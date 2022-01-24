In a war restricted to Ukraine, NATO would get totally humiliated

My recent blog post focusing on the U.S.-Russian tensions surrounding Ukraine was written on December 6th. The situation seems more tense today. Both sides are piling troops and weapons near the Russian-Ukrainian border although the U.S. only does so on the territory of NATO members. Meanwhile, the U.K. and especially the EU say that there is no reason to dramatize the situation in Ukraine and they aren't evacuating the diplomats from Kiev at all.







Almost all the dudes in the Alexandrov Ensemble Choir who sang the Czechoslovak folk song "On the St Catherine Day" above died in an air accident but the choir was refreshed and it exists almost just like it did in 2015.



Biden recently indirectly said that a moderate-size Russian invasion to Ukraine would be OK with him. So he was unsurprisingly attacked (not only) by the hawks and he had to say something that sounds totally different, namely that he's eager to launch a full-blown war. Meanwhile, 1,000-5,000 U.S. soldiers are being transferred to NATO members bordering Ukraine (none in Slovakia so far, as far as I know), with promises to increase this number to 50,000. The risk of a war is serious but the risk that the tension will completely fade away and we're seeing some incredible waste of resources is very high, too.







Note that the straight distance from Boston to Kiev, along the Earth's surface, is 7200 km. It is not cheap to transfer massive amounts of weaponry and troops. Just like Reagan escalated the arms races in the 1980s and it turned out that the rate achievable by Reagan actually exceeded the economic abilities of the Soviet Union which contributed to the collapse of that empire, Russia may do the same today. In a few weeks or months, they may just drive their 100,000 soldiers some 100 miles away, and the U.S. military will evacuate. Russia may return again, back and forth, and after a few iterations, there may be a full-blown economic and credit crisis in the U.S. (not to mention all the CO2 emissions created by the Pentagon, this could be the main problem for them LOL!).







Alternatively, there may be a war. I think that the U.S. would try hard to protect its territory and persuade Russia that they're only competing to acquire the control over Ukraine – because some bombardment of the U.S. would be incredibly shocking for the American populace and the protests demanding the immediate U.S. surrender would probably be omnipresent in the U.S. There is no promising path here especially because the U.S. has much more to lose from a world war than Russia. The total wealth and comfort in the U.S. is far higher and the density of it is higher by an even greater ratio.



Fine. But the war limited to Ukraine is no better for the U.S. There are some NATO allies there but their military strength and especially their resolve to fight to get Ukraine would be tiny relatively to Russia's while the U.S. would have to constantly overcome those 7,200 kilometers. Russia would also be willing to sacrifice much more including Russians' lives etc.



Americans who are rooting for a big war in this unknown, faraway territory (which no Americans really care about; it's sad to say and it was similar with Czechoslovakia as seen in the U.S. in 1938 but today, it's even more obvious) are either sociopaths or they have lost all contacts with reality. Note that over $1 trillion was "invested" into the war in Afghanistan and America still hopelessly lost that war. The time needed by the Taliban to retake \(s\) kilometers of their country could have been calculated as \(t=s/v_{\rm moped}\) (it's too bad that newspapers can't formulate observations in a witty geeky way, isn't it). The Russians are surely slightly less fanatical than the Islamic warriors. On the other hand, they are not completely different and they are much better equipped. There are lots of weapons in which Russia is better than the U.S. Russia also has a greater number of nuclear warheads than the U.S. Russia's GDP is about 100 times higher than that of Afghanistan (the nominal ratio is a bit above 100, the purchase-parity one is a bit below 100)! So you might suggest that even if the U.S. invested $100 trillion (5 times its GDP) to this hypothetical war in "extended Russia", it would probably lose as clearly as it did in Afghanistan. On the other hand, Russia would also step into a new Afghanistan and the guerilla-style Ukrainian resistance would continue forever unless Russia decided to do some brutal genocide etc.



As Rod Dreher in the American Conservative pointed out, the real problem is that America is no longer manly enough and it is no longer determined to win. (He mainly points out that Ukraine is too close to the Russian natural orbit and the U.S. costs of trying to control Ukraine exceed the benefits. Non-Slavic spekers may need to be reminded that "Ukraine" means "Near the Border [of Russia]". You can't pretend it is totally separated from Russia.) In the recent years, the U.S. has become a ludicrously weak country led by a senile president, an even more hopeless vice-president, and the chief of staff who became a good symbol of the proliferation of sexual perverts and other beacons of whining and weakness in the military. People in the West, including many of you, have been ludicrously persuaded to believe that this emasculation is a global phenomenon but it is not. It is simply not taking place in Russia and Russia's preparedness for a war is better than ever before.



At the end, Russia's goals are not unreasonable at all, either. Russia only wants to defend its existential interests, it wants to avoid the scenario in which it could become indefensible. NATO was extended closer to Moscow, despite some informal promises around 1990, and Russia learned to live in the new conditions. A missile from the nearby NATO members needs something like 10 minutes to reach Moscow. With Ukraine swallowed by NATO, it could drop to 7 minutes, or something like that, and it is reasonable to say that it would be really dangerous. And this "existential threat for Russia" is almost certainly created intentionally. Are you surprised that Russia is trying to defend itself? And you shouldn't overlook that its defense may be damn vigorous and effective. The immediate beginning of the war could be a Russian attack but in the longer term, it could still be fair to argue that Russia will have been only defending itself.



The West has been largely conquered by various pathetic beings such as the transgender activists, unhinged anti-white racists that are doing everything they can to destroy the traditions and the current system of the U.S. and the West, green whackos who are šitting into their pants because of a hypothetical man-made 0.02 °C of warming per year, similar dudes with an unlimited Covid fear, and so on. It has become normal for hundreds of millions of people to treat all these šitty and self-evidently inferior human beings as peers – and sometimes as our new overlords. But there is still a reality. They are šitty and if you pay lip service to these šitty beings, you are šitty, too. The whole system becomes rotten if šitty people are placed at the top.



The reality is that a majority of the West is šitty in this sense, and brainwashed to invent excuses saying that being šitty doesn't hurt or it is even a virtue. But then there is still the reality that may emerge and beat all the politically correct lies we are drowning in. And a part of the reality is the fact that šitty nations like that may be easily defeated in a conflict. Tanks and nuclear warheads are almost certain to beat the political correctness – even if a šitty person like you or the reader next to you has trained himself to consider the political correctness as omnipotent. If the West doesn't scale down its arrogance so that it is proportional to its actual strength which has incredibly shrunk thanks to all the far left šittiness, and if it fails to offer decent conditions and commitments to Russia, it will be destroyed by Russia, and in a very humiliating way. I am obviously very worried, not happy, about this increasingly likely scenario.



In a broader conflict, Russia will stick to old-fashioned weapons plus some cutting-edge ones. It may use its gas-and-oil flows to Europe as a weapon. I suppose that they could create the huge EM pulse above the Silicon Valley, to burn all the silicon chips there. The war could be terrifying and deadly for lots of people; but it could also turn out to be a limited Blitzkrieg leading to a fast surrender of NATO. And incidentally, I find it rather likely that if Russia invades Ukraine, China will invade Taiwan at the same moment. Can the transpeople troops respond to that coordination?



NATO should withdraw offensive military equipment from some buffer zone around Russia, it should pledge that Ukraine wouldn't be absorbed to NATO, and it should go much further, beyond promises that may be considered untrustworthy by Russia now. And I actually think that the EU should think how to gradually integrate Russia into the EU structures. Meanwhile, Russia should open itself in an incredible way, too, it would be the first one to benefit. Whole regions of Russia should be allowed to switch to the EU laws, be open to investment, adopt EU currencies etc. while the old Russian sovereignty should be gradually reduced to the military defense of the places and economy-unrelated legislation. Russia needs to realize that close to 50% of the people in the former Warsaw Pact, now in NATO, are deeply dissatisfied with the recent trends and it should embrace itself as the fix – however, a fix that won't try to return the patterns that the Central and Eastern European nations rightfully disliked. Russia should simply try to think hard about becoming the new condensation nucleus of the West and capitalism now, when the basic values are really broken in the U.S.



P.S.: Some time after I completed this blog post, a shooter opened fire in a lecture hall in Heidelberg. She and more likely he was neutralized. It's very sad and typical. The University of Heidelberg may have been the most achieved German university in STEM fields ever. The people included Max Born, J. Willard Gibbs, T. Hänsch, Mössbauer, Helmholtz, Kirchhoff, Lenard, Kovalevskaya, and many others, not to mention Helmut Kohl. In 1930, the NSDAP already won in the city of Heidelberg, years before the rest of Germany. They were ahead of the rest... Now they're famous for shooters which may also indicate something about the near future.