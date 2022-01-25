Trouble with emotions assigned to flavors of stringy results

An anonymous critic of string theory wrote something like this at his peers' forum:
In the swampland program, string theory is shown to only allow a tiny subset of the parameter space of approximate (quantum field) theories, and that's a great thing. In the \(\alpha\geq 0.1389\) research, string theory allows the whole parameter space, and that's a great thing, too. You may eat a cake and have it, too.The funny thing is that I agree with that and I have always agreed with it – and in fact, I have always actively made this point in this situation and many others. It is wrong – because it is logically inconsistent – to hype both the trait A and the trait anti(A) as virtues! An even funnier fact is that the bulk of string theorists agree with me, too. Needless to say, the idea that string theorists disagree with that is a childish straw man designed to sling mud at string theory in the eyes of undemanding readers.
Some string theorists prefer the equality "the parameter spaces are the same" as the appealing zeroth approximation while others prefer "they are very different". But (almost?) no string theorist would ever take an internally contradictory position and which of the two comparisons of string theory and quantum gravity is "more right" depends on how you define "very" and what constraints are allowed to be used. It is clear that with typical (not unrealistically refined) definitions of either, the truth is in between: the string theory vacua are distributed to have representatives close enough to any point that is allowed by some conditions in effective quantum field theories; but they don't really allow "every point" to be represented in a stringy way. The devil is in the details. And string theorists want to understand these details.
This brings me to the positive message. There is something that makes string theorists – and any genuine scientists – happy. What is it? It is new insights. Wherever they lead us. Regardless of whether the new findings agree or disagree with someone's prejudices (about the desired directions) or expectations, it is great to learn a greater fraction of the truth in science. This happiness about the learning is what science is all about. In fact, it is useful to divide the new insights into three major categories:
- We knew some question but didn't know the answer and suddenly we learn the answer!
- We knew some question and the answer but we learned that a more reliable, deeper kind of evidence shows that the previous answer was wrong and the correct answer is different and a priori more surprising!
- We didn't even know the question but we found the answer, which also forced us to find the question, and we're stunned by the intellectual beauty. We wonder why we haven't even asked the damn question before!
But the second possibility is even more exciting. Why is it so? Because the amount of information that we learn is even greater. Why is it greater? Well, as competent scientists, we knew that the truth value wasn't "quite certain" to be what we thought. But the probability that the proposition we believed to be true was wrong was a tiny \(p\to 0\). When we surprisingly learn that this proposition was actually wrong, the unlikely possibility was vindicated which brought us the information of \(\log p\) nats.
String theory not only brings us inside-the-box answers to questions like "what is the lower bound on that \(\alpha\) in 10D extended SUGRA", and the answer is "\(0.1389\) or so". These are the answers of the first kind (and the agreement with the number obtained from unitarity is a result of the type "string theory is just fine, otherwise nothing much to be seen here"). String theory has brought us an incredible number of answers of the second type. An elementary example is the likely existence of extra dimensions. Before string theory, most people could have asked how many dimensions our spacetime had in total, and the answer was four (which is why not too many people actually asked at all), and all other questions had to assume this answer.
Well, string theory has proven that this assumption was just a childishly naive mistaken prejudice. Everyone who has at least some clue about quantum gravity has known for decades that the total number of spacetime dimensions in the world we inhabit is almost certainly greater than four. The number of very small dimensions may be subtle to be defined but we may still discuss how many dimensions may be decompactified if we try really hard, what is the maximum apparent spacetime dimensions that exist on the parameter space of the theory that describes our world exactly. And that's simply 10 or 11. The extra 6 or 7 dimensions are compactified or hidden in some way. It is extremely likely that we need to work with these extra dimensions if we want to describe the spacetime dynamics properly. However, it is certain that the previous "proofs" of our assumption that we needed to be confined to 4 dimensions was demonstrably wrong.
All these "proofs" had the exact same character as the "proofs" of the statement that the Earth is flat. Just look around, you see it is flat, so it is flat. Or all species had to be created by a Creator. Look around, there are species, they had to be non-existent, so there had to be a transition, and complex things can't emerge spontaneously, so there was obviously a Creator or at least a creation Motl der Operator. These arguments are considered incorrect by science today and the statement "look, there are clearly 3+1 spacetime dimensions" belongs into the exact same category.
Extra, compactified or warped, dimensions of space only show up in extreme enough experiments probing high energies or short distances, our better theories actually imply, and that's why they are completely consistent with our body of observations. From a straightforward empirical viewpoint, 4 and 10 are equally possible as the total number of spacetime dimensions because the compactified dimensions are harmless in low-energy experiments. According to string/M-theory, 10/11 dimensions are needed as the total number of dimensions. Some of them may be compactified and there is nothing wrong or unattractive about compactification. The vacua with compactified dimensions are precisely as consistent (at the level of the S-matrix and the conditions it is normally demanded to obey) as the uncompactified ones! String/M-theory only makes the correct prediction that the apparent number of low-energy dimensions is at most 11 but it doesn't say that it has to be either 4 or 10 or 11, at least the S-matrix level of string theory is silent about these choices. Known theories that "only work with 4 dimensions" are not more predictive than string theory in this respect because \(D=4\) is actually inserted as an assumption into all of them, so the amount of related predictions that you could actually extract from some other principles is zero. If you just assume that the Earth is Flat and you see that the Earth is Flat, you haven't shown that your theory is more predictive than the Round Earth theory, you have just shown to be a circular moron (interesting, you try to prove that the Earth isn't round but even you end up being circular).
So everyone who likes to mock ten dimensions in 2022 is clearly 100% clueless about quantum gravity, he or she is a Flatearther, a totally incompetent person who just doesn't have the slighest idea about the field. It is the idea that we need to be constrained to 4 dimensions while doing quantum gravity that has become ludicrous from a scientific viewpoint. This change of the "default expectation" is completely analogous to the transition from the Flat Earth to the Round Earth; or from creationism to evolution. You may mock the round Earth, Darwin's theory, or the existence of compactified dimensions (and you will find millions or billions of people who will be on the same frequency as you) but you are only showing your (and their) scientific illiteracy.
The number of such examples is actually very large and this very fact shows that string theory has significantly changed how we look at fundamental physics. It is exactly all the things that the arrogant, scientifically illiterate laymen find impossible, but are known to be not just possible but very likely to be there – extra dimensions, supersymmetry, grand unification, topology-changing transitions, entanglement-changing-topology, dualities including the non-local ones in the spacetime such as T/U, holography, evaporation of black holes with various tricks to avoid the information paradoxes – which show that string theory has taught us lots of answers, especially answers of the profound second type.
And indeed, while giving us some correct answers instead of the previously believed incorrect ones, string theory also forced us to ask new questions that we didn't even dare to ask before, because of our lack of imagination or because of constraints that we imposed on ourselves although we shouldn't have. For example, to pick an ER=EPR example, we never asked whether entanglement affected the spacetime topology. We didn't even ask why we didn't ask. But I think that if you had asked why people hadn't asked this question before 2012, the answer would be that it was obvious that entanglement was just some property of a quantum state and the Hilbert space of quantum states could have only been defined with a particular topology in mind, so the topology couldn't have depended on the state (and on entanglement). This reasoning looked reasonable (any Hilbert space is a space of excitations of a particular vacuum or starting state and excitations "can't change things qualitatively", e.g. topology) but with the ER=EPR in mind, we can see that it is subtly wrong. The choice of the state does influence the spacetime topology in the sense that a highly entangled state on top of a spacetime with a trivial topology is physically indistinguishable from – i.e. really physically behaves as – a simpler, unexcited state on top of a spacetime with a non-trivial topology (with a wormhole)!
These "answers of the third kind" are truly groundbreaking and we have known that such answers have been groundbreaking for some 120 years. Modern physics – defined especially by relativity and quantum mechanics – started to generate the answers of the second kind and even the answers of the third kind. Simultaneity or values of quantities were thought to be independent of the observer (either in the relativistic sense or the quantum mechanical sense) but they were found to be very dependent i.e. relative (or subjective), and that is an answer of the second kind; on top of that, this new, corrected answer, opened a lot of detailed question about the character of the dependence on the observer. We may ask what is the minimal product of uncertanties about \(J_x\) and \(J_y\) and it's a nontrivial question although the old answer used to be "obviously zero".
The progress continued in every decade so far. An actual expert – or a grad student who actually have understood some of the main discoveries that emerged from string theory (or from advanced quantum field theory) – can see the depth of this conceptual progress just by counting the laymen's opinions that he can show to be wrong or at least naive, unjustified assumptions that are in no way unavoidable. The laymen really remind us what the normal views looked like 50 years ago (and sometimes 1300 years ago). People can assign positive and negative emotional labels to various results: they may consider some results to be great suprises and others to be disappointment. These emotions do affect people's motivation to do research of various kinds (and the motivation to do any research), indeed, partly because most people (but not all people) are particularly equipped with the abilities or desires to do progress in a particular direction, not so much in the opposite ones. So emotions are important in science "subjectively". But what's even more important is that emotions aren't really among the "products of science". Propositions about the physical world that are justifiable by the evidence (empirical evidence combined with logical reasoning and calculations) is what makes up "products of physics".
Because of the truly conceptual progress and many answers of the third kind, scientists have been forced to adapt their ideas about the "right questions to ask" because many of the old questions simply made incorrect assumptions about many things. By now, it is completely obvious that string theory is a crucial and unavoidable part of promising questions about quantum gravity. String theory and quantum gravity ultimately seem to be equivalent but they are two mentally different ways to approach the same beast. Quantum gravity starts with some phenomenological ideas about the spacetime and its geometry, and refines this basic arena by envisioning objects and phenomena within this arena, especially using some consistency criteria and universal reasoning about objects and phenomena in the spacetime; string theory is the more constructive approach to the same beast, it actually gives us tools to produce probability amplitudes, S-matrices etc. that are guaranteed to obey the consistency conditions from scratch, but the disadvantage is that the constructions (of stringy vacua) that immediately produce the physics that is relevant for our experiments are very rare within the space of all constructions, so the connection with the empirical data is very indirect. In many stringy constructions or formalisms, even the locality may look obscure which obviously makes the connection with our "clearly rather local" experience even more indirect.
But this is where quantum gravity is. It is an incompletely understood hill with a tunnel that is being digged from both sides, from the empirical side where the "existence of a spacetime and objects in it" is a simple fact, and from the stringy side where "the mathematically abstract consistency conditions are a simply guaranteed fact". "Being constructible in the stringy framework" is not the same thing as "obeying the most basic consistency conditions in an effective quantum field theory with gravity". But if you added many more conditions on the field theory side, including conditions that weren't obvious, you could constrain the theory so that the constructible examples of string theory could be precisely the set of allowed solutions (a conceivable hypothesis, not a proven one). And vice versa. If you analyze the stringy constructions in immense detail, you may derive all the empirical "facts" that look obvious. Alternatively, there may exist a "fully non-stringy" consistent theory of quantum gravity in \(D\geq 4\). That would clearly be extremely important if someone found it. But you can't turn this (seemingly unlikely) goal the goal of 1/2 of researchers (or more). Physics can't run on promises. It is right that physicists must actually do something, publish or perish, instead of just bragging about being useless lazy representatives of some program whose goal is to negate existing beliefs in physics (although they have no clue how to do it).
At any rate, we have learned that all the proposed "alternatives" to string theory have always been non-starters. Those weren't really competing theories with a genuine chance to be compared to string theory when it comes to the predictive power or the mathematical depth or the similarity to the nontrivial properties of theories that we need; instead, the competing theories are just piles of mathematically sounding mumbo-jumbo whose only purpose is to make some completely childish and wrong assumptions about the quantum spacetime to look more convincing in the eyes of undemanding layman audiences that just can't see that BS is BS even if it is obvious BS.
Loop quantum gravity is no different from the mumbo-jumbo climate papers whose actual purpose is to make the people believe in ludicrous statements such as "the Earth will be fried in 12 years" because with the mathematical hocus pocus, these crackpot statements may sound like scientific results in the eyes of the gullible laymen. Loop quantum gravity may use a bunch of mathematical objects, just like the climate hysterical paper, but none of them contains any real evidence that the Earth is doomed; or that the areas in the spacetime are quantized. The paper may contain formulae of the type A that agree with some observations about gravity or quantum mechanics; and some formulae of the type B which make the quantized areas unavoidable. But the parts A and B of the paper are logically completely separate, there is actually no implication being derived here, everything is just a deliberately obfuscating conflation of things that have nothing to do with each other (just like the conflation of some random formulae about the absorption of infrared radiation and claims about a huge climate change, they just don't have anything to do with each other at all, no logical implication is being established, except that the former started to be abused to demagogically defend the latter). In string theory, "A" and "B" are not separated at all. String theory is really a theory that fundamentally allows you to deduce a greater number of spacetime dimensions than what we easily see; and the exact same mathematics that requires or implies this number 10 or 11 also implies that the gravitational and particle physics phenomena have many general properties that we actually observe.
