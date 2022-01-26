Germany won't join mindless U.S. Russophobia and Sinophobia

In several blog posts, such as one about the Bastille Group, I mentioned the geopolitical differences increasingly separating France – which sort of intends to preserve its status of a power in the oceans – and the English-speaking countries (the abolished submarine project is just a tip of an iceberg).
But there is another, larger country in Europe which may not be ambitious in the oceans but it's economically stronger. How does Germany fit into the geopolitical plans of the English-speaking countries? With its new left-wing government, Germany has escalated the destructive internal and intra-European policies (its "green" plans are totally insane yet the consumption of fossil fuels is rising) but indeed, it remains the ultimate calm country when it comes to violent geopolitical questions.
Two days ago, the Wall Street Journal asked whether Germany was still a reliable U.S. ally and the answer was No. For a review of the article without a paywall, try e.g. The Express.
Germany blocked an Estonian plan to transfer some more weapons to Ukraine and the U.S. Russophobes don't like. It's just right that Germany did it, the transfer would have been a counterproductive, dangerous activity. Even Estonia itself is seen as a source of tension by Russia and by becoming a source of weapons for Ukraine (which would likely be used against ethnic Russians, probably Russian citizens of Ukraine), Estonia could very well turn into a legitimate target of a Russian attack. Also, some British airplanes bothering Russia by pretending a friendship with Ukraine avoided the German territory because the U.K. sensibly decided that there was a high risk that Germany would actually oppose this utilization of its air space.
And the number of such stories that showed the differences was high. Germany was at most lukewarm when it came to the "wonderful" U.S. project to boycott the Olympic games in China, and the new Chancellor said that he preferred peaceful relationships in the world. A sentence in the WSJ text summarized the broader German reasoning:
For Germany, cheap gas, car exports to China and keeping Mr. Putin calm seem to be more important than allied democratic solidarity.I think that this summary is fair. And you know what? The underlying reasoning is fair, too.
Germany does depends on the Russian fossil fuels to a large extent (and it's obvious why Germany supports Nord Stream 2, it arguably brings more benefits to Germany than to Russia; the U.S. desire to kill the pipeline shows that most Americans don't care about the German well-being); and the German exports to China and imports from China are each about 7% of $2 trillion, i.e. $150 billion in each direction, and that is substantial. (Germany's exports to the U.S. are 9% of German exports, just a bit larger than those to China, but the U.S. exports to Germany are well below 5% of the German imports, so the total German-Chinese trade actually trumps the German-American trade! Also, we could say that the balanced trade with China seems much healthier than the skewed relationship with the U.S.)
Perhaps even more importantly, Germany just doesn't see a legitimate justification for the escalation of hatred, sanctions, and arms races against Russia and China by the democratic bloc, regardless of the democratic bloc's being very democratic, and this assertion has become debatable. Also, Germany – much like most of Europe including Ukraine and Russia – haven't really joined the fanatical U.S. war propaganda on Monday, about the war that was around the corner. So far it seems to be just another example of the malicious made-in-the-USA misinformation.
Just like the Wall Street Journal implicitly asked the question why Germany doesn't support the U.S. hatred against China instead of its productive relationships with China, Sheldon asked Penny why he was supposed to support Leonard, despite the latter's dating a loop quantum gravity crackpot, and Penny wisely and slowly answered "because love trumps hate". It still didn't persuade Sheldon and Sheldon's doubts also have some rational basis ;-) but Penny has tried...
Whether we are democratic countries or not, it is just wrong and dangerous to unfairly attack other countries, whether they are more democratic or not. Being a democratic country isn't a valid excuse to become the most bloody aggressor globally (and like in Sid Meier's Civilization games, we expect the democratic regime to make it harder to wage wars, so when it's easy, it may be a sign that the democracy has shrunk, too). Germany has shown its ability to make its army efficient (not recently) and get very far; but you may also try to remind a German e.g. about his granddad Helmut and the mammoth that were found near the new Stalingrad dam. ;-) You know, after 1945, Germany just wasn't supposed to be the source of new ideas to start another world war and both the U.S. and the Soviet Union held their "protective hands" over their friendly parts of Germany to make sure that it remains so. And this approach did great things for Germany as well, especially the larger Western part which enjoyed the German economic miracles in the first post-war decades. For many more decades, Germany was confined to do peaceful commercial things and to tame its geopolitical ambitions by its larger new U.S. brother.
To a large extent, even though the competitiveness of many purely German products (e.g. cars) dropped in recent 5 years or so, this peaceful character of post-war Germany remained very real after the reunification when Germany largely regained all of the sovereignty (which was enhanced by its dominant influence over the European Union) and the in-principle ability to play large geopolitical games. One reason why Germany doesn't do such things is that Germans have been satisfied with the peaceful lives; not to mention the fact that Germany simply doesn't belong among the three militarily strongest countries in the world now. It's not in their interest to switch from the peacetime thinking to the war conditions because the peacetime conditions seem better for Germany and Germany simply wouldn't be expected to do great in the war conditions! Because a German person "ist ein Egoist" in this sense (so that I justify the Austrian song at the top), and because the outcome of the hypothetical war would be very unclear (and, more likely than not, another big loss for Germany), Germany will try not to go this way. It would be extremely hard to replace the annual 2x $150 billion a year trade flows involving China, too.
I think it's obvious that Germany – but also the great majority of the European Union member states – just can't be expected to join some malicious, hostile, offensive U.S. adventures against Russia and China (and it seems very clear that it is Americans who are spreading the memes needed to launch a war now, not Russians or the Chinese). There is no legal or moral reason why Germany should do so. NATO is a defense pact and none of the members has really been attacked so far. Note that neither Taiwan nor Ukraine are members of NATO. The non-existence of such an attack means that Germany has no duty to support particular U.S. projects to increase the hostilities in the world. Even if Ukraine and/or Taiwan (and maybe simultaneously, as I propose) were attacked, it would still not be obvious that NATO is obliged to join the U.S.
Concerning the German role in the hypothetically emerging new "competition between China and the U.S. for the leadership in the world", I think that the Americans should be way more modest than they are. It's not really about the question whether Germany will mindlessly support any hostility that the brainwashed Russophobic U.S. population invents: the answer to this question is obviously Nein. The real question is whether the U.S. may win the Germans' hearts so that they keep on leaning towards supporting the U.S. in America's peaceful competition with China (and perhaps Russia). I think that even the answer to this question is ambiguous now. I've mentioned that the total German trade with China exceeds the total German trade with the U.S. But there may be more emotional reasons why Germany could very well choose to be on China's side in many of these questions, except for a hypothetical unjustified Chinese attack against the U.S. And hostile anti-German rants by the U.S. journalists and politicians will surely not help to keep the Germans' heart on the American, anti-Chinese side. If Russia and China talk peace and preserving fair relationships between the countries, it simply sounds more acceptable to most Europeans than the American would-be justifications for a conflict with Russia!
Hey Mr Important, you are probably doing something wrong with the German babe, there are negative vibrations...
The U.S. should think twice and appreciate its diminishing clout and strength. The U.S. power exploded especially in 1945 and arguably peaked in the 1990s when the U.S. was the ultimate unique global hyperpower. But the world has shifted since that time. America is destroying many things (that its glory was built upon) internally and it's also in the process of losing its admirers and allies in the world. Americans should think harder because it's ultimately they, and not the Germans and Russians and Chinese whom they attack, who are doing something wrong and something unjustifiable nowadays.
This Rammstein's image of "Amerika" incorporated the idea of America as a kitsch but it still reflected some deep admiration by Germans that is largely gone today, I think.
