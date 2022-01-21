The Czech-German declaration: a bridge over the past without apologetic gestures

IVK for MF Dnes on its 25th anniversary



Twenty-five years ago, on 21 January 1997, the Prime Minister of the Czech Republic, Václav Klaus, and the Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany, Helmut Kohl, signed an important document in Prague – the Czech-German Declaration on mutual relations and their future development, which turned the relations between the Czech Republic and Germany from the tragic past to a more promising future. The quarter of a century that has passed since then has proved that this was a necessary and correct step. Czech-German relations have shifted from disputes over the past to the development of an all-round partnership and broad cooperation, which is the only way to overcome the pitfalls of the past in time.







However, history has not disappeared; we need to know it and learn from it. It cannot be left behind, it cannot be re-lived years later, differently and better. We should be aware of the causes and consequences of historical events, understand the times in which they happened and their wider context. Unfortunately, in relation to Czech-German history, such an informed view is still mostly rare in this country (Czechia).







The past has placed extraordinary obstacles in the way of Czech-German relations. The coexistence of a small and a large nation, a small country and a powerful neighbour, all this in itself creates a difficult basis for coexistence. Mutual prejudices, alienation, antagonisms, hostility, Nazism, victims, crimes, but also mutual enrichment, cultural exchange, sharing of values, mixing and all-round influence. All of this can be used to characterise the past. It was a tragedy that alienation and antagonism gradually prevailed to such an extent that in the era of Nazism the very Czech national existence came into question. The defeat of Nazism also meant the end of the disrupted Czech-German coexistence on our territory. This tragedy was subsequently overlaid by communist totalitarianism, the Iron Curtain and the Cold War.







Ideas of how to conceive and build relations with the newly reunified Germany after the fall of communism varied. An influential part, especially of former dissidents, led by Václav Havel, who had already focused on the phenomenon of the post-war expulsion of Germans during the dissent period, believed that it was possible to "come to terms" with the past with some dramatic apologetic gesture that could not be overheard from the German side.



Václav Havel's attempt to resolve the burden of the past by a unilateral apology for the expulsion of the Sudeten Germans showed the futility of such efforts. It divided Czech society, a decisive part of which rejected the apology, revived old antagonisms and provoked new disputes and passions about history and its interpretation. The German side was also taken aback and did not behave at all as Havel had expected. The reaction to his apology were escalating demands from various extremist circles that helped to aggravate the situation. Chancellor Kohl was not interested in getting involved in intractable historical disputes in a situation where a reunifying Germany needed a favourable international atmosphere without reviving the ghosts of the past. Domestically, he was not interested in bringing up the tragic past because he did not want to lose the support of conservative circles, especially in Bavaria, and at the same time he did not want to give the left-wing opposition an excuse to gain the opportunity to pressure his government.



It was obvious that no politician on either side had a mandate from his own fellow citizens to make radical gestures and unilateral accommodations. Yet it was obvious that the Czech-German relationship, which had been inflamed by apologies, could not be left to its fate.



The initiative was taken by the governments and especially their presidents Václav Klaus and Helmut Kohl. Thanks to their personal oversight, a negotiating position was found and a text was formulated that met the needs of both sides – not to burden relations with issues of the past and to focus on the future. It was the maximum that could be negotiated, but it was a good basis for normal neighbourly relations. Protests by extremists on the one hand and professional conciliators on the other did not change this.



The Czech-German Declaration has served both parties well for a quarter of a century. It has given us time to deal with the problems of today. It has enabled us to build good relations with our most important neighbour. We need to remember this on the anniversary of its signing.



Jiří Weigl, Václav Klaus, MF Dnes, 21 January 2022

