In several blog posts, such as one about the Bastille Group, I mentioned the geopolitical differences increasingly separating France – which sort of intends to preserve its status of a power in the oceans – and the English-speaking countries (the abolished submarine project is just a tip of an iceberg).







But there is another, larger country in Europe which may not be ambitious in the oceans but it's economically stronger. How does Germany fit into the geopolitical plans of the English-speaking countries? With its new left-wing government, Germany has escalated the destructive internal and intra-European policies (its "green" plans are totally insane yet the consumption of fossil fuels is rising) but indeed, it remains the ultimate calm country when it comes to violent geopolitical questions.







Two days ago, the Wall Street Journal asked whether Germany was still a reliable U.S. ally and the answer was No. For a review of the article without a paywall, try e.g. The Express.







Germany blocked an Estonian plan to transfer some more weapons to Ukraine and the U.S. Russophobes don't like. It's just right that Germany did it, the transfer would have been a counterproductive, dangerous activity. Even Estonia itself is seen as a source of tension by Russia and by becoming a source of weapons for Ukraine (which would likely be used against ethnic Russians, probably Russian citizens of Ukraine), Estonia could very well turn into a legitimate target of a Russian attack. Also, some British airplanes bothering Russia by pretending a friendship with Ukraine avoided the German territory because the U.K. sensibly decided that there was a high risk that Germany would actually oppose this utilization of its air space.



And the number of such stories that showed the differences was high. Germany was at most lukewarm when it came to the "wonderful" U.S. project to boycott the Olympic games in China, and the new Chancellor said that he preferred peaceful relationships in the world. A sentence in the WSJ text summarized the broader German reasoning:

For Germany, cheap gas, car exports to China and keeping Mr. Putin calm seem to be more important than allied democratic solidarity.