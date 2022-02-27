A hypothetical defeated Russia should be led by verified Russian businesspeople

BREAKING: Putin puts russian nuclear forces in special combat mode over aggressive statements from NATO— ASB News / MILITARY〽️ (@ASBMilitary) February 27, 2022
Sadly, as I have been afraid of for a long time (I have been warning against sanctions for precisely this reason), Putin just stepped to the nuclear combat mode (video with the monologue). He uses the nuclear option to avoid sanctions. The text below was written before this new twist. Note that on Friday, ICBMs were filmed on roads near Moscow so this is no joke. RS-24 Yars has the range of 11k-12k km. Please cancel all the major sanctions to reduce the probability that the nukes will be flying very very soon. I have been saying it for days.
For years, I have complained that Russia was badly treated and warned that the West had much more to lose from a potential conflict – Russians are more likely than the Westerners to use violence and give up their luxury. So for years, some Russian decision to start fighting with actual weapons has looked rather realistic to me. But in recent weeks, I was largely mocking the constant warnings that an invasion to Ukraine was around the corner, partly because the MSM and allies have become utterly untrustworthy. But there was a more rational reason behind my conclusions. On February 14th, I wrote, among other things:
Don't get me wrong. I find a military event possible. But I think that Russia is both thinking "wow, these invasion-hysterical Yankees are incredible morons" and "this hysteria can't be bad for us, can it?". The hysteria represents some genuine fear and that fear makes Russia more important – and more capable of achieving some commitments etc. So I think that in these days when lots of people expect an imminent invasion, they have a chance to get some pledge that Ukraine will never join NATO and/or it will be reincorporated into Russia's sphere of influence. I actually think that the number of Russian troops near the border is very low for a safe victory against Ukraine. There may be over 100,000 Russian troops near Ukraine but the Ukrainian army still has some 170,000 active personnel. Assuming that things like nukes are avoided, it just doesn't look like a ratio that would guarantee some victorious Blitzkrieg which is clearly what the Kremlin would prefer if there were any conflict with a (any) smaller country.You can see that I wasn't any "certain" that the invasion was impossible but I still considered a full-blown invasion to be extremely unlikely – and I was wrong about it in a big way (but I think that the invasion would have been avoided if Russia's NATO-related concerns were treated a bit more seriously) – and my reason not to believe in an big invasion was mainly the fact that Russia simply didn't have enough strength in the vicinity of the Ukrainian border. Just if you look at the people, there were those 100,000 Russian troops that we have heard about every day. However, the Ukrainian Army had some 169,000 personnel (2016 number, not sure why the Wiki article doesn't have a newer one) and Ukraine would actually have a numerical advantage. I actually knew – and it looks self-evidently important now – that this comparison was way too optimistic for Russia because a full-blown invasion including street fights would attract millions of Ukrainian civilians to the defense of their country. Things are very bad for the attacker in cities because a defender is as strong as about 5 attackers (because he knows the terrain, he can hide more easily, shoot from safe enough places where the algorithm was carefully prepared, and so on).
Of course, even if you agree that this reasoning – Putin just didn't have enough capacity for a safe victory – was correct, it didn't imply and couldn't imply that Russia wouldn't launch a full-blown invasion. Another assumption I was implicitly making was that Putin was at least reasonable. In fact, I was implicitly making a much stronger assumption. He is not only sane and reasonable, I thought, but he is actually a good strategist. So he wouldn't start an invasion with his numerically or technologically inferior forces. Well, so far it looks like this assumption – one that has been made by almost everybody, both those who always hated Putin and those who were willing to respect him – was wrong.
It is not just the numerical advantage of the Ukrainians that is generating all these stories (after many battles, the governor of the Kharkov Region announced a complete defeat of Russian forces in the city of Kharkov, the 2nd largest city in Ukraine, an hour ago). It also seems to be the Russian technological development that seems utterly shockingly bad in the combat.
On Thursday morning, I left the Internet with the knowledge of the surgical air strikes that launched the 2022 war. So I kept the image of Russian forces as a cloned hi-tech apparatus that can do the same things as the U.S. did after Saddam invaded Kuwait in August 1990, and perhaps much more. Surely they have made a similar progress with tanks, logistics, orientation, and all these things. Russian gadgets mostly differ from the U.S. counterparts by some labels in the Cyrillic script, don't they? On Thursday morning, I still didn't think that the Russian tanks were going to be used, this character of the war changed within a day.
But holy crap, this expectation about the hi-tech Russian warriors was so wrong. The poor Russian boys sent to die in Ukraine – as a group, they are almost certainly the most brutal victims of this war! – are using a technology that looks like they want to reconstruct some events in the Great Patriotic War in 1944. The boys and their gadgets largely look like some museum exponates. A hobby club performing the medieval fencing tournaments enhanced by some military vehicles abandoned by Joseph Stalin. The aircraft might be taken from the Air Park Zruč in Pilsen which has both old aicraft and the statue of Daddy Stalin that used to stand next to the Western Bohemian Museum (whose current director is my classmate, by the way LOL). They were often running out of fuel (and walking with jerry cans in the Ukrainian gardens) and the Ukrainian citizens were mocking them and helping them to tow them back to Russia – it may happen that the "enemy" destroys your fuel tanks. But what looks really shocking to me is the orientation. They are using some paper maps to move over Ukraine. Maybe they are maps from the Soviet era. Or maps inherited after General Koněv. They don't have any GPS. How is that possible? Russia has its GLONASS, an equivalent of the GPS (like Galileo, the EU answer), doesn't it? So I expected not just every tank but every individual soldier to be equipped with some GLONASS orientation, perhaps with some artificial intelligence on top of it which tells them where they are and what they can expect there right now!
All they got was the paper maps. It's really ironic because they could do better with regular cell phones and the Mapy.cz app that almost every Czech has on his or her phone, and it is a wonderful app, indeed (just download it, along with some offline maps in regions, and use it for 10 minutes). But it looks like they wanted to boycott this technology – not just the American GPS but even the broader idea which is also used by GLONASS – and for that reason, their equipment and orientation capabilities are terribly obsolete.
You may think about the question which activities in the war – and the Russian part of this war really seems to be designed to return our memories back to 1944 – got better, which got worse. So it is true that in the things that still look about the same, our great great grandfathers could do approximately equally well as the soldiers do today. I think that despite the complaints about the physical deterioration of mankind, the average soldier is probably stronger and more physically prepared for his work than his ancestor in 1944. And the missiles surely have a better range and precision. And there are many things like that. But then you have things like the orientation, computer assistance in the killing, and stuff like that where the progress has been incredible.
NATO is officially not fighting in Ukraine but I guess that the Ukrainian government has access to some of the freshest satellite pictures of the hot spots available to the U.S. or other Western countries – which may even be processed through some algorithms to quickly tell the Ukrainians where the Russian enemy is located, whether it is safe to do an attack, or not. Well, I exaggerate – the technology needed to upgrade warfare to this level is fully available now, I think, or you could complete the details in a month if you started a contest at Kaggle (and we could build remotely piloted aircraft or good enough autopilots easily) – but I do think that at least something related to the vital information is actually used by Ukraine. The poor Russian boys seem to be fighting a war of 1944. They are being sent with no modern support and an obsolete equipment to a foreign country that is utterly hostile to their presence; they are sent to a very likely death. Even though the Russian boys are dressed as soldiers, a civilian with some silverware who can search on YouTube, "how to use my silverware to eliminate a Russian column", may end up being more potent, indeed!
On top of that, the sanctions may be really tough in coming days. Not only some huge Russian banks are going to be cut from the SWIFT payments. But the U.S. is considering a monetary nuclear weapon – it may prevent the Russian central bank from doing transactions with its reserves. That would prevent the central bank's purchase of the roubles which stabilized the rouble around 84 per dollar in recent days (the peak of rouble's weakness was actually 88 per dollar, they strengthened it since that time). Given the current conditions (the isolation of a country that may even surpass that of North Korea), I find the rouble to be insanely overpriced according to this exchange rate which only weakened by 7% in a month. It should have lost at least 30% of the value, shouldn't it? In fact, even if the nuclear button isn't pushed, I expect the anti-rouble Forex trades to escalate tomorrow and in the coming days and the Russian central bank to run out of the reserves in a near future.
These problems will be felt inside Russia and lots of people will become heavily dissatisfied (tens of millions of Russians are really "Westerners like us" according to their lifestyle). All the dissent is being suppressed... but a Russian petition against the war already has 1 million signatures. Scientists and science journalist have their own anti-war petition. So the suppression (including the threatened prosecution for alleged treason) isn't too successful. You know that the events in Russia may soon be a mess (especially if the shortages start to influence things like food items), perhaps a worse mess than what we see on the Ukrainian battlefronts now. OK, let us assume that things will get intense enough for the regime to collapse, and I think that the collapse actually requires some physical elimination or takeover of Putin and many others. Those Russians who will do it will want to end the war immediately (and some rich people might have the motivation and capabilities to perform such a regime change).
Well, if that happens, billions of people may be relieved. But the rest of the world, and I suppose that "the West" would lead it – should still have some conditions. Russia should probably surrender a part of its capability to attack others and maybe even the control over the nuclear warheads should be internationalized a little bit. How should the Russian political life be reorganized?
Soon after 1991 or so, rich Russians looked like gangsters, and we still use the label "oligarchs" for almost any Russian billionaire etc. But try to go through the list of Russian billionaires. They mostly differ from the Western ones only through their being Russian. They are really entrepreneurs, not criminals, at least most of them. The crime has disappeared from this "class", pretty much just like in Czechia which also saw some very rich criminals in early 1990s (although only a few were really tough guys). Most of their industries are old-fashioned, some oil or steel or sometimes telecom. But you find "more high-tech ones", too. Tatyana Bakalchuk (born Kim) is Russia's first self-made female billionaire and it's through an eshop. Her wealth is listed as $13 billion there. I am sure that it is much less now.
What is right about these people (I must promote Alisher Usmanov, #7, because he helped James DNA Watson when the latter was treated really badly) is that they have something to lose and their activities and the success of these activities makes them more willing to peacefully interact with the rest of the world. A problem that I want to solve is that even with the removal of the current government, someone similar or more aggressive could become the new leader (Zhirinovsky doesn't look like the toughest guy now: he has serious health problems because of the omicron common cold!). After all, the Parliament heavily supported the recognition of the Donbas republics and it's possible that most of them already knew that an invasion into Ukraine was looming.
The Parliament would probably have to be voted in a similar way but maybe there should be a rule that the president and ministers must be chosen from the people whose wealth is above a threshold, say $100 million, and that obeyed some "peace" conditions. And all of us in the West should learn to be respectful towards Russians and their business elites, instead of using the slurs. Russia and Russians must be integrated into the peaceful interactions (business, science, culture, sports...) of the people in the whole world but if the West becomes strong enough to dictate some conditions, it should restrict the sovereignty of Russia in a mild way, perhaps a somewhat analogous way as when the post-war Germany was demilitarized (and divided) in 1945-1949. West Germany in particular was a true (mainly economic) miracle after the war. Russians should get excited, some loss of sovereignty doesn't need to be such a bad thing after some events in which the excessive sovereignty combined with authoritarianism was pushing things in a very violent and destructive direction.
