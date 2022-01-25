Greens brought coal to Ostrava (from Australia)

...because bringing sand to the beach is no longer green enough...



Ostrava, a city of 285,000 in the far Northeast near the Polish border, is Czechia's 3rd largest city (just ahead of Pilsen). It's been a synonym of miners, black coal, and steelworks. There's been a lot of coal on the Polish side of the border, too.







The European Union, its gr@tins, and their carbon indulgences have turned coal into a Cinderella. (What happens to Snow White exposed to 440 kilovolts? A Cinderella, i.e. a cinders/ashes girl.) That's by far the main reason why the mining dropped and the current Czech plans want to end coal mining on the Czech territory completely by 2030 or 2033, depending on whom you ask. Meanwhile, what happens in the real world of early 2022? Czechs like me who follow events related to the climate hysteria were shocked by the news reports yesterday.



We're already routinely importing coal on railways but the capacity of trains is insufficient for our needs now. So we received our first ship filled with coal which came from... Australia.







The ship with 1400 tons of coal came from Australia to Germany where 300 tons had to be removed because our greatest Elbe River isn't deep enough. At any rate, the distance between Sydney and Ostrava is 15,800 kilometers – a straight line along the Earth's surface. It's possible that this Australian coal – which is a metallurgical one, ready to be turned to coke (a fuel, not a drug or a drink) – has a higher quality than hours. But do you really believe that this import of coal from Australia is the economically and environmentally best option we have? Well, maybe the energy needed to transfer coal to the opposite point of the sphere isn't very high but I still don't believe that this might be a sensible trajectory in a market that isn't distorted.







During the Prague Spring, the 1968 Czechoslovak communists' campaign to create a socialism with human face and some traces of capitalism (which was ended by the Warsaw Pact tanks in August 1968), the Pilsner-born (*1919) Czech-Swiss economist Ota Šik became the official leader of the economic reforms. He was a bright enough fellow, not just another communist apparatchik that were usually found in these jobs. And he liked to analyze defects of the communist economic system that we have had.



One story is that he found a coal mine near Ostrava; plus a power station in Ostrava. These two were a wonderful couple: the coal mine needs some electricity to extract the coal and it consumed as much electricity as the power station produced while the power station needed coal and consumed the coal mined by the mine. ;-) Now, the magic of capitalism is that such things don't happen or at least they don't happen on a sustainable basis. The owner(s) of the mine and the power station can't be making profit so they're not motivated to continue with the futile exercise. (Yes, left-wing readers. I forgot to tell you that it's useless to run a mine and a power station that only exist for one another.)



But in communism where companies don't have owners who are seeking profit, no one really cares about these identities and inequalities. Some abstract money (and tons of coal and megawatthours) belonging to the people (i.e. basically to no one) are moving back and forth in some complicated ways and everyone is happy!



Capitalism works because of a combination of natural processes and desires. People and companies seek profit and inputs as well as products are associated with some prices (including the wages) that are determined by supply and demand. The profit seeking means that the individuals end up doing something that has an added value, that is good for them as well as their business partners (or buyers) who voluntarily buy or sell things or enter various contracts. And because the society is basically the union of the individuals and each of those is doing the best to do something useful (profitable) for him, the society also benefits as a whole.







A 1990s hit by YoYoBand, "Karviná", about a de facto Eastern suburb of Ostrava which was also all about miners.



We are facing woke and similar sick postmodern ideologies but I still consider the misunderstanding of the basic mechanisms of capitalism, as sketched in the previous paragraph, to be the most important part of the definition of a leftist. Are you dissatisfied with the claim that the profit seeking by every person is good for the whole? Then you are a moronic commie. You can be a professor at an Ivy League school (and a very large fraction of the people with this belief are) but you're a moron if you just don't get these points and if you replace them with some mumbo-jumbo about social justice. You are a moron because the ideas about the social justice in the left-wing sense don't work in practice; and they don't even work in theory and any illusion that they do work results from logical mistakes and shifting, inconsistent definitions of the concepts. It is unavoidable that any system that gives some people claiming to "protect social justice" the right to overwrite the basic economic rules must end up badly because these claims and goals are inevitably distorted and abused.







I first understood the basic magics of capitalism when I was 8, when I deeply thought about some impressive booklet (in Czech) from the embassy of West Germany, "This is how we live in the Federal Republic oF Germany". The booklet had lots of nice pictures showing the West Germans' wealth, the short times they needed to work to earn a cigarette, car, or a villa with a swimming pool, but I wasn't satisfied just with these nice pictures and the tasty strawberry yogurts that my grandmother (and then each of my parents, separately) brought from Bavaria. It seemed like a duty to understand why those things work.



It is possible that the coke-ready, metallurgical black coal can no longer be found in our mines near Ostrava. But surely it exists somewhere in Europe, at a closer place than Australia, but at a similar depth. This import seems like an insanity that trumps the inefficiencies of communism that we knew before 1968 (and again, after 1968) but that our compatriots could only safely publicly discuss in 1968. Still, the weird things (like the coal and the power station above) seemed like inefficiencies. What we are usually encountering today aren't inefficiencies; they are full-blown insanities. At a formal level, our economy is way more capitalist than it was in the 1960s. However, the distortion by the green regulations, subsidies, and fines is apparently capable of producing an even crazier system than what we had in the 1960s. According to the formal laws, the present is still more capitalist; but when it comes to the rationality of the behavior of some markets, we could already be a more communism-like society than we were 60 years ago.



A Czech idiom talks about "bringing wood to the forest"; it seems that English speakers know "bringing sand to the beach" as their synonym. Now we're "importing coal to Ostrava" which seems even better. But I bet that the European Union is already creating plans to export sand to Egypt as well. Some nice Danish sand (from Den tilsandede Kirke) could be useful to build something in Egypt, e.g. freezers because Egypt is surely a great place to host freezers for European supermarkets, according to the EU.



Another contribution to the unusual routes to move fuels could be added by the Russophobia. It's been straightforward for us to get oil and gas from Russia. We're also importing some oil from the Arabs now – which is not spectacularly further. But the U.S. is also bringing American gas to Europe, to reduce the dependence on Russia, and if the tensions become too bad, Qatar may export some liquified gas to Europe. The U.S. is negotiating such a scenario. Good for us but is this really necessary? If someone really wanted to reduce CO2 emissions by a few percent, his support for the practical and cheap Russian fossil fuels would be a great beginning.



The climate alarmist policies are a form of batšit crazy communism, largely because of the staggering inconsistency with which the holy principles are being enforced (and these inconsistencies are unavoidable in any socialism-like system where some people have the right to use ideological big words to overwrite the rules of the markets). A Czech family is being brutally discouraged by idiotic TV ads not to eat a carp during Christmas. Meanwhile, 30,000 saviors from the whole world flew to Glasgow to another self-evidently pointless conference. We have seen so much hypocrisy of this kind, everyone can describe his favorite story about private jets.



But it's not just private jets. There are activities in which lots of energy is really being wasted. Like when fuels are being imported from much greater distances than necessary. Or when the Bitcoin miners are allowed to operate although their 100% useless activity already consumes about 2% of the world's electricity consumption! If this mining were banned, the electricity prices could be expected to drop 20% right away (the factor of 10 is from the "elasticity"). But when it comes to the terms that could actually make a detectable difference, unlike the carps, the gr@tins suddenly get silent. Their excuses are complete lies. It's all about politics and these control freaks' and sociopaths' obsession with ruining of other people's lives, what the gr@tins have been doing are effectively war crimes, and they need to be held accountable for these war crimes!



And that's the memo.