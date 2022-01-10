IVK on Markéta Pekarová Adamová's attack on Hungary

IVK COMMENTS, 10th January 2022



The outrageous remarks by the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies of the Parliament of the Czech Republic, Markéta Pekarová Adamová, that Hungarians are to oust their long-serving Prime Minister Orbán in the upcoming parliamentary elections there, are hardly believable, an absolutely unprecedented hostile attack in the history of Czech-Hungarian relations by one of our highest constitutional officials.







By her words that are damaging to her own country and its foreign policy, Mrs Pekarová confirms that immature, arrogant people do not belong in top state positions. She may have been able to say something like that as the head of a fringe political party, but she cannot say it as Speaker of the House of Representatives.







We call on the Government to officially dissociate itself from Markéta Pekarová Adamová's speech and to assure the Hungarian side that this is not the official position of the Czech Republic.



We also call on the Chamber of Deputies to remove its Speaker from her position.



Václav Klaus Institute, 10th January 2022

