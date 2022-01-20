Why Jordan Peterson left the supercorrupt university enterprise

Jordan Peterson is a famous psychologist, author, and center right YouTube personality who has worked as a professor at McGill, Harvard, and – recently – at the University of Toronto. He was 59 in June but he recently resigned and became an emeritus professor. The National Post published his essay
Jordan Peterson: Why I am no longer a tenured professor at the University of Torontoyesterday. You know, it is a rather intense description of his conflict with the cancer of DIE (diversity-inclusion-equity). Peterson has always been a deep thinker and a full-blown warrior for sanity and some traditional values. But at some level, I have always considered his environment rather safe. After all, he had tons of fans, lots of money from them (not only books), and he wasn't dependent on some workplaces. And he was a tenured professor in a place where they didn't really go after his neck, I thought. Well, I was probably too insensitive.
In the text, he makes it clear that the extreme leftist scum did go after his neck. Perhaps even more disgustingly, they were going after his graduate students, too (in the same way, the Czechoslovak communists often used your kids' future to blackmail you). Peterson understandably explained that he couldn't swallow this bitter pill. He has had numerous students who were female or non-white but he still finds it moral to pick the best ones and the white and male ones are naturally overrepresented in this set (lots of students have been greatly attracted to him and he had powerful relationships).
Especially when it comes to his white male straight graduate students, their career prospects were pretty much doomed. They had the politically incorrect sex, the politically incorrect race, the politically incorrect sexual orientation, and on top of that – this is arguably by far the greatest sin – they were students of Jordan Peterson! What should he have told them? Give it up, pick another job, otherwise you're doomed, I will destroy your future. Or should have he lied to them?
Peterson somewhat repetitively described the omnipresent political disortion of the education system, universities, colleges as well as Hollywood by the extremist DIE rituals (he also mentions the Environmental, Social and Governance, ESG, scores which might be an even worse disease). At many places, there are explicit quotas, at most 60% may be white here or there, and so on. Every grant proposal starts with bragging about the DIE rules. Almost all the applicants for grants lie 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, except for a minority of true believers. And these people offer you increasingly elaborate yet increasingly insane and manipulative excuses for their lies. Of course I was already bothered by these things when I was leaving the Academia and some three years before that. But this corruption of the Academia and virtually all the people in it has reached totally shocking levels, as I learned because of some recent interactions that I didn't want.
Only in recent months, I sort of switched and I no longer tolerate the people who evidently lie when they say that "they are cooperating with this BS because they still care about science" or something else and the cooperation is the best way to achieve these objectively good outcomes. Give me a break. I know that you are lying, you have always been lying, you are just immoral self-serving liars and opportunists who are ready to plunge arbitrarily deeply into the shockingly stinky and corrupt far left cesspool that your environment has become. You are still doing what you are doing because the environment has been preprogrammed to select immoral profit-seeking feces like you.
Peterson mentions several examples of insane policies that represent the brutal, Leninist-style attack on the basic moral principles and meritocracy and totally disprove some utterly clueless people's comments that "it is not so bad".
I could see the gradual transformation of the universities (in CZ and US) into this monstrosity. In Fall 1992, I was a college freshman. I could only get to the college because a few years earlier, I and my colleagues in Prague defeated communism – otherwise I would probably be refused by any university for political reasons (the high school entry was OK because the victories in the mathematical olympiads were enough) including my political activities and two uncles-emigrants.
We had genuine freedom in the 1990s. Around the mid 1990s, the university environment wasn't even left-wing, at least not overtly left-wing. In the first decade after the communism, the leftists and opportunists have often pretended to be right-wing and the Czech universities actually seemed to copy the political spectrum of the whole nation (much of it could have been mirage, of course). In the Academic Senate, we were doing lots of things... but we were also fighting against the creation of a new major department of the Charles University, the Faculty of Humanities. We already understood that those were the SJWs (we used different names for them – aside from feminism, postmodernism was much hotter than it is today – but we understood who they were much like we do today). But the SJWs seemed very small and weak. It was still a small, fringe department, our Math-Phys Department was the largest "Faculty" at the Charles University and the SJWs didn't control it at all. Their power in other older departments was relatively limited, too.
When I came to the U.S. in Fall 1997, I quickly saw that the U.S. universities were detectably more left-wing but my new feeling of being a "minority", while insanely unusual (for a country of our models, a few years after the revolution that my side won), didn't represent a real problem for me. I think that I wasn't significantly harassed for my political views (according to my gauges) up to 2004 or so, and it only started to grow after that point, not only because of the omnipresent accelerating trends at the universities but also because I probably became an oppressor by joining the Harvard faculty. Things started to get really bad with the feminists' and comrades' witch hunts on Larry Summers from early 2005 but I really think that even 2007 was still a paradise and the present is much worse and the university environment would be unrecognizable to people like me who haven't seen it for almost 15 years.
As Peterson's essay says at the end, the cure would be really straightforward if the people inside had some morality left. Just stop fudging complying with the evil. Stop okaying the suggestions (let alone explicitly saying) that you will hire for other reasons than talent and excellence. Show the finger to the nasty SJWs. Otherwise you are fudging one of them and you deserve and you will receive the worst imaginable conditions in Hell even if Hell doesn't exist yet!
P.S.: Peterson is also trying to defend Canada from a hardcore Coronazi wave led by the lying and malicious psychopath Mr Trudeau.
