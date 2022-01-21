A review of the weak gravity conjecture

...and thoughts about the faked excitement and the genuine purpose of research...
The last hep-th preprint today is a large one,
The Weak Gravity Conjecture: A Review,by Harlow, Heidenreich, Reece, Rudelius (HHRR: MIT, UMass, Harvard, Berkeley): the PDF file has 121 pages. Four authors come from four places. I think that this fact emphasizes the Covidism-related virtualization of collaboration and while it's always been possible (and normal for me), I find this transition counterproductive.
The authors are pretty bold to write such a review at all. On one hand, I think that this result of ours isn't another relativity yet. On the other hand, there are 913 followups according to Inspire (and 1055 by Google Scholar) and the authors of the review run the risk that the hundred(s) of authors may be dissatisfied how their work was represented or overlooked.
The introduction starts as follows:
The Weak Gravity Conjecture is a remarkably simple statement about theories of quantum gravity. In essence, it says that any gauge force must be stronger than gravity. This simple statement has profound consequences, which touch virtually every aspect of modern fundamental physics, including string theory, cosmology, particle physics, algebraic geometry, black holes, quantum information, holography, scattering amplitudes, and more.It is an upbeat presentation of the history (in the conclusions, the authors claim that WGC is more robust than any other existing swampland conjecture, and I agree with that). The paper was largely neglected for a decade but five years ago, we got above the threshold of 10 new papers a month when the people started to understand the possible importance. This is how the perception of many importan results in the past evolved. Alternatively, it is bad news because people really don't know what to work on now and it is safer to join a herd where people refer to each other, and the WGC is perhaps the nicest condensation nucleus for "pure theorists" on the market now.
The original paper on the Weak Gravity Conjecture (WGC) from Arkani-Hamed, Motl, Nicolis, and Vafa (AMNV, henceforth) [1] is, by now, more than 15 years old. It sparked a flurry of research shortly after it was released, which slowly tapered off over the course of the next several years. The middle of the 2010’s, however, saw a resurgence of interest in the conjecture, which has continued to the present day. This resurgence of interest was driven in part by the hope that quantum gravity may have something to say about testable low-energy physics, despite the fact that quantum gravitational effects are naively suppressed by powers of energy divided [...]
Don't get me wrong. I always did think it was important to clearly articulate the conjecture which was simple, nontrivial, yet passing too many tests to be neglected and which had (and has) a safely nonzero chance to lead to something even deeper.
On the other hand, I don't think it's quite right it was "my" first paper with around 1,000 citations because much of this activity revolves around neverending discussions about the details and these discussions aren't really making a profound progress.
It may often happen that a paper really solves a problem and it ironically produces very few followups because a problem has been "truly owned". This explosion of activity shares something with the nonsensical industry of the "interpretations of quantum mechanics", the latter is obviously making no progress at all because it is just a more or less explicit, more or less dumb flurry of excuses for the authors' obvious misunderstanding of quantum mechanics and the basic misunderstanding remains the same for 97 years. In the WCG case, the authors arguably understand the simple statement that gravity is the weakest force even though it could a priori be stronger. However, they are fighting for some particular choice of the "right generalization that everyone should accept" and none of these arguments is really justified because "the best narrative" depends on personal preferences. For this reason, it is the authors' confusion and personal idiosyncrasies that may be credited with a part of the followup papers, and in this sense, it is analogous to the nonsensical industry of reinterpretations of QM.
The basic evidence in favor of WGC still has the same components as it had 15 years ago. Some of the evidence is rather general and uses a phenomenological description of objects, forces, processes that is independent of the chosen formalism to describe them, or even independent of the class of the string vacua where it applies (I would count the arguments involving the evaporation of black holes and their entropy etc. into this category). Another component of the evidence is a bunch of proofs that are pretty much rigorous (and deal with high-precision observables) but only apply to some particular formalisms or particular string vacua or their classes, and particular types of gauge fields chosen in them (this set includes some limited proofs in AdS/CFT etc.). Circumstantial evidence about "all vacua in a class accidentally respecting a property for unknown reasons" may be counted as the third part of evidence.
The WGC generalizes some older lore such as the non-existence of global symmetries in quantum gravity. These are points that I probably saw independently as well but my PhD adviser Tom Banks has been emphasizing this lore and several related lores to me all the time which was useful. But I think that already in the college in Prague, I understood (even) the classical general relativity as a theory where "everything has to be made local". This is really a slightly generalized way to read the ordinary equivalence principle itself. Even the existence of a gravitational field at a given point is a coordinate-dependent statement, and the coordinates may be adjusted (almost) independently in each region. If gravity follows from a local (diffeomorphism) symmetry and gravity is ultimately a "relative" of other forces, the other forces must also be linked to some local symmetries.
Again, this "parent lore" about the non-existence of global symmetries is rather vague once you ask about the details and this confusion itself is a reason why many papers may be written and have been written about this question. Some people like the arguments about "the pathology of too low gauge couplings" and they may believe that all the arguments should be rephrased as refined versions of that reasoning. Others prefer a different "narrative". But again, I am not sure whether real progress is being automatically made when things are rephrased in particular ways. One can write down more well-defined, more "precise" versions of the lore. But the precision is largely fake, it doesn't translate to "accuracy". The vague, universal assertion is still a better description of the important things that we know than the refined, "precise" formulations of the same kind. So the "precise" formulations of the lore are actually derived insights and the "hyping of the precision" is a scam. They are derivatives pretending to be more fundamental. Of course, some "derivative" could ultimately be more meaningful and fundamental but I think that it would have to look different than most of the "results".
This conjecture is an inequality. Since my childhood, I sort of disliked inequalities because they only carried "at most one bit of information" (when the probability of Yes and True are 50:50; otherwise the average information carried by the inequality is lower, \(-p \log p - (1-p)\log (1-p)\)) while identities (equalities) carried "arbitrarily precise information about real numbers, and therefore an infinite number of bits". But OK, inequalities are obviously important for the progress in science at some points. Aside from Einstein's \(v\leq c\) etc., the canonical example is the original Heisenberg's uncertainty principle\[ \Delta X \cdot \Delta P \geq \frac{\hbar}{2}. \] This was clearly a phenomenological observation that was analogous to the WGC. This analogy is very flattering because the inequality above is one of the 5 most important inequalities in all of science. Heisenberg's inequality is a phenomenological inequality that is a priori unrelated to any formalism. However, within quantum mechanics, it becomes a straightforward consequence of the identity\[ XP - PX = i\hbar \] which may be proven through some rudimentary linear algebra (but these days, it is clearly college linear algebra), basically as a triangle inequality applied to some vectors. The identity defining the commutator is clear and settles the question; the original Heisenberg inequality is a direct consequence of it. You can't quite reverse the reasoning and "derive the commutator" from the inequality. On the other hand, if you are a really deep problem solver who can use hints to find nontrivial truths, you may be able to derive the commutator from the inequality! Heisenberg's "reverse reasoning" was similar although he originally started with different things than the inequality (which he only formulated in 1927, two years after the formalism of QM was completely written down). Quantum mechanics with its nonzero commutators is really the only consistent and meaningful framework that may emulate classical physics in some limits; and that also guarantees Heisenberg's inequality.
The basic WGC is simple. Compute the gravitational and electrostatic forces between two electrons. The electrostatic one is about \(10^{44}\) times stronger. That is a big number that depends on parameters in the Lagrangian, if you use some naive effective field theory. The parameters could seemingly be fine-tuned to make the gravity stronger instead. But in string theory or, seemingly more generally, consistent theories of quantum gravity, you may often see that it is not possible to reverse the hierarchy of the forces. Great. So we have a statement about gravity which we describe in the Einsteinian way; and the electrostatic force that is described by a \(U(1)\) gauge field.
Now, you may write 1,000 papers (these aren't quite the same papers as the real ones LOL, this fable is just a caricature) doing your best job to say something about the generalization to many \(U(1)\)'s, trying to answer the obvious questions what the generalization is, whether it should apply to all combinations of the \(U(1)\)'s or just some of them, whether the charged states must exist in all directions or just some of them etc. You may include the magnetic forces and magnetic monopoles on top of the electric ones. You may also generalize things from \(U(1)\)s to non-Abelian groups. And indeed, you may generalize the \(A_\mu\) one-form potential to \(p\)-forms with higher values of \(p\), and perhaps to some hypothetical non-Abelian \(p\)-forms of the (2,0) theory whose mathematics remains murky, I think. There is a lot of stuff to say and some of it requires serious expertise and serious work to be done. But those things don't guarantee that a big progress is being made by these papers.
At the end, there are about four basic possible fates of the analogy of the WGC with the ambitious example of the Heisenberg uncertainty principle (inequality). I will sort them from the most optimistic ones:
- There exists a similar but unequivalent deep principle defining all the theories of quantum gravity, similar to \(XP-PX=i\hbar\), and a straightforward general "template of a proof" that may prove any valid version of the WGC in any compactification. This new principle will be found thanks to WGC (or the WGC will contribute) and it will also solve many other questions about quantum gravity, and give us some general way to define the theory in a generic context, at least partially so.
- This kind of an inequality will be found and used to derive the WGC inequality but we won't learn anything truly deep about other questions in quantum gravity.
- I thought that I needed to include this as a separate point: the WGC is actually a special example of Heisenberg's inequality and it may be proven by identifying some observables that actually have a nonzero commutator because of some basic rules of quantum gravity (including the consistent incorporation of the black holes, and perhaps ER=EPR etc.). The WGC will be understood but the papers will be seen as "sort of small footnotes in Heisenberg's papers". Of course, hypothetically, all the mysteries of quantum gravity could be turned into small footnotes of Heisenberg's papers, too. It would show that the power of QM is really huge but such a finding would be a finding of a new generation so the subordinate status wouldn't be too humiliating.
- There is no way to derive the inequalities from much deeper and more precise identities or similar high-precision principles. In fact, almost all the truly universal inequalities are "slightly wrong" and one could prove this fact if he were really rigorous and dissatisfied with all statements that just "pretty much seem to work". If a scenario like this is true, the whole flurry of activity was giving lots of time to a distraction.
I worry that lots of papers, and it's becoming more frequent in science as well (the WGC is clearly not the worst example) are autotelic, their purpose is themselves only. You may invent a well-defined homework exercise and you may solve it in some way, or write a paper that tries hard to solve it and explains why it's hard. But there is a risk that no one else is really and intrinsically interested in your question, so if the answer seems "random and roughly expected", he won't be interested in the answer, either! That should be the typical situation. People ask questions, try to answer them, and most of this activity is uninteresting for others. But some rare papers do end up finding something new, they end up making real progress that was unexpected. They really find a way to clarify a question (or find a relevant argument pushing the sensible truth in one direction) that others were interested before the research was done. These are papers which emerge with some expertise, hard work, and good luck, but they naturally deserve much more attention than others.
The assumptions of a paper as well as the hard work to write the paper (plus the funding) should still be considered to be "costs"; and the interesting results are the "benefits". There should still be a desire to make the benefits exceed the costs! It's arguably true in "science as a whole" but it can't be true for every individual paper and it seems that there are "whole fields or subfields" where it isn't true. When people think that it's just a great service that they do when they "assume whatever they want", and consume "any time, energy, and money" to write a paper, it's too bad.
Independently of the politicization of the Academia, it seems to me that "papers that actually bring some genuine results, that actually move our views on questions that were interesting to start with", are no longer "wanted" or "needed", and the autotelic research that invents random questions and answers them (and sketches new homework for others, to inflate a bubble) is "enough". Many people can write "some" papers, they enjoy the convenient job, and the industry has become welfare system where people just get some welfare (research salaries), whatever they do, whether or not it is interesting for others, and I mean others who are not lying about their excitement. Basically all people can survive in the system if they just invent tasks that are not interesting to anybody, and others pretend that they are interesting and extend them in random directions. You just need to try to make real progress and make others genuinely excited, not just to pretend the excitement which has become the status quo, and many of those who can't produce any genuine excitement must "perish" in the sense of "publish or perish" because if the field doesn't allow the "apparently uninteresting or incompetent" researchers to "perish", it "perishes" as a whole.
