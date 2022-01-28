On the many positive properties of the Veneziano amplitude

Especially in the recent text about a correction to SUGRA proportional to \(\alpha\approx 0.1389\) or so, we discussed whether the unitarity-style inequalities obeyed by string theory amplitudes are surprising or not, whether they should make us happy or not. It just happens that Arkani-Hamed, Eberhardt, Huang, and Mizera (that word means a bastard or scoundrel in Czech, sorry) published a perturbative string paper about this very topic today:
On Unitarity of Tree-Level String Amplitudes.Huang is from Taiwan, the rest from the IAS Princeton. They looked at the Veneziano (Euler Beta) amplitude, the first formula giving birth to string theory\[ A = \frac{ \Gamma(-\alpha's-1)\Gamma(-\alpha't - 1) }{ \Gamma(2+\alpha'u) } \] where they immediately switch to the \(\alpha'=1\) perturbative string units. Note that \(s+t+u+4=0\) in these units. The most usual way to derive the ratio of Gamma functions involves an integral of a "product of powers" (with \(s,t,u\) in the exponents) over an interval that represents the location of the fourth tachyon's vertex operator on the boundary of the disk (the three tachyons may be pegged to three fixed places).
Great, the Veneziano amplitude is an elegant, analytic, "perfectly understood" yet somewhat nontrivial function that defined the spirit of many objects in string theory. But it also obeys many additional properties such as infinitely many inequalities. Because the amplitude may be obtained from exponentiating a Hamiltonian that acts on a ghost-free, positively definite (or at least semidefinite) Hilbert space (here I mean the absence of bad ghosts, the negative-squared-norm states), some residues of the amplitude are positive.
In particular, the Gamma function has infinitely many poles e.g. for \(s\to n\) for positive integer values of \(n\). Around these points, it may be approximated by \(R_n/(s-n)\). Note that \(s,t,u\) are three parameters but the \(s+t+u+4=0\) condition reduces them to two, and we reduced them further to one by \(s\to n\), so there is one parameter left, \(x=\cos\theta\) i.e. the scattering angle, and that is why \(R\) still depends on the angle.
To discuss unitarity at all spins, we actually need to expand \(R(\theta)\) into special, Gegenbauer polynomials \(G\) of \(x\)\[ R_n =\sum_j B_{n,j}G_j(x) \] where \(B\) are new coefficients and all of them – don't overlook an arbitrary positive integer \(n\) and another one \(j\) that is at most \(n\) – happen to be positive. If \(\infty\) is the number of positive integers, you may say that the Veneziano amplitude obeys \(\infty^2/2\) positive conditions (inequalities). Yes, I know that set theory with its cardinal numbers says that all countable sets are "equally large" but the relabeling of \(\infty^2\) numbers as \(\infty\) numbers is physically unnatural.
If you don't want to open the Wikipedia, let me say that the Gegenbauer polynomials are just generalized Legendre polynomials (orthogonal polynomials on the interval \((-1,1)\)) where the weight function has an extra factor of \((\sin \theta)^k\) with some \(D\)-dependent exponent.
Great. These \(B\) are all positive and they also include some \(D\)-dependence, some of them are \((26-D)/(D-1\)), the critical dimension \(D=26\) (it is the bosonic string) as well as \(D=10\) etc. play a special role. Again, the positivity of all the \(B\) coefficient is "trivial" because of the massive structure of string theory, i.e. because of the existence of the whole Hagedorn tower of massive and spinning string states. But that might be "too constructive" for the authors so they also want to get some mathematical understanding of the positivity traits of these functions (Arkani-Hamed and pals have dealt with "positivity" for decades in the amplituhedron or Grassmannian industry) and they are led to a double contour formula for these positive coefficients \(B\):\[ B^{D}_{n,j} \propto \oint_{u=0}\frac{\dd u}{2\pi i} \oint_{v=0}\frac{\dd v}{2\pi i} \frac{ (v-u)^j \exp(-a(u+v)) }{ (uv)^{j-1+D/2} (e^v-e^u )^{n+2a} } \] OK, it's some gibberish (but, perhaps surprisingly, explicit gibberish) that they derive. The derivation doesn't make the \(u\)-\(v\) symmetry manifest but as you can see, the integration variables \(u\) and \(v\) play a symmetric role here! We are contour integrating around \(u=0\) and \(v=0\), twice, with the usual measure designed to catch the residues, and what is the gibberish integrand?
It is an explicit ratio but bizarrely composed of many factors. It reminds me of the kitty and puppy who were baking a cake by adding the milk, mice, cucumber, and everything they liked. Which operations with \(u,v\) do you know? Yes, there is the difference, so they placed some power of the difference in the numerator. You also know the product, so they placed some power of the product \(uv\) in the denominator. You might also exponentiate \(u,v\) before you do something, so they placed the difference between the exponentials (to some power) in the numerator. Oh, I forgot about the sum \(u+v\), so its exponential to some power was also placed in the numerator. ;-)
All the exponents are some combinations of the integers \(D,n,j\) and also \(a=0,1\), a parameter which allows to use the same formula for type I supersymmetric and bosonic (but always open) strings.
Fine, they find a "purely mathematical" proof of the positivity of all these double contour integrals \(B\). Surprisingly, the proof is hardest where you expect the statement to be most obvious (when \(B\) is huge and positive). I am somewhat uncertain whether the classification of the proof as "purely mathematical" is more than a matter of marketing. String theory with its Hilbert space is also "purely mathematical" and I think that this proof, while avoiding the physics jargon and concepts that are natural in physics, still gets inspired by physics.
Also, I find it sort of unsurprising that "something like the expansion of an explicitly written Veneziano formula into spherical harmonics" has to have an explicit form in terms of "comparably complicated or simpler functions", too. When some physical system is integrable (with some allowed catalog of functions that are counted as "owned"), its expansion of a simple enough form has to be integrable, too. So I am not sure what deeper insight we are learning here. These are some explicit functions and integrals with some explicitly rewritten properties and inequalities they obey but in the big picture, I found it extremely likely that all these things and explicit enough formulae had to exist. Having the "maximally powerful" engine to see all the nice properties, namely the whole string theory with its spectrum and the "Hamiltonian" for the interactions, seems more economic.
What I would like to understand is a straightforward physical interpretation of \(u,v\), analogous to the integration variable that produces the original Euler Beta function. That should also explain the \(u\)-\(v\) symmetry.
Of course, string theory is "very constructive" and there could be an equally consistent non-string theory producing similarly constrained amplitudes. But before someone shows me what they are, or some strong evidence that such non-stringy solutions exist, I think it an autotelic mathematical masturbation bragging exercise (AMMBE) when someone tries to establish some (mathematically formulated) physical properties of an amplitude by talking in terms of ordinary functions only. In the cost-and-benefit analysis, I think that what they got out so far is equal to the (work and assumptions) that they invested.
snail feedback (0) :
Post a Comment