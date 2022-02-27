A hypothetical defeated Russia should be led by verified Russian businesspeople

Does smoking save lives? Covid vs lung cancer & heart attacks Yesterday I was intrigued by an iDNES.cz interview with a physician in Pilsen-Doubravka, my suburb, Dr Ms Drahomíra Nová. As the headline s...

Shock and awe, Russian costs and benefits, future The events in the morning were a brutal shock for me and I needed a day outside the civilization and without the people (in the Bohemian For...

"Lost German girl" didn't deserve better On the contrary... 74 years ago, Prague was liberated by the Red Army. The Vlasov Army – Soviet soldiers who were captured and forced to ...

Strong men, weak men, and Donbas Update, Feb 24th, 6 am Prague Winter Time : In the recent hour, Russia launched a Shock And Awe operation in Ukraine. It was so fast that...

The West has used Ukraine as a slut The histories of Ukraine and Russia (plus Belarus) are intertwined and it's a subtle question whether we recognize these people as one n...

A more dangerous Europe has well-known reasons Lots of Americans and others treated Russians in a really terrible way, pretending that it costs nothing. But accumulating injustice unavoid...

In locally relativistic theories, vacuum energy and cosmological constant are the same thing Tommaso Dorigo promoted the opinions of a Russian physicist of liquids , Gregory Ryskin, about the cosmological constant. The puzzle has bee...

Ukraine should offer a deal to Turkey The Kremlin planned and started the ongoing campaign against the entirety of Ukraine while believing that it was a straightforward operation...

Freedom Convoy vs Canadian criminal fascist gangs Like all good people in the world, I root for the freedom-loving Canadian truckers and carefully watch their wonderful events and achievemen...