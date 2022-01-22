How string theory correctly predicts that an \(\alpha\) isn't below 0.1389

...and why you should find the numbers on both sides more precisely or derive them analytically...
Natalie Wolchower, a boss at the Quanta Magazine, promoted a February 2021 preprint in her
In a Numerical Coincidence, Some See Evidence for String Theorywhere she wrote some introductory things and asked numerous physicists whether they like the work as gold or as salt (I hope you know the Czech fairy-tale by Ms Božena Němcová, if you don't, you are a racist sexist homophobic pig). The Swiss-Brazilian preprint (currently at 20+ cits)
Where is String Theory?was written by Guerrieri, Penedones, and Vieira. They discussed a particular example of evidence suggesting that string theory is unavoidable, string theory is basically equivalent to "a consistent theory of quantum gravity". In this case, they focused on a subleading term in the scattering amplitude of "2 to 2" gravitons in an extended supersymmetric gravitational theory in 10 dimensions.
OK, the gravitons unavoidably come in a supergraviton multiplet and the scattering amplitudes have lots of spin-independent prefactors, times the nontrivial function \(A(s,t,u)\) where \(s,t,u\) are the Mandelstam variables (roughly some squared energies and/or squared momentum components of the four particles). At low energies, the scattering amplitude (a "square root" of the probability of scattering) decreases as a power law with the energy momentum (which really means that it increases because at dropping energies, the energy decreases, an easy trivial point to get confused LOL) and the relevant expansion reads\[ A(s,t,u) = 64\pi^7 \ell_P^8 \zav{ \frac{1}{stu} + \alpha \ell_P^6 + O(s) + \dots } \] where \(\ell_P\) is the Planck length. Nice, see the first page of the preprint. The \(1/stu\) term is something that you truly expect classically (and it dominates at low energies \(s,t,u\to 0\)) while \(O(s)\) is a calculable one-loop contribution. The term in between is proportional to \(\alpha\), a numerical constant, and that one likes to be near \(0.14\) for several reasons, as I will discuss soon. This \(\alpha\) coefficient is "the first Wilson coefficient" and multiplies a term that isn't quite the "normal classical one" but it "isn't quite an inseparable part of the one-loop terms, either". Let me call it a half-a-loop term.
Experimentally, you may simply grab two gravitons in your hands and throw them against each other so that the energies aren't quite negligible relatively to the Planck energy and the environment around these gravitons may be described as a good approximation of the 10-dimensional spacetime. You measure the final momenta of the particles that come from the bounce, repeat this exercise a zillion of times and deduce the scattering amplitudes and therefore the \(\alpha\) in the expansion. The authors have two ways to say something about the value of this \(\alpha\).
First, they run some "bootstrap argument" which mostly revolves around the unitarity conditions, I think, and they try to determine the minimal possible positive value of \(\alpha\); the negative values are excluded by a "dual" linearized unitarity argument. This bootstrap thinking requires them to sum various contributions from intermediate spins and spins exceeding 200 actually make the most important contributions when they get close to the minimum values of \(\alpha\). They find out that by these non-stringy arguments, they can get to\[ \alpha\approx 0.14 \] or so. The precision is lousy but the numerical problem seems difficult. It is probably not terribly straightforward to add some extra digits but someone should try to do it! The other part of the pro-string argument is the extraction of the value of \(\alpha\) from the "stringy representations of these theories". Well, there are only two extended supergravity theories in 10 dimensions: type IIA and type IIB string theory.
As you can see already on the second page of the preprint, type IIA depends on a single modulus (parameter), the coupling constant \(g_s\), and as a function of this parameter, the value of \(\alpha\) is\[ \alpha^{IIA} = \frac{\zeta(3)}{32 g_s^{3/2}} + g_s^{1/2} \frac{\pi^2}{96}. \] Powers of \(\pi\), powers of the coupling constant, and rational coefficients are expected by most kids in the kindergarten. You only need a pupil from an elementary school to comprehend the puzzling \(\zeta(3)\) constant but it is omnipresent in one-loop contributions (although I said that we are dealing with a half-a-loop one here, let me not clarify these vague comments). Minimize over the real positive values of \(g_s\) and you will get \[ \alpha_{\rm min}^{IIA} = \frac{\pi^{3/2} \zeta(3)^{1/4}}{24\sqrt 3} \approx 0.1403. \] For the non-minimizing values of the string coupling, you may obtain any larger values than that, too. On the other hand, type IIB string theory has the complex coupling constant \(\tau\), the dilaton-axion that is subject to the \(SL(2,\ZZ)\) S-duality group, and its precise value for the Wilson coefficient is\[ \alpha^{IIB} = \frac{ E_{3/2}(\tau,\bar\tau) }{64} \] which is minimized for \(\tau=\exp(i\pi / 3)\) (you know how much \(\bar\tau\) is!) and the minimum value is... about \(0.1389\). Here, \(E_{3/2}\) is an alternative notation for the Eisenstein series. Because this type IIB Eisenstein minimum is smaller than the type IIA Riemann minimum, you could say that the ultimate minimum could be the Eisenstein one.
Note that the Eisenstein series may look like "even much less elementary functions" than the \(\pi\)'s and \(\zeta(3)\), so type IIB looks harder than type IIA, but that observation is only true up to the moment when you realize that the Eisenstein series basically are equal to a "two-dimensional sum" that generalizes the "one-dimensional sum defining the Riemann zeta function". So it's natural to find the Eisenstein series in the complexified-coupling type IIB string theory if you have a zeta function in type IIA string theory.
Both numerical values, the IIA and IIB one, are very close to 0.14, and the non-stringy bootstrap value is very close to it, too. It's cool, clearly evidence that what string theory gives us is the best what consistency arguments about quantum gravity allow. In other words, the predictions of string theory and the predictions of consistency arguments in quantum gravity seem to coincide or be "very close" and string theory uses everything (or almost everything) of the values that are allowed by consistency.
Well, the bootstrap value is not known exactly. Can someone find a more accurate value or even an analytic expression for it? Yes, these tasks seem similar to my and our quasinormal modes work but I do expect that the calculations for this \(\alpha\) stuff are (much) more difficult than the quasinormal ones. If you get a more precise or analytic result, you would probably get stronger evidence for string theory, via this argument, and you could also decide whether the smaller stringy value, \(0.1389\) from type IIB, coincides with the absolute minimum allowed by the bootstrap argument, or is slightly higher. If they happen to coincide, there should be an analytic (not just numerical proof) of this agreement, too.
Of course, the very fact that string theory obeys the inequalities derived from consistency isn't surprising because one may pretty much rigorously prove that (when expressed in gravitons' scattering amplitudes) string theory is a consistent theory of quantum gravity. It explicitly obeys the conditions that were assumed in the bootstrap arguments, so it must unavoidably obey the theorems proven from these assumptions, too.
The authors seem excited about the fact that string theory exploits exactly all the allowed values. Well, it is a double-edged sword. On one hand, you can be reassured that string theory overlaps with the consistent quantum theory of gravity nicely, so we have "the" theory. On the other hand, you could say it is bad news because – as in the swampland reasoning – you would want string theory to impose stronger conditions than those that can be extracted from "possibly naive", non-stringy arguments.
I need to emphasize that no "proposed alternative to string theory" comes even close to such things, like checking coefficients of subleading terms in the scattering amplitudes. The aforementioned calculation of the \(\log 3\) terms in the highly damped quasinormal modes of black holes had been abused as an argument in favor of loop quantum gravity – and indeed, this abuse of my papers was an important reason why the paper of mine and the paper with Andy Neitzke got to the 250-citation territory (yes, I knew it would be the case in advance so I am no saint; of course, just these papers of ours contain more wisdom than the loop quantum gravity industry combined). But what those numerical coincidences seemingly justified were statements that could have been proven to be wrong in generality (general statements about black hole quasinormal modes); and they referred to some quantities extracted from LQG or other discrete theories ("the quantum of area") which are really crackpot physics (this quantum of area can't be measured by realistic apparatuses, it cannot be defined operationally; and a consistent theory should better not allow the discreteness of such elementary quantities, either, because this discreteness conflicts with relativity and other principles). Scattering amplitudes for gravitons are nicely defined and measurable quantities in an adult theory of quantum gravity; the quanta of areas are obviously not, they are a fantasy easily bought by retarded crackpots who can't distinguish theoretical physics from playing with LEGO. You shouldn't be confused by omnipresent lies spread by crackpots: LQG-like theories don't discuss \(\alpha\) not because "it hasn't been done yet". You can pretty much immediately see that they just don't and can't produce any scattering amplitudes of a desired form. Their predictions conflict with even the most basic facts that we know about physics.
At the end, I do believe that these "equivalences between string theory and consistent quantum gravity" are less nontrivial than how they are presented, and in particular, the 10D supersymmetric case of the equivalence may be almost rigorously proven. You may constrain the scattering amplitudes greatly. You may also prove that the 11D consistent supersymmetric theories of quantum gravity contain the black strings (1-branes) as classical solutions that must exist in the quantum theory as well and their oscillations must exist and must follow certain laws, and they coincide with the dynamics of fundamental strings. So you may really derive the existence of strings (and their excitations and interactions...) from the assumptions about the spacetime and the symmetries and from the consistency of quantum gravity, and the rest of string theory follows from that (and everyone who knows some string theory can show you that all possible vacua of string theory or "choices of details" have been classified in many parts of the "big derivation"; string theory really is unique, at least when it comes to partial problems). It is much harder to prove the inevitability of string theory in vacua that are less constrained by SUSY, like the vacuum we inhabit.
