Václav Klaus on the pandemic law: Let's stop the attack on constitutionality

Video recording of the statement of the former Czech president Václav Klaus on the pandemic law (CZ)



Dear fellow citizens: In these moments, there is an extraordinary attack by state power on freedom, democratic order and constitutionally protected rights.







In an abbreviated process – i.e., through a legislative emergency that bypasses proper public social and legal debate – a government bill is being debated to allow the state – in a crude manner and under threat of draconian sanctions – to restrict constitutionally protected fundamental civil liberties by decree of three ministers.







The amendment to the Pandemic Bill puts in the hands of ministerial officials the ability to impose a de facto state of war and freeze life without the approval of the government and parliament. What is particularly alarming is the manner in which this law is being passed, with the aim of interfering with the separation of powers, limiting the independence of the judiciary and strengthening the repressive functions of the state within hours, and this haste is justified by the alleged threat of an autumn (!) "wave" of COVID-19.







Attacks on freedom have historically always been conducted under the guise of higher goals. Let us not allow such repressive power to be given to selected ministerial apparatuses under the pretext of protecting the health of the population.



Václav Klaus, 25 January 2022

Translated with DeepL.com (free version)