The hawks are running an artificial campaign against Russia

A summary of an XTV interview with Czech ex-president Václav Klaus



Václav Klaus has seen no evidence. And finally, he laughed at the Mr Topolánek, the former PM and a current wrestler against China







The presenter of the Internet television XTV announced the start of the twelfth interview with Václav Klaus. And the second Czech president once again played an artillery concert, during which, among other things, it was said that Russia is not to be feared. According to the ex-president, it is the hawks who crave war who are to be feared. In his view, Russia is not the one escalating tensions now. In his view, Putin is a rational person who is only defending Russia from a continuous attack. Finally, he hit out at former Prime Minister Mirek Topolánek.







"I want to ask, should we be afraid of war?" the moderator began sharply.



"Well, if you are subject to the fanaticism of some politicians in our country – in our Senate and the Minister of Defence and the Foreign Minister – well, then be afraid, but if you are a normal person with your own mind, there is no reason for us to be afraid. Or rather, we should do everything we can to ensure that the hawks who would like war do not win us over," Klaus said right at the outset.







"I cannot help but consider what is happening around Ukraine to be an artificial campaign. I still lack the slightest evidence of how Putin escalates tensions continuously every day. There are a thousand and one arguments for and against, but look, we at the institute (the Václav Klaus Institute) have noticed one remarkable statement by an official spokesman for the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry. This spokesman said that he does not understand what is happening now, that the security situation in Ukraine has been the same without change for 8 years, nothing new has happened there, and he does not understand at all what kind of cause is being created now. And I think that is a very significant statement, because it just shows that this is not about Ukraine at all. Ukraine is just a misused tool in world politics. And that's what we've always said," Klaus went on to say, adding that he himself and his associates at the IVK had made that claim. [President Zelensky basically made the statement as well today.]



"And I think this shows an important thing that no one has pointed out yet. That Ukraine is beginning to mind," Klaus said, adding that Ukrainians already want to solve the situation themselves, "because irresponsible people on all sides can press one button or another." It just seems to Klaus that Russia is not the one escalating tensions.



British Prime Minister Boris Johnson suggested that the current situation is reminiscent of the situation in Europe before World War II. Klaus sees it quite differently. "Boris Johnson has been totally out of touch for a long time and now even more specifically," Klaus said.



According to Klaus, it is clear that the US-China disputes are now playing a major role in world politics. And the people who point to the alleged threat from Russia have only one thing in mind.



"The eternal fighters against Brezhnev and communism want to have something to live on, to have a topic with which they can appear on the air. And they invoke that theme at all costs, they create the impression as if Russia were the Soviet Union and as if Putin were Brezhnev. They're tearing it down and that's what I'm terrified of because these people have a fifth column here. I think they're in the government today. I don't think Putin is crazy. He's just trying to make Russia work in an elementary way. I don't see any ambition on his part to expand his power. It's just a defence on his part against a continuous attack on Russia. I consider him a rational person," Klaus said.



"The likes of Messrs Boris Johnson, Vystrčil, the defence secretary and others refuse to negotiate with Russia. But all rational people, as we are here, must say that negotiation is the only way," the second Czech president thundered in the studio, who has expressed himself in this vein many times, explaining, among other things, that this is how the division of Czechoslovakia came about. Klaus repeatedly made it clear that the division went as smoothly as it did because he and Vladimir Mečiar kept negotiating and negotiating.



Moderator Luboš Xaver Veselý then switched the switch to the climate fight. Klaus had recently finished a booklet in which he said that it was not the climate that would destroy humanity, but the fight for the climate.



Klaus is convinced that climate change is a natural process and that until the world understands that Greta Thunberg and her ilk are just crazy, the world will fight the climate in vain. This is how the second Czech President sees it. In his view, it is also true that it is not covid but "covidism" that destroys people.



Covidism, in his view, includes the way in which Jana Maláčová, the former Czech Social Democratic Party (ČSSD) minister of labour and social affairs, has proposed one social assistance benefit after another. But these benefits were to be paid out of an empty wallet. "This is a Maláčovsque kind of thing," Klaus said.



He stressed that people only deserve what they earn; they deserve to be rewarded when they perform. Instead, Jana Maláčová and politicians like her establish the rule that there is a universal entitlement to social benefits.



Covidism, according to Klaus, is characterised by its restriction of human rights. In this context, the former president pointed to the words of Professor Beran for the server ParlamentníListy.cz.



We wrote: Beran: Every year they gave me an award. And now? Beran testifies to the covid. They don't want to hear

"I have only today thoroughly read and underlined his interview in ParlamentníListi.cz on Monday. I think it should be set in stone. The absurdity of mass testing of adults and children when the focus should be on at-risk groups. And Professor Beran rightly says that the risk group is not defined by age, which I am relieved to hear, but is defined by several health characteristics of the person. Furthermore, the fact that, instead of treatment, there has been an attempt to vaccinate; this is a total failure of the medical profession, of the medical world. Instead of curing, it wants to fight disease an sich [its very existence]. Yet we see that the effectiveness of vaccines is very questionable. I could talk about this for hours. ... Why, pray tell, are the (Milan) Kubex and other lunatics passing off a positive test as a proof of a sick person?" Klaus fumed, adding that new and new numbers of infected people open up space for Milan Kubek and his ilk to announce more and more bans.According to the second Czech president, reason must be pitted against covid.Klaus condemned the introduction of mail-in voting. "I think that wherever it is introduced, it is wrong," said Klaus, who stressed that he was against such attempts to vote from somewhere in the tramway and thus influence events in the Czech Republic. "If a person wants to take these elections seriously, he or she should show up for them. This is a once every four-year holiday. I should tell myself that I will not go to the cottage, but will dress decently, wear a jacket and tie, take my grandchildren by the hand and vote," Klaus described his idea.Klaus is convinced that if it were not for the mail-in vote, the president would not be Joe Biden, but Donald Trump. "No one can doubt that at all." So said Václav Klaus.Klaus devoted his last few words to the upcoming Olympics in China. He stressed that he, as president, did not go to the Summer Olympics in China, "while today's anti-Chinese wrestler Mr Mirek Topolánek, the Czech PM at those times, went there," Klaus pointed out.Translated with www.DeepL.com/Translator (free version)