Czechia escapes the Nazi mandatory vaccination route

On Sunday, my town of Pilsen was the only place where "The DOG has kicked the bucket" organized a rally: my pictures+minivideos. One-half of our Republic Square at the very center, 129 x 192 meters, was filled and it was the greater half. Because this square of ours is 150% larger than the Old Town Square in Prague, we may have had over 10,000 people there as well, but some sources claim it was just 2,000. I couldn't see the whole crowd in a clear way.







There had to be lots of ex-Pilsner people there, dozens of SUVs with Czech and Slovak flags were blowing the horn, and speakers represented many occupations, teachers, principals, nurses, cops, firemen etc. Lawyer Jindřich Rajchl gradually rose to a public hero – the main lawyer fighting against Coronazism in various ways – and he suggested a vague plan to run for the Prague Castle (presidency), too. The participants tended to be working-class people.







Pilsen has very good reasons to be much more combative in these matters than others. Around 1420, our city flirted with Hussism for a while before it became the most resilient conservative Catholic stronghold successfully resisting the Hussite raids (raids that otherwise succeeded almost everywhere). In 1945, we became the largest city to be liberated by Gen. Patton so the U.S. as of 1945 got frozen into our Genius loci. In 1953, Pilsen saw the greatest (partly violent) protests against the communist monetary reform that robbed tons of people of their money – these events are widely claimed to be the first anti-communist uprising in the Soviet bloc. Later, commies had to turn Western Bohemia, the region around Pilsen which borders Bavaria, into the "robust wall of socialism and peace", at least the banners were saying so.



Less politically, Pilsen naturally promoted some regular events into huge ones. It was the case of the country-and-folk music festival, Porta, which peaked during the Pilsner decade or two. And I could go on. Perhaps more relevant is the point that a decade ago, we probably had the largest "skinhead" street conference in Czechia here, too. Some of the same participants could have attended the rally on Sunday, too. Also, the Pilsner Region had the incredible minimum of the average number of contacts that a Covid-positively-tested person reports. By some calculations, a cooperative Czech should report 3.2 people in average, the actual Czech average was 0.8, but Pilsen had 0.2. The folks of Pilsner reported themselves to be Hermites in order to defend other people from the Covid harassment. So I do think that our region is among those extremely upset about all the new policies that are being justified by Covid-19.







Whether or not the participants of the Pilsner anti-Coronazi rally helped, the Czech government decided to cancel the plans for a mandatory vaccination that are taking over the Third Reich (Austria and Germany) and some other countries. Mandatory vaccination is always a bad thing – and I think that even the vaccination of kids against smallpox; measles, mumps, rubella, and other things should be optional. Lots of people (even ostensibly on the side of freedom) feel the urge to say that they "are not anti-vaxx", in the sense that they support the vaccination of the kids against the old diseases that have been owned. OK, I think that I must say that I am and I have always been "anti-vaxx" even in this sense. I have no doubt that all (or almost all) vaccines in that classic list work (much better than the Covid vaccines) and I approximately know why but I think it is wrong that this vaccination habit has become completely universal. And for diseases that are non-existent, these mandates should be canceled (and perhaps only restarted when some non-isolated cases actually occur somewhere).



But the Covid-19 vaccination has become a stupidity in these advanced stages of the propagation of Covid-19 (the super new vaccines could have saved many lives at the very beginning, already in deep 2020 – but people were not in a hurry then; they are only obsessed with the vaccine now when it is no longer useful). Again, numbers of hospitalized and ICU-hospitalized people, as well as the daily numbers of deaths-with-Covid, are 90% below the peaks, hospitals are half-empty, while the vaccine designed to protect against the oldest variant has become about one-half-effective which changes almost nothing. The groups that were supposed to be subjects to mandatory vaccination (people above 60; cops, firemen, healthcare workers, students of medicine) are about 90% vaccinated now, the pressure has been intense. But the remaining 10% feel strongly about the integrity of their bodies and forcing them to join the obedient herd obviously has far more damaging political consequences than the hypothetical positive medical consequences.



The new government was expected by many to scrap these plans. They don't really have the ambition to agree with the previous government or preserve its policies. At some level, however, this attitude of the new government is a nice surprise (I wrote about two nice surprises by this new government a month ago). People who are overtly pro-EU and often fanatical EU sycophants could be expected to emulate the Coronazi policies of Germany, Austria, but also other Western European EU member states such as France, Italy, Spain than the former PM Andrej Babiš who has adopted the status of a softcore heretic in Brussels.



But there may have been something personal or national about Babiš's attitude – as a Slovak-born man, he could have been more afraid of Covid-19 himself, or accidentally attracted people who were, or something. While it wasn't obvious to me before the elections in October, the new government seems to be more sensible than the previous government when it was leaving the Straka Academy. Thank God. Three days ago, the new government even introduced the "working quarantine" which sounds almost comical. Employees in some "essential infrastructure" jobs are sometimes positively tested for Covid. Where do you hide these dangerous carriers of viruses? In the Daliborka Tower? No, you hide them by sending them to work and urging them to work normally as long as they have enough strength to do so! ;-) It's nice.



Of course, this (totally reasonable) calm treatment of the positively tested people shows that the testing itself has become an even more redundant joke than it was months or 2 years ago (the testing of the healthy people has been an utter stupidity from the very beginning, as the far left media still try to obscure; only people with symptoms or people with a huge risk to suffer from Covid-19 have some reason to be tested), especially now when millions of people will go through Omicron in a week or two (and only a small fraction of them would be caught, and this catching of this minority has no visible advantages). But some two days ago, the government also announced that the tracing would be heavily reduced (this reduction was forced upon the system by the increasing number of Omicron-positive people; Omicron surpassed 80% of new positive tests now; this Omicron wave unsurprisingly started to spread in Prague and its vicinity because of the higher number of contacts and especially the international connections of Prague): only people outside the interval of 18 and 65 years of age would be called by the public health authorities. The people in 18-65 are mature enough so that they should "self-trace". Poetically speaking, compassionate Mother Nature was already so shocked by our stupid behavior that She forced us to reduce some of the insanity by producing the more infectious but minimally dangerous Omicron variant.



Tons of people are already saying that the tracing and the testing of the healthy people in general has become a truly stupid anachronist ritual (this view was dominant among elite doctors in H1 of 2020 but they were silenced by Coronazi cranks for more than a year). Some of them make it to the mainstream media, e.g. the biochemist Zdeněk Hostomský. But this testing mania has really been dumb from the very beginning, it hasn't helped anybody. And just in Czechia, some 10.5 million people, 17+31 million PCR+Ag tests are counted in the central database. The number of other (mostly Ag) tests not counted in the database must have been over 100 million. I am proud to report that I still have had 0 vaccines, 0 PCR tests, 0 Ag tests, 0 one-week-long cold-like or flu-like episodes since January 2020, and I have paid for 0 respirators. I hope that I am not the only one here; the rest of you may compare your sinful CV to the purity of the role models of yours.



Meanwhile, Boris Johnson announced that the U.K. would lift all the restrictions (again) and the Netherlands is loosening its restrictions, too. I don't know whether my former >co-author and (by 2 months retarded) co-discoverer of Matrix String Theory, Robbert Dijkgraaf, may be partly credited with this shift of the Netherlands towards freedom. He just abandoned the job of the boss of the IAS Princeton to become the Dutch minister of science or something. I have some doubts about it because Robbert prefers to say mostly vacuous, nicely sounding clichés most of the time. But someone did push the Netherlands in the direction of sanity which is good news.



It's tempting to say that this fast and harmless Omicron wave may be the last episode of the Covid-19 era. Is it true? Well, it depends on how you define the Covid-19 era. There is a significant probability that the descendants of the original Fauci virus from Wuhan will go extinct. It is just a little bit less likely that they won't get extinct but they will become even more harmless. An even faster but less harmful variant may emerge, e.g. pi or rho or sigma or tau or upsilon or phi or chi or psi or omega (I learned the Greek alphabet when I was 9 or so because I found it stupid to repeatedly ask about some letters that occasionally appear somewhere LOL).



Will you count an even less dangerous variant "pi" to be a part of the Covid-19 epidemics? You could and many people will be excited to do so. Some positive tests may still emerge. Sane nations shouldn't prolong the Covid epoch. It's really insane that we follow the disease like Omicron as if it were a serious threat for the public health. It strictly is a common cold virus, like some other viruses including coronaviruses that have existed for a long time before 2019. It's the obsessive testing rituals that turned anything with parts of the RNA resembling the Wuhan virus into a proof of the Armageddon. We shouldn't have ever done so. Without the explosion of this pseudoscientific testing ritual, we would consider Alpha, Gamma, and Omicron to be 3 different diseases. We would classify them according to the symptoms that became increasingly harmless as we were moving towards the newer variants. The testing looks "sciencey" to many people but it hasn't been practically or scientifically useful. Worshiping of useless things that look "sciencey", like the climate change pseudoscience, PCR testing, electric cars, or NFTs, has become a defining trait of the present, with the hundreds of millions of utterly brainwashed scientifically illiterate people who are impressed by science-like things that actually contradict some very basic scientific principles.



The trend of the evolution of the virus has been clear and many of us were sketching these scenarios already in Spring 2020: mutated variants were always likely to be more infectious but less harmful. At the beginning, we couldn't have been sure and we couldn't have known how many important variants would emerge. Well, even today, the clumping into "several Greek letters" depends on lots of arbitrary decisions about which bases in the RNA are counted and which are not; and which precise variants are sufficiently widespread to get a Greek name, too.



So there may be another "pi" variant that may circumvent the immunity obtained through "omicron", and so on, and it will be so mild that monitoring "pi" will become really crazy. But there is also a small probability that a more harmful variant will emerge instead. I think that the "evolution towards less harmful variants that co-exist with us" is just a statistical rule. It is more likely for a new, victorious variant to be milder because it allows the carrier to walk further and spread the people to a greater number of people (because the carrier doesn't die or collapse into his bed too quickly). But hypothetically, with a smaller probability, you may also get a new variant that is hugely transmissible "intrinsically" but more harmful at the same moment (the increase of the intrinsic transmissability may beat the decrease from the increased fatality rate). Again, I think it seems very unlikely to me. There are probably not too many ways to mutate the RNA so that you get a hugely transmissible yet dangerous virus. Covid-19 may have depleted the options.



It seems perfectly plausible, and perhaps "more likely than not", to me that Covid-19 will get completely extinct, like most viruses and animal species that have walked on the surface of Earth. The original variant has probably gone extinct by now. If you had followed the "number of cases" separately for each variant, you would have seen the continuing exponential decay of the "alpha" variant and others, too. Omicron will get through the nations relatively quickly and they really have a very small chance to prevent these events. Assuming that Australia and New Zealand (and China etc.) will continue to see almost exclusively Omicron-powered epidemics, you may say that they have indeed saved lives by their two-year-long draconian policies because the CFR is vastly lower for Omicron (and that variant simply couldn't have been stopped any longer). But many people died for other reasons and what Australia+NZ have destroyed by these hardcore responses is far more important than a few dozens of thousands of (mostly old or very ill) lives, sorry to inform you about that fact. Omicron will run out of steam in Australia+NZ in a few months and Covid-19 will be over but will they return to the normal? And won't they look for additional excuses to restart all the curfews because many of them (especially the powerful) have become addicted to all the insanity? The cure has been worse than the disease in almost all the countries of the world but in some extreme countries, this statement is really strikingly obvious.