Cathie Wood and ARK Invest: Noah's Ark that will sink investors?

By Finhacker.cz (translated)



Asset manager Cathie Wood has seen phenomenal success in 2020 thanks to the truly above-average performance of its ARK Invest funds. Her flagship ARK Innovation ETF appreciated by a whopping +148% in the same year. Her other funds achieved similar performance. But as it happens, winning streaks may not last forever...



After a glittering past, Cathie Wood and the performance of her funds is being closely watched by the general investing public and all the various media, especially at a time when she is underperforming and the major indices are at all-time highs. Each of its ETFs has seen declines ranging from -29% to -55% over the past 12 months. It's been a ride, judge for yourself:







Price chart of the ARKK ETF, source tradingview.com. Click at any image to zoom in.



About a year ago, I wrote two articles here titled: "Cathie Wood and Ark Invest – Noah's Ark to Save Investors?" (Part 1, Part 2) and somewhat ironically I titled the article alluding to Wood's proclamations that most old economy companies had no future and these same companies would be the final nail in the coffin of passive investing. In today's article, I will loosely build on the previous two pieces and focus on what I consider to be the most pressing issues facing the ARK Invest group and whether they could have been avoided.









Note by Finhacker.cz: I have never held or shorted any of ARK Invest's funds, do not currently hold any holdings, and do not plan to do so in the future. I have a rather neutral relationship with Cathie Wood and her funds, so this article should be as subjective as possible. Note by LM: My ARK-related positions have been and are non-existent, too. Finhacker claims to be neutral towards ARKK, I am super-negative, but I found his text very illuminating.

1.1 High ownership stakes in smaller companies and the size of ARK

1.2 The chosen structure – ETF wrapper

Authorised Participants (APs) purchase the underlying securities (shares) according to the respective weightings of each fund. They deliver these to the sponsor (ARK). In return, the sponsor of the ETF will wrap all the shares in an ETF (wrapper) and return them to the AP. These newly created ETF shares are then placed by the AP on the secondary market where they are traded by buyers and sellers through the exchange (everyone else).

The secondary market is used to collect the required number of units of a given ETF. These are delivered to the AP. The AP returns the ETF shares to the sponsor (asset manager). The latter unpacks the ETF and delivers the original number of underlying shares back to the Authorised Participant (AP).

Interesting Fact: If you wondered during 2021 why ARK Invest is selling Tesla stock so heavily, even though they believe in the company for the next 20 years ahead, it was probably due to the aforementioned buyback mechanism.

1.3 In-flows & Out-flows

A huge amount of money came in just as the fund's performance was peaking. I don't know what to say. We have no control over what investors do.



- Ken Heebner (CGM Focus Fund)

2. Disclosure of equity holdings

3. High correlation in adverse conditions

ARK's thematic investment strategies span market capitalization, sectors, and geographies and focus on public companies that we expect to be leaders, enablers, and beneficiaries of disruptive innovation. ARK's strategies aim to deliver long-term growth with low correlation to traditional investment strategies.



- www.ark-invest.com

Conclusion

This is probably one of the biggest problems with ARK Invest from my perspective.The top 27 cumulative holdings of ARK Invest in selected companies as of March 6, 2021.As of March 6, 2021, I counted a total of 27 companies with a market share of up to $10 billion (small and mid-cap companies) in which ARK Invest has an ownership interest of more than 10%. This in itself might not be such a problem if it were not preceded by massive capital inflows...ARKK Fund's AUM between 11/5/2014 and 2/19/2021.On 18 March 2020, the ARKK fund had USD 1.49 billion under management, on 19 February 2021 it was USD 27.89 billion, anin less than a year! For how big ARK's main ETFs are, this presents a real problem, because once they start getting rid of these smaller companies for whatever reason, it will very likely have an adverse impact on their share prices. It should be added that the daily liquidity of these smaller companies is not godlike, and it can take ARK several days to divest their respective holdings.Related to that is the following point..."All is not gold that glitters." This saying could be very aptly paraphrased to Cathie Wood's funds, "Not every ETF is what glitters." Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have many great qualities. They are typically transparent, low-cost, trade in real time with high liquidity, and can have significant tax advantages compared to other investment vehicles such as mutual or hedge funds (in the case of ETFs, realized gains from trading shares with the asset manager are not taxed). Like everything else, this structure is not without its weaknesses and, somewhat ironically, the success of one firm illustrates some of the challenges that ETFs and investors may face. But first we need to understand the mechanisms behind ETF trading.ETFs trade simultaneously in two markets – primary and secondary. Two entities operate in the primary market – the sponsor of the ETF (in this case, ARK Invest) and an authorized participant (AP), which is the name given to the market makers who regulate the offering of ETF shares in the secondary market. The AP and the exchange trade together on the secondary market, where everyone else then buys and sells ETFs. The AP is therefore the bridge between the primary and secondary markets, or the intermediary between the exchange and the ETF manager.A graphical representation of the creation process in practice.In other words... if there is demand for ETF shares, then the market maker has to buy the underlying shares, package them into one bag (ETF) and deliver them to the market (usually in lots of 50,000) where anyone can buy them. The opposite of creation is redemption.A graphical representation of the redemption process in practice.If, on the other hand, demand for shares of a particular ETF dries up and there is an oversupply of shares, the market maker must pull the bagged ETF (ETFs of 50,000 shares each) off the exchange, unwrap it and sell it one share at a time on the primary market.As long as investor buying appetite is growing, there is essentially no problem. The trouble comes when interest plummets and market makers have to start liquidating ETF packages (redemptions), which means they have to start selling the stocks in them headlong. And what happens when you have to start getting rid of stocks and some of them are not very liquid? If you're a big enough seller, you can literally decimate their price.But ARK can mitigate this problem with a custom redemption basket. This means the asset manager can modify the shares it delivers back to market makers in response to redemptions to alleviate selling pressures on less liquid positions. ARK can take its most liquid holdings, such as Tesla, and include them in these baskets with a much higher weighting, and conversely drop illiquid stocks of smaller companies from the basket. This tactic undoubtedly has its advantages, but it also carries significant risks. It cannot be carried out indefinitely, because with each sale of an altered basket the proportion of less liquid stocks in the portfolio increases, which will become an inevitable problem anyway in the event of a continued and really big sell-off.One of the characteristics of money is that it can flow in quickly, but it can flow out just as quickly. The previous sentence and the following chart nicely capture what ARK funds have been experiencing over the past two years:Capital inflows and outflows calculated cumulatively across all ARK Invest funds, period 1/1/2020 to 1/14/2022.It's probably no coincidence that the most money flowed into ARK Invest funds at the turn of 2020 and 2021. I attribute this to the typical FOMO behavior of investors who "chase" performance based on the previous period, usually the most recent calendar year or year-to-date. Similarly, it will be no coincidence that as soon as capital inflows stopped in the week of February 15-19, 2021, ARK fund prices started to fall and are still falling today. Unfortunately, the fund manager has almost no influence on investor behaviour. CFO Ken Heebner has gone through the same thing in the past that Wood is going through now and has commented on the behavior of his investors:I think so, but Wood probably wouldn't have seen the glory that she did in early 2021. If ARK had opted for a mutual fund structure from the start instead of an ETF structure, they would not have missed out on one important option –. Successful small- and mid-cap funds (typically ARK in its early days) often do just that. Fund managers are aware that significant asset growth in a very short period of time can actually have a negative effect on future performance (I have no doubt that Cathie didn't know this).If the fund's assets grow too much and in a short period of time, there's not much you can do about the influx of more new money. And, after all, why should you? The more money under management, the more money in fees 🤑. As long as new and new money keeps flowing into the fund, it's not a major problem, but during periods of significant outflows, life for asset managers and their investors can become a real nightmare.Another feature of most exchange-traded funds is that their composition, including weightings and individual stocks, is published daily on the ETF issuer's website. This is a regulatory requirement for all active and passive ETFs that are not considered non-transparent. However, it also means that anyone can de facto see in real time what positions are being added or sold to the portfolio. For most ETFs this probably won't be a problem, but ARK is not like most ETFs given its size, concentration and style of focus. This gives other investors clues as to exactly what asset managers are doing and makes it easier for anyone to copy the changes in question. Funds typically don't buy large blocks of stocks in one lump sum, but spread them out over time so they don't move the price too much. Many traders and speculators can take advantage of this. This has created something called the "Cathie Wood effect" – a situation where prices rise sharply after ARK announces a new position. However, it should be noted that it works just as well in the other direction...Mutual funds, unlike ETFs, are only required to disclose details of their holdings in companies on a quarterly basis (Form 13-F), so any changes made by the portfolio manager are only known to others after a considerable delay. Warren Buffett, for example, has an exception and files his 13-F even later precisely because of the front-running by other traders.ARK Invest's main investment strategy is described on its website as follows:There's a nice paradox here. While the company invests in lower-correlation strategies compared to traditional investment approaches (primarily due to higher beta), it also holds highly correlated small- and mid-cap stocks in related sub-sectors in its funds that tend to grow together under the right conditions, which has paid off in 2020. However, these stocks can also fall together when market circumstances change. Perhaps needless to say, future interest rate hikes are not an ideal environment for these types of technology, usually not-for-profit companies.Even the Nasdaq 100 technology index is not as concentrated in a few sub-sectors as the ARK Invest funds, which can sometimes be a disadvantage, but other times a big advantage.As I stated at the beginning, ETFs are excellent investment vehicles for many reasons. There is probably no tool that is better for investors. In this article, I wanted to point out that in the case of ARK Invest, choosing an ETF structure may not have been the bestsolution.It is said that there is usually a winding, thorny and long road to the destination. This is doubly true for ARK funds. Cathie Wood may be able to withstand it, but it's probably a decent roller coaster for hardened individuals. Either way, her struggles are worth watching.Translated with DeepL.com (free version)