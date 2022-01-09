Ruth Wisse: how Harvard went woke

"Lost German girl" didn't deserve better On the contrary... 74 years ago, Prague was liberated by the Red Army. The Vlasov Army – Soviet soldiers who were captured and forced to ...

Igor and Grichka Bogdanoff (1949-2021/2022) My sister in the French Riviera just informed me about doubly sad news. Both Igor and Grichka Bogdanoff died of Covid at Parisian "Geo...

Lex Fridman: an interview with Vafa If you are interested, here is a four-month-old, two-hours long interview with Cumrun Vafa, hosted by Lex Fridman. It differs from most ...

Volume of cones and pyramids: the continuous approach is smarter Some recent comments at Scott Aaronson's blog post about the open letter against woke mathematics was dedicated to the war on calculus...

Creatures behind Malone's Twitter ban deserve the most stringent punishment In the morning, I was totally shocked (and I am still immensely angry, four hours later) when I learned that Twitter banned the main co-inve...

Pairs of quantum observers generically agree to disagree Pierfrancesco La Mura – whom I have known rather well in person for 2 decades (or at least 2 decades ago) in New Jersey and California – sho...

Evil carps and CO2: a French-owned big Czech bank commits marketing suicide The French bank Société Générale owns a majority of a top 3 Czech bank by size, KB (Komerční banka which translates as The Commerce Bank); I...

Locking omicron-positive people is peak stupidity Instead, we need to reserve padded cells for everyone who disagrees with the simple statement in the title In late November, the far left ...

Woke racism is a religion While I was searching for responses to the new and crazy Californian Curriculum Mathematics Framework (CMF), I also found an interesting 6-...