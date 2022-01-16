Malone vs Berenson

"Lost German girl" didn't deserve better On the contrary... 74 years ago, Prague was liberated by the Red Army. The Vlasov Army – Soviet soldiers who were captured and forced to ...

Igor and Grichka Bogdanoff (1949-2021/2022) My sister in the French Riviera just informed me about doubly sad news. Both Igor and Grichka Bogdanoff died of Covid at Parisian "Geo...

Volume of cones and pyramids: the continuous approach is smarter Some recent comments at Scott Aaronson's blog post about the open letter against woke mathematics was dedicated to the war on calculus...

Creatures behind Malone's Twitter ban deserve the most stringent punishment In the morning, I was totally shocked (and I am still immensely angry, four hours later) when I learned that Twitter banned the main co-inve...

Pairs of quantum observers generically agree to disagree Pierfrancesco La Mura – whom I have known rather well in person for 2 decades (or at least 2 decades ago) in New Jersey and California – sho...

Evil carps and CO2: a French-owned big Czech bank commits marketing suicide The French bank Société Générale owns a majority of a top 3 Czech bank by size, KB (Komerční banka which translates as The Commerce Bank); I...

Locking omicron-positive people is peak stupidity Instead, we need to reserve padded cells for everyone who disagrees with the simple statement in the title In late November, the far left ...

1056 seconds of Chinese fusion Willie S. sent me an encouraging article in the Chinese media China's 'artificial sun' smashes 1000-second fusion world record ...

Racist things this week: E.O. Wilson, normal distribution, ... E.O. Wilson , a Harvard-Duke biologist sometimes nicknamed "the natural heir to Darwin" and "father of biodiversity" and...