inner conviction is communist, in the original, democratic sense. [She means that Marxism is democratic and Marxism-Leninism is not, see the footnote.] If you don't get this point, I recommend you to read something about Marxism*, e.g. Marxism and Bolshevism: Democracy and Dictatorship by Mr Karl Kautský [1934]. My inner conviction about the ideal arrangement of the society for everyone around can therefore be called "liberal socialist".



From my viewpoint, the social consensus must always be at the very top (or, because the consensus isn't always perfectly scalable, at least democracy must be there).



Otherwise, I can't resist to comment on the fact that you feel the urge to SUBTRACT cornerstones of the Pirate movement, only to make your question sound meaningful. The abolishment [English word used literally] of intellectual property is an inseparable part of the Pirateship and one of the main struggles [English word used literally] of the Pirate movement against capitalism.



*Unfortunately, we need to mention that Marxism != [isn't equal to] Marxism-Leninism.

