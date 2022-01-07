Friday, January 07, 2022 ... Deutsch/Español/Related posts from blogosphere

CMS: another bump at \(2.9\TeV\)

This is a very short comment consolidating some LHC events with the apparent mass near \(2.9\TeV\). In the early September 2015, I mentioned a record-breaking CMS event with an electron-positron pair and the invariant mass of \(2.9\TeV\). It was very unlikely to have such a high-energy event at that time. It attracted some phenomenological papers e.g. this one.



At the end of the same month, I mentioned an \(2.9\TeV\) ATLAS event. But confusingly enough, it involved two muons and a jet so the particle would have to be colored i.e. QCD-charged.



But interestingly enough, there was another fluke at ATLAS, in April 2017. Locally, they had a 3.3-sigma \(ZH\) evidence in favor of a \(3\TeV\) boson.

Finally, we are returning to the present. In a fresh today's paper,

Search for high-mass resonances decaying to a jet and a Lorentz-boosted resonance in proton-proton collisions at \(\sqrt s = 13\TeV\),
the CMS collaboration (see the first paragraph of Results, page 7) found the most significant excess worth 3.2 sigma locally, and it is at \[ G_{KK}=2.9\TeV, \qquad m(\phi)=0.4\TeV. \] It is consistent with a Kaluza-Klein gluon, so it would also be a colored particle, compatible with the previous mu-mu-jet ATLAS event. So this could be consistent with the mu-mu-jet event from another detector: a potentially independent confirmation of a new colored particle at \(2.9\TeV\). Note that it can't be the same thing as the electron-positron event because the latter is color-neutral.


Vystavil Luboš Motl v 7:51 AM | |

