Malone vs Berenson

A somewhat unexpected war erupted between two of my fellow warriors against the vaccination mandates and many other deeply counterproductive Covid-19 policies. On
Friday's Ingraham Angle, Segment 2, Fox News (video),two guests were invited mostly to agree with one another that the attempted censorship of Joe Rogan at Spotify is atrocious. Joe Rogan has been a comedian and a reporter from wrestling and he naturally doesn't look like the class of opinion makers that I would listen to. Well, his physique resembles the wrestlers and he is too centrist for me politically. But otherwise I think he's rather brilliant and perhaps #1 in his knowledge of the Covid issues among the people who present themselves as journalists.
At any rate, instead of the boring agreement that censorship is terrible, Dr Robert Malone was suddenly bushwacked (attack from a hidden place in the bush) by Alex Berenson. We learned that "Malone overplays his hand, didn't invent mRNA vaccines, and has no evidence to support his claim that Ivermectin helps to cure Covid, either". Malone kept on smiling but later, he complained about the attack while saying that "professional jealousy is an ugly thing" and "Berenson looks like a controlled opposition". Both men chose Substack as their primary server to communicate with fans:
Malone's Substact, Berenson's SubstackIt seems clear from the comment sections that most people who follow both men tend to support (or totally support) Malone and so do I. Many of us found it appropriate for Berenson to apologize. It didn't happen. Many folks unsubscribed from Berenson's Substack. He will surely keep many people, don't get me wrong.
Up to this moment, I thought that both Malone and Berenson were saying what they thought; and none of them was a "lukewarm" pundit trying to be somewhat close to the other side at all times. In some measures of tension, both have been very outspoken and both have been punished for saying the truth (e.g. both accounts have been banned at Twitter). Such arguments on our side may be assumed to weaken us and the (collectivist) Left tends to be a unified herd which may be an advantage, I have been repeatedly saying. But despite such occasional battles between "my allies", I am no longer certain about the previous sentence. The Left shows an incredible amount of disunity – probably a much larger one than we do. The problem with the comparison is that the most visible leftists (who have actually been pushing the world more than anyone else) are so fanatical that their opponents immediately look like conservatives in comparison – think about the trans attacks on J.K. Rowling – so we no longer evaluate such skirmishes as a "civil war on the left side" even though, if you look carefully, they actually still are "civil wars on the left side".
Concerning this particular battle on our side, some of the important questions to consider are the following:
- Validity of Berenson's claims about the patents; and about the Ivermectin
- Differences in the men's political or social background
- Differences in their expertise and professional background
- Personal ambitions and the motivation behind Berenson's attack
Berenson doubled down while he completely ignored Malone's list of the patents and papers that prove, unless you have some massive counter-evidence, that Berenson was wrong and Malone is the main inventor of the mRNA vaccine know-how. What is going on here? Why does Berenson ignore the data? Let me state my hypothesis: he had some other reason to kick into Malone, something to be discussed at the very end, and he just woke his identity of a NYT-like "journalist" inside himself. And among the NYT-like "journalists", it is (currently) completely normal to emit slanderous lies about the people like Malone who have been labeled politically incorrect and to rewrite the history to make the privileged groups (leftists, women, gays, non-whites...) look better and heretics look worse, so why couldn't Berenson hunt his witch as well? Let me just answer the question if someone (perhaps Berenson himself) really fails to know the answer. You shouldn't attack people, not even "people labeled heretics", with similar lies and insults against their professional achievement because it's disgusting and everyone who is doing these things deserves a terrible death. That's true for the current NYT inkspillers as well as former NYT journalists, OK? The idea that people like me (and I think that most subscribers to Berenson's website have some moral principles) will be OK when someone simply switches to the "standards of work" adopted by the dishonest far left pseudojournalists is unrealistic. We hate this behavior itself even when it's done by someone whom we considered allies. Perhaps the leftists think differently but unlike them, we have moral principles and we care about the beef.
Social backgrounds
This apparent desire of Berenson to occasionally return to the mentality of the propaganda inkspillers who are expected to dishonestly attack "heretics" at some frequency brings me to the second point, the different political background. Berenson has spent quite some time among the Democrats in the New York Times. I think that he must have always been a moderate member of that community but he was a member, too.
(Of course, I know it from myself, too: tons of conservatives automatically assume that having been a scientist means having been a leftist of some kind. I am deeply annoyed by the people's inability to distinguish these totally different things – the conflation is really one of the key evils that I have unsuccessfully fought against for decades. Needless to say, the leftists are conflating them in the same way but they have the opposite motivation. The leftists do it because they realize the power of science and want to abuse it for their toxic, left-wing politics; those particular conservatives are conflating the two because they don't really care about science so it's OK for them to throw it into the the cesspool prepared for the leftists! The leftist conflators are deeply immoral but their assumption is right; while the conservative conflators are completely wrong although, with their limited understanding, their behavior may be considered ethical!)
Berenson was born in New York and grew up in New Jersey, the Garbage State (I did my PhD there); Malone spent early years in the smaller Californian cities and some important junior faculty years in Maryland etc., and Malone is simply way more rural (and has horses so that they can eat Ivermectin together LOL) while Berenson is more urban. This is unavoidably imprinted into their apparent judgements.
Professional backgrounds and pißing contests of occupations
Well, the main difference is that Malone has been a genuine researcher who has done extremely nontrivial things in the lab, something that can only be done by a very small fraction of the population, and he hasn't decoupled from his scientific field (from an academic biologist who builds on papers, he soon transformed into a commercial-world-applied researcher who needs to work with patents). On the other hand, Berenson has been and continues to be a journalist. This has far-reaching consequences for the depth (or shallowness) of their expertise in many topics that are involved in discussions about Covid-19. In particular, Malone knows something about the microscopic events accompanying the disease, vaccination, and curing of the disease by drugs; Berenson knows almost nothing about these matters (about the truly "hard scientific" component of this body of knowledge). He is only observing macroscopic processes, at the level of whole people but, much more often, at the level of statistics coming from organizations doing the public health (plus anecdotes as communicated by people, mostly laymen).
Berenson's book or books are (sometimes and repeatedly) bestselling and he is therefore an achiever of a sort. But as you can guess, I just don't see the bestselling status of a book written about a heavily controversial topic to be quite as precious as the lab discovery of important know-how in medicine (and yes, indeed, I think that the Covid-19 mRNA vaccines are just a modest application of Malone's know-how, and one that wasn't managed well, especially when it comes to the totally insufficient update of the vaccines as the variants evolve). A leading scientist simply is much more than a journalist. Much of Berenson's success is due to the heat of this topic and his desire to benefit from it, not due to his extraordinary skills.
The disagreement about Ivermectin is qualitatively no different from the disagreements between the "two large camps" in the Covid-19 controversy. Berenson should better shut his mouth when it comes to the treatments because he has no idea about the microscopic processes, much like the hardcore far left Coronazi inkspillers don't have an idea about them. Malone may still be wrong and Berenson could be right about Ivermectin but it would be mostly due to "coincidences" and shouldn't change the fact that it's wrong for Berenson to scream, abuse his influence, and pretend that his conclusions about treatments are as justified and reliable as the conclusions reached by a hard scientific expert such as Malone. This is a technical matter, not a matter to be decided by journalists or bestselling authors of books about social phenomena. I am somewhat uncertain about the effectiveness of all cheap drugs that have been tried against Covid-19 but it seems almost certain to me that at least one of them and probably many of them do greatly help so Rogan's "kitchen sink" strategy to cure Covid-19 is really a good approach and I have been recommending many of the promising drugs to the people who had a full-blown Covid-type flu.
In fact, it seems almost obvious to me that the early treatment is capable of reducing the deaths by a greater percentage than the vaccination. The typical vaccines reduce the deaths from variants up to Delta by something like 2/3, the further decrease of the effectiveness just didn't take place. (So much for the suggestions that I am anti-vaxx; I am confident that most of the unvaccinated people who died from Covid were "more likely than not" to survive had they been vaccinated. But the effectiveness is somewhere between 50 and 100 percent so you just can't be confident that a very particular person would have survived with the vaccine. On top of that, however, the vaccination also threatens the people's health if not their lives in other, known and unknown, ways and this other side of the coin dominates for most cohorts.)
This brings me to the assertion that Berenson ultimately ends up being a one-dimensional dude in many situations. Yes, he was a leading (loud) voice fighting against the hysteria; and now he is a leading (loud) voice fighting against the vaccination mandates and the pro-vaxx propaganda that accompanies them. But Covid-19 still had (and continues to have) many other aspects and dimensions that he largely ignored (because he is unfamiliar with, or just superficially familiar with, the relevant science). The early treatment is a big chunk of the topics that are extremely important. In the previous paragraph, I stated that the vaccines may reduce the death rate (only the future one! You can't save the lives that ended before they could have been vaccinated, and it's still a majority of the Covid deaths; and now, it's pretty much too late to try to save anyone because Covid-19 is dying the Omicron death – because Omicron kills virtually no people and the Covid-19 viruses may very well go extinct after the speedy Omicron wave) by 2/3 or so. But there are many drugs each of which can do roughly the same and if you take a combination, you will almost certainly reduce your probability of death by 90% or even more (because they work mostly independently).
A huge insanity of the Covid response is that doctors stopped their in-person work and treatment of the patients, and people even stopped taking drugs and pills (many have been brainwashed into thinking that being Covid-positive is so fatal that you shouldn't even dare to fight at that point). Instead, the role of doctors was gradually transformed into that of lazy aßes who fractally sit on their lazy aßes, occasionally pick a telephone, and persuade people to join the religion of the omnipresent vaccines – although they are obviously not omnipresent. This degeneration of the medical occupation has been occurring because many people benefit. Some people enjoy the religion and it's much better if your church grows by adding lots of healthy people (once they get a jab) instead of just currently ill people (only a small minority is ill at each moment), and that's why vaccines are better for growing religious cults than drugs. Also, the jabs and on-the-phone medicine are very comfortable for lazy lame filthy doctors who don't really want to help other people but who want to get salaries for doing nothing (sadly, this scum of the medical occupation seems powerful enough to elect their representatives into the doctors' labor unions etc. so most of these apparatchiks are just pure filth now). And the vaccines are a great source of income of the Big Pharma that is getting billions from the governments with no strings attached. And this money is capable of corrupting many, too.
Berenson knows many of these things and agrees with them; but he is still ignoring the aspects that are uninteresting for the media, such as the fact that the drug XY may help patients with some extra conditions (and researchers should collect and doctors should apply all this know-how). Those are relative "minor technicalities" that aren't interesting for his new "narrative", and as a journalist or author, he is still all about easily understandable narratives. But the Devil of the Medicine is still mostly in the details, in lots of possible drugs and treatments and many of their difficult causal relationships and correlations with medical conditions of the patients. He is not too interested in them because they are not helpful for his book sales! But that's too bad. The first, most important goal must be to protect the Western societies, their civil rights and freedoms, and prosperity (that have been much more damaged than the public health). But there has still been a real medical problem and the main task for the medical workers dealing with this disease should have been to protect the patients' health and save their lives. And much of that goal is achieved and must be achieved by relatively boring and numerous procedures and recommendations and those required the old-fashioned hard scientific expertise (as well as lots of recently acquired experience).
Ambitions and motivations behind the attack
This brought me to the last point, and it's the "main one" when it comes to the battle between Malone and Berenson. Why did Berenson do it? And because Malone has voiced some hypotheses about the motives, we should discuss the validity of Malone's explanations, too.
OK, on TV, Malone remained calm but on the web, he soon accused Berenson of being a "controlled opposition"; in the subtitle, Malone wrote that Berenson's attacked was driven by "the professional jealousy" which is an "ugly thing". We must realize that these two explanations are unequivalent and largely contradict one another (although they are not quite mutually exclusive). I mostly agree with the latter. Berenson was driven by professional jealousy. Malone and Berenson are potential U.S.-based if not global leaders of this "resistance" against the Covid (vaxx) insanities that were increasingly crippling many nations in the recent year or two. But Malone also did something fundamental in science that is important for these events; while Berenson is (just) a writer. To compensate for this huge difference, Berenson has probably teamed up with the dishonest liars who try to attack the heretic Malone's professional achievements. If Malone opposes vaccination mandates, surely he cannot be a real researcher, Berenson basically yet ludicrously says along with his far left ex-colleagues.
Was Berenson paid for this Fox News attack? My guess is no. I think that he is pretty rich from the book sales; and "they" (whoever it is) would have to pay a substantial amount of money for this attack and I doubt that "they" care so much about a few sentences at Fox News. So I find it more likely that this attack was more about the purely personal jealousy and Berenson's ambition to become the "only leader".
It is just a wrong ambition. At the end, Berenson became a rather standard warrior against the Big Pharma now – something that was considered normal for the leftist activists before most of them became small stinky pußies of the Covid vaccine makers. But it is a kind of a fight that doesn't make or shouldn't make Berenson exceptional or a "leader without competition". About 1/2 of the people, whether it is more or less than 1/2, have a vaguely similarly negative opinion about the Big Pharma's role in the marketing and sales of the vaccines (and other products). I would personally say that the Big Pharma does some bad things, sometimes, and it primarily maximizes its profit, not the people's health, but in the long term, the Big Pharma's profits are positively correlated with the health, not negatively, because capitalism statistically works and self-corrects. But aside from this "big battle" against some real or alleged corruption starting in the Big Pharma, there are many occupations and useful activities that people do and the actual treatment (plus the development and selection of drugs and perhaps not just mRNA vaccines) remain very important and should not be pißed upon. The vaccination fanatics' attack on the regular treatment of diseases (both Covid and especially other diseases that were insanely turned into Cinderellas by this Covid fanaticism) is one of the major bad effects of this mass psychosis and I think it is fair to say that, sadly, Berenson stands on the wrong side of the barricade when it comes to this particular battle.
Researchers who have invented important things, but also doctors who do nontrivial work to deliver the right drugs and treatments to patients (instead of just joining a cult of vaccine worshipers whose members no longer have to work and who have secured their salaries and a villa with 72 virgins in Heaven, too), still deserve the respect. I urge Berenson to apologize to Malone and to appreciate the fact that even as a bestselling author, his contributions as well as his expertise have been less profound than Malone's.
