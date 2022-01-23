NFTs, a new level of cryptoinsanity

A long-time TRF commenter sent me an e-mail showing not only that he was thrilled by the NFT craze but he even expected me to be thrilled as well. And I was like: Uhm? Surely the IQ around 80 is enough to figure out that I would probably not be a sympathizer with the NFT craze, right?
Indonesian student’s selfies fetch US$1 million in NFT sales - South China Morning Post https://t.co/SdF6eDUXX5 #nft #art pic.twitter.com/uatQLuxidA— Crypto Scoop (@cryptscp) January 15, 2022
An NFT is a non-fungible token. It is a token (a virtual coin) that you may associate with a particular file (a precise sequence of bits) and the rules of the blockchain (along with some extra encoding rules that had to be added on top of the blockchain) guarantee there is only one token on the Ethereum blockchain for every precise file, every precise sequence of bits. Effectively, for every file, someone claiming to be the creator by "signing the token with his signature" – someone who obviously doesn't have to be the real creator because the Ethereum blockchain has no way of checking (more obviously, it is not doing any checking of) the vague and "human" question who has the moral or legal right to claim the ownership – may create his new special cryptocurrency which has 1 indivisible coin, and this coin, the NFT, may be sold further. The transfer of the ownership proceeds analogously to the transactions involving cryptocurrencies themselves.
Of course, the different blockchains don't talk to each other so if someone starts the NFT system on any other cryptocurrency, and over 17,000 of them are listed here, there may be independent NFTs for the same file on each of these other cryptocurrencies. Also, in principle, you could start another system to recognize the NFT ownership on the same Ethereum (or another) blockchain. More importantly, while the users of the NFT game "agree" that the current ownership encoded in the blockchain is "some real ownership" that you should pay attention to, no one else who hasn't been persuaded to play this mental game pays any attention to it. In particular, the police or courts of any country don't recognize the NFT records about the "ownership" to be any important.
So the NFT-ownership of a given file on Ethereum doesn't give you any right to collect royalties or to successfully sue someone for copyright infringement. On the other hand, a positive fact is that claiming the NFT-ownership of a file that isn't really yours doesn't threaten you, either, because the "theft" is at most a "theft" according to the people who play this psychiatrically ill game. The previous sentence is already being challenged e.g. in this lawsuit, however. The judge will have to decide whether he partly plays a stupid children's copyright game, too.
In this game, the signing of a file which is how an NFT may be created "looks like" the registration of a patent or something like that and they share some features. However, at the detailed level, they have nothing to do with each other. In particular, the processes recognizing and enforcing someone's intellectual ownership are much more difficult because one needs to study the history of the intellectual property in the real world and pay attention to the fact that the modification of one bit is not enough for the creation of an "original" piece of arts or something. In the NFT world, however, one modified bit is enough to create a new token.
As the adjective non-fungible shows, the "great value" of these tokens should be derived from the "scarcity" of these tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. It is the same argument that leads hopeless dimwits to believe that the Bitcoin must be very valuable just because there are just 19 million of them now (and the number won't ever surpass 21 million). Of course, scarcity can't be translated to the value in this straightforward way. When the Bitcoin was being on fire sale in the recent 2 months, everyone started to see that 19 million (of clearly worthless virtual coins that may still be converted to tens of thousands of dollars each) is a very large number, a very large number of Bitcoin sellers are waiting to convert their worthless virtual garbage to real wealth! You can't calculate the "fair number of dollars" matching a Bitcoin from the number of Bitcoins, for dimensional reasons.
But in the case of NFTs, the idiocy of the people who believe that the "scarcity" or "non-fungibility" is a reason to assign a great value to the NFT is even higher, by another qualitative layer in the categorization of idiocy. The reason is that the number of these tokens that may be created is basically infinite. If you create an NFT for a photograph that has 2 megabytes or 16 million bits, the number of similar 2-megabyte files (and therefore, the number of NFTs that may be printed just on the Ethereum blockchain) is roughly\[ 2^{16,000,000} \approx 10^{\approx 4,800,000}. \] In the decimal system, it is a number with some five million digits! The total debt of the world's people and nations is a relatively small multiple of the annual world GDP, about $100 trillion, and that number (with the currency unit stripped) only has 15 digits (including the leading 1). The dollars are no longer scarce but the number of them in the world (including the debt) has just something like 15 digits. The number of NFTs that may be printed has millions or billions of digits! And again, the total number is the exponential of this exponent! ;-) Note that the number of BTC satoshis (the smallest indivisible fractions of the Bitcoin) won't ever surpass \(2.1\times 10^{15}\), a number with 16 digits.
Nevertheless, we could read e.g. that an Indonesian student took selfies of himself and placed them on OpenSea, the world's largest NFT marketplace. In his case, the "ownership" that he claimed was at least justifiable. He wanted something like $3 (originally paid in Ethereum) for a single photo. But at the end, he got a million dollars in total! Imagine, someone paid one million dollars for legally inconsequential caricatures of an ownership claim to a few thousand photographs of an extremely ugly and irrelevant Indonesian student! Needless to say, it would be an insane amount even if he got all the copyrights for the photos in all of the world's countries, but he hasn't gotten any of those, either.
Why did he do it? Has he completely lost his mind? Or, more likely in this case, is he so rich that he may just afford to throw millions of dollars to the toilet and it may even have some purpose because he is playing a greater game? A game intended to create millions of greater fools who will buy his own NFTs for an even greater total price?
Sold my ape #Bayc, had to take the gains #noregrets— Charles Mark - CatDog (I Never DM First) (@CharlesCatDoog) January 21, 2022
As promised, I’ll give $12,000 (cash or $ETH) to a random person who follows me and retweets this within the next 48h hours. Winner must be following so I can DM you if you win. pic.twitter.com/OEscuWf3xB
This individual got ETH 85, over $200,000, for the virtual ownership rights to a particular realization of a virtual monkey.
At any rate, the fact that such crazy transactions become conceiveble or real, and there are tons of people who not only fail to be shocked by the sheer insanity of this behavior and some of them even consider to join, says something about the present. The people who still find this kind of stuff normal have proven that the total power of their brains is strictly zero. They are effectively completely brainless sheep who are eager to join an arbitrarily crazy mass psychosis as long as someone tells them that it is new and cool. Also, these millions of spoiled brats must have gotten too much money without serious work, they got them in a way that wasn't well-deserved, because people who really had to work hard or do something nontrivial that they may be proud about wouldn't throw the financial results of their work into the toilet in this way. Incidentally, there is nothing new about the NFTs, they have existed in this form from 2014. But it just happens that in early 2021, someone was able to persuade lots (millions?) of people to put their cryptocurrency insanity on steroids and pay thousands of dollars for each of the googolplex of individually unique, but collectively staggeringly numerous, tokens. It is even possible that the ~50% decrease of the price of the cryptocurrencies and nearly worthless stocks such as those in the ARKK ETF doesn't prove that the people inside these pure bubbles are starting to regain their composure and common sense; these assets may have dropped because these brainwashed people no longer find the Bitcoin and ARKK crazy enough and they moved their wealth to even crazier assets, the NFTs! In fact, in a recent week, while the cryptocurrency bubble was deflating by 20-30%, the NFT sales grew by 81% in a week, to $4.7 billion a week!
I recommend the aforementioned TRF reader to find the help of a psychiatrist, an Eskimo shaman could be enough. Meanwhile, if you know how to sell the NFTs for some files, e.g. my original files with the photographs of various Nobel Prize winners etc., for a few thousand dollars, and share the profit in a 50-50 way, let me know! ;-)
Three weeks ago, Ryan Cooper wrote a nice article about the NFT craze that is no longer funny in The Week. He discussed the technology of the metadata signatures and contracts a little bit more accurately than I did, mentioned the support of this weird fad by famous morons like Eminem (who threw half a million dollars into some NFT junk), and explains the legal self-contradiction and moral disgust created by the NFTs in an illuminating way.
This insightful, 4-month-old video created by a Bitcoin fan focused on the insane NFT collectibles. He argues that they're similar to the baseball cards; and a crucial driver of the nonzero (and sometimes huge) price of this worthless virtual junk are the owners who like to brag about owning an NFT card by turning it into their avatar on social networks. They think that they're as cool as dudes driving a Lamborghini (which is just a proof of the owner's small penis, anyway, but the NFT edition of this flexing is even more insane than the Lambo template).
snail feedback (0) :
Post a Comment