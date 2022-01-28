Replacing unitary evolution with a pure-to-mixed isometric one

Andrew Strominger and Jordan Cutler, a Harvard Junior Fellow, propose to abandon the strict pure-to-pure unitary evolution as the basis of physics:
The Universe as a Quantum EncoderNormally, in flat space QFT or string theory, we assume that initial states \(\ket\psi\) are transformed to \(U\ket\psi\) in some equally large final Hilbert space where \(U\) is a unitary matrix, \(UU^\dagger=U^\dagger U = 1\). These two Gentlemen argue it's too constraining and the time evolution should only be required to preserve the norm of the vector but it doesn't have to be pure-to-pure unitary. Why doesn't the pure-to-pure unitarity follow from the isometricity? Because the Hilbert space may grow.
Well, if you have a specific \(N\)-dimensional space of initial states, and the evolution map is unique and linear, then it still gets transformed into an \(N\)-dimensional space of results, doesn't it? So even if you embed the space of final states into a larger Hilbert space, the used portion is just the subspace. That would kill their generalization. My understanding is that in all cases, they actually add some entanglement entropy, so they are transforming the initial pure state into a mixed state in general.
They have three qualitatively different examples indicating that this looser condition could be normal:
- in free field theory, the entanglement entropy goes up, apparently indicating the growing number of degrees of freedom, if the underlying spacetime gets larger, or if a mirror is moving
- the Lorentzian calculation for latticized field theories seems to be non-unitary but isometric in this way
- tensor networks do it in de Sitter
There are immediate general questions: because the entropy is fundamentally going up, we seem to be abandoning the time reversal symmetry even at the fundamental level. Is that possible? Is it needed? In the normal treatment of the second law of thermodynamics, the underlying microscopic laws are still perfectly T- or CPT-symmetric. The increasing entropy is a result of emergent phenomena, more precisely, a result of tracing over some unobservable or uninteresting degrees of freedom. Here, the time reversal breakdown may be inserted into the microscopic laws themselves. Is it possible for a truly consistent complete theory? The middle example probably says Yes and illuminates where the symmetry breakdown comes from.
Another question is the discrete or continuous character of the time and of the increase of entropy. We may map the initial state \(\ket\psi\) to some \(\ket\psi \otimes \rho_{\rm new}\) where the rho refers to some thermal-like density matrix of the newly created states. But this operation is discrete. If that's a part of the evolution, the time jumped by a step. Is it possible to have a similar evolution which is continuous, which respects the continuous time? Is there some truly illuminating toy model of that?
There are some reasons why I could imagine that their statement could be right and important. An analogy that immediately came to my mind is the "scaling of \(N\)" in the BFSS-like matrix string theory. The theories with the different size of matrices, \(N\) that defines the \(U(N)\) gauge group, are ultimately equivalent in the large \(N\) limit – which is why the apparent inconsistency of the changing Hilbert space's dimension could be an illusion because it's still an "infinite-dimensional to infinite-dimensional" evolution and in the Hilbert space sense, all the infinities are still the same. But indeed, the embedding of the \(U(p)\) matrix model to the \(U(pq)\) matrix model seems to involve some tensor products of the degrees of freedom themselves. It's more "tensorial" than just a tensor product of Hilbert spaces which would construct a theory with the gauge group \(U(p+q)\), not \(U(pq)\). But embeddings like that could be a part of the evolution, and replace something that we approximated just by the "identity".
