Magpie leads early polls to become the Czech national bird

In some informal context, the former dissident, young spokesman of Charter 77, and one of the (still sensible and anti-woke, anti-gr@tin) co-founders of Klaus' ODS, now the MEP Alexander Vondra, pointed out that Czechia and Slovakia were the only European countries without a national bird (I know that because I was asked what was our national bird on Quora) although Moravia and Silesia have birds as the main animals in their coats of arms (female eagles of two colors; 1,000 years ago, a fiery eagle was used for Bohemia, too, but the double-tailed lion took over soon).



If we were as ambitious as many others, our focus would be soon directed to the likes of this impressive Sea Eagle.







It would make quite some sense because this species – whose wingspan is as much as 2.4 meters – is returning to Czechia. The current number, estimated to be about 150 couples, is claimed to be the highest number in history!







However, that is not how Czechs think about themselves. So in the newspaper poll, we immediately got a different idea. Out of 9400 votes, 3900 say "none" which is immediately followed by the magpie at 3400. The second actual species is a falcon at 700 (The Falcon/Sokol is the name of our traditional 19th century nationalist gym organization, the Scouts-from-the-gyms) while some eagles are already below 400, storks (from Babiš' Stork Nest) around 160, and sparrows near 110, the rest below 100. The magpie/straka seems to be a clear winner. But this poll didn't include a duck with cabbage (and dumplings) that won elsewhere.







I can't be sure why the magpie is such a clear frontrunner but... the idiom "he is stealing like a magpie" is rather popular and Czechs surely like to think of themselves as a nation of thieves (especially when it comes to the richer Czechs whom the poorer ones are jealous about!) which is probably why the identity "Czechs = magpie" have so much currency.



Well, I am way too modest. In my 2019 answer to the aforementioned Quora question, I actually did mention a magpie as the frontrunner! I am sure that you have noticed that you can find the correct nontrivial answers to many difficult questions here, often years before almost everyone else.







That one is stealing like a human, a magpie tells another one.



Needless to say, all parts of this meme are mostly incorrect. First of all, while magpies are attracted by glittering objects, they don't really steal anything that is valuable for humans, like silver. They are more likely to take a sandwich from you than a ring. But they may also raid nests of other bird species. On top of that, it is not really true that Czechs are champions in theft, either. It sounds much more plausible that Czechs are champions in jealousy which also means that they're great at very quickly accusing other Czechs of theft. ;-) Note that almost all jealous Czechs are only jealous if the more successful person is Czech as well – if it is some Westerner or something, we're used to it so it's OK!



This seemingly low-value bird actually looks pretty from this perspective.



MEP Vondra said that people want some entertainment and he basically forced his party, ODS, the main party of the government today, to adopt this silly topic as a part of the program, and the government really plans to organize some polls. Being aware of the fact that Czechs won't become majestic Sea Eagles anytime soon, I can only root for the frontrunner: Go, magpies, go. To make things better, the Latin word for a magpie is "pica" which looks like the Czech word for the female reproductive organ stripped of the diacritical signs (bird/pták is a slang for penis, so it is sexually balanced). Another good reason to pick the magpie. ;-)



Martin Straka is a retired NHL player who currently owns the ice hockey club in my city of Pilsen, a top 4 Czech club. In Czechia, 3700 men named Straka narrowly beats Stehlík (Goldfinch) and Vrána (Crow) but none of them can compare to Sýkora (Tit), about 50th most widespread male surname. At least 168 Czech surnames copied from birds exist (search for Motl) and many of them are mentioned and confused in Felix Holzmann's sketch about bad memory.