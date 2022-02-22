A more dangerous Europe has well-known reasons

Lots of Americans and others treated Russians in a really terrible way, pretending that it costs nothing. But accumulating injustice unavoidably has deep consequences



(OK, I realize that I just promoted the transition from quantity to quality, a cornerstone of the Marxist-Leninist dialectics. But I doubt that these commies were really the first ones who invented this explanatory idea [Hegel...] and I invented it independently, anyway.)



Yesterday I spent more hours than ever by watching the events in Ukraine and Russia. Putin ultimately recognized the two breakaway Donbas republics, ordered Russian peacekeepers to be sent there (it remains to be seen whether the Ukrainians will fight Russia to "preserve" the control over the regions; another important question is whether Russia has actually recognized the republics' sovereignty over the whole ex-regions of Ukraine, or just the area that the separatists control now which is 1/3 but includes both people's republics' capitals, see the map), and fireworks erupted in the breakaway republics. NATO, Ursula, US declared it was a violation of the international laws and the Minsk agreement. Zelensky said the same but also calmed down everyone: he doesn't expect a full-blown invasion of Ukraine. I think that he is implicitly OK with losing the breakaway republics – which have been de facto lost for 7-8 years. China has expressed a "concern" in a neutral statement.







The Russian Security Council was aired live – I found this openness rather amazing. Everyone, not just Shoigu and Lavrov, supported the recognition (as did the Duma lawmakers a week ago). There was a possibility that Putin would "think different" (because he ultimately has responsibility for these nontrivial decisions, they don't!) but at the end, he didn't. He gave an impressive talk explaining what has led to the recognition.







Putin said that the Ukrainians were brotherly, really a part of Russia's own history, a single country for many centuries, and then he focused on the historical origin of the modern borders of Ukraine (and other post-Soviet republics). Lenin and his comrades just wanted power at any cost so he gave amazing gifts to the other nations in the USSR. They got more than what was appropriate even though they had the right to leave the USSR at any moment. Stalin wanted to think differently but he formally didn't change anything about the setup of the USSR. I could continue to review the talk about the history but I think that I would subscribe to every sentence.







After the dissolution of the USSR, the underlying design flaws of Ukraine (and, sadly, it probably applies to many other post-Soviet countries) started to be visible and ethnic Russians were treated increasingly badly in the independent Ukraine. The Minsk agreements that brought us the ceasefire stipulated that Kiev would give a special status to the breakaway republics and they would peacefully reintegrate into Ukraine. The special status has never happened and Kiev was recently refusing to even discuss the special status although its government signed this very commitment in Minsk. As far as I can say, it is clearly true that Kiev was the first clear violator of the Minsk agreement. At the same moment, it is totally obvious that Russia just violated it (Minsk) as well – it has totally buried it.



I am not sure whether Putin wrote that speech although I find it plausible. If he wrote it, it is cool and he could very well be a professor of history, too. (Most of the Western "leaders" are pathetic clowns in comparison.) The speech was more intelligent and educated than the texts written by many professors who claim to be experts in a closely related discipline of social sciences.



Because some Ukrainians may try to defend their control over the republics – the separatists only control roughly the Eastern 1/3 of each republic! – we may get some suffering in the region. But if it stays confined there, it probably won't be too terrifying. They are used to fights – although the number of casualties of the Donbas war over the 7-8 years is almost certainly even smaller than the number of casualties of Covid there (but it's mostly young men who died in the war). More obviously, almost everyone is used to some economic misery in Donbas. Kiev has stopped all payments of pensions and similar things and even water pipelines and other basic infrastructure. The Ukrainian government has treated the two regions – claimed by the government to be a part of Ukraine – in a very similar way as Trudeau treats Canadian truckers (and every decent person who is supporting them).







Thinking about the analogies with Munich, you should compare the Ukrainian treatment of the majority-Russian regions with the Czechoslovak treatment of the majority-German Sudetenland. The video above is from Summer 1938, just some 2 months before the Munich Betrayal, and shows the elite comedian Voskovec+Werich's visit to a multiethnic, Czech+German, summer camp in the Sudetenland. They gave a pro-peace and pro-tolerance speech and contrasted it with the warmongering taught to children in Germany. Can you find a similar post-2014 video showing the Ukrainians' nurturing of love, peace, and tolerance in a Russian-Ukrainian summer camp? You understand why I am greatly insulted when someone says that the current Ukraine is similar to what Czechoslovakia was in 1938, don't you? Everyone who fails to see a big difference is a braindead pile of šit.



The region, Europe, and the world have entered some dangerous waters. Putin's talk was sufficiently vague to keep the possibility that he will want to fix the borders at many other places, in Ukraine, in other post-Soviet republics, and maybe even elsewhere. That's not great. Also, some sanctions may start. Europe really shouldn't do anything substantial. Europe is largely dependent on Russian gas and our reserves are something like 5% of capacity now. We simply shouldn't afford to pretend some toughness and interest in the status of the republics.



Morally, I find it obvious that it's a better solution when the Lugansk and Donetsk population is integrated with Russia that was helping and paying them more than Kiev did in the recent 7-8 years. I saw lots of the women and kids – often nicely dressed people and rather happy kids, despite the harsh conditions – and it is clear that I don't want them to be harassed by the increasingly Nazi de facto rulers in Kiev. At the same moment, I am very sad that it had to get this far, to a clear violation of the international law by Russia which sets a new precedent and unplugs the potential for even more serious events.







But at the end, this isn't about some technicalities of the international law. The law should be just some polished system of technocratic mechanisms that are effective at maintaining a system that makes people happier and more prosperous than they would be without such checks and balances. The underlying sentiment behind these events is Russophobia – Russophobia in Ukraine and some other Eastern European countries; and Russophobia in the English-speaking world (the Russophobia is vastly weaker in German-speaking countries and France, aside from other EU member countries). I am not sure which of these regions is the "Urquell" of Russophobia or a more important source of Russophobia; and whether one of these two regions with Russophobia may be said to "cause" the same sentiment elsewhere. Maybe the sentiment has no borders and it just exists in the union of all these regions and shouldn't be divided, it just gets coupled with some domestic political questions and different histories in those different regions.



But sensible people in Europe simply cannot afford the kind of unhinged anti-Russian hatred that we hear from Yulia Tymoshenko, a former Ukrainian PM (who wants every single Russian to be killed), or that is common in the U.S. where "Russians" is used instead of the "Devil". This shocking treatment of Russians is particularly ironic in countries like the U.S. where everyone claims to be against racism. Your treatment of the Russians is about the same as the Nazi German treatment of the Jews!



Here in Europe, Russians are just another (large) nation we have to live with (and we sometimes enjoy living with) which contains people of many kinds, facial traits, political and lifestyle preferences, and other characteristics. I embedded the video of the blonde Russian babe above, Katyusha, who has lived in Czechia for the same 7-8 years. She likes it here, she explains how the life in Czechia has improved her life including her interactions with relatives back in Russia. She learned to greet the people (Czechs are arguably not leaders in that sport but we're probably much greater greeters than Russians). It's much easier for her to get to events, restaurants, and mountains than it was in Russia; she does all sorts of outdoors things here now. She is rather apolitical and it is possible that some of her statements could be seen as insufficiently patriotic in Russia (and that's the case of many Russians, especially those who live outside their homeland) which is another reason why the conflation of all Russians with every act that Russia is pushed to do as a country is so unjust. And you know, she is just damn hot. The idea that the Czech men who know her could buy into the U.S.-style racist propaganda that Russians are devilish ugly decaying sub-people or zombies... is just utterly ludicrous. Every man who would adopt this U.S.-style position towards her is just a f@ggot. You know, Czechia has 42,000 official Russians here and the actual number is estimated at 100,000 – not counting gypsies (about 250,000, an estimate), Russians are the 4th foreign ethnic groups after Ukrainians and Slovaks (almost a tie) and the Vietnamese (our largest exotic migrant group).



The Russophobia is a bipartisan sentiment in the U.S. Americans have been brainwashed by this idiotic Russia=Devil equation for many generations, perhaps more so than the Russians were ever taught to hate Americans (which hasn't ever worked too well because a huge number of Russians really love lots of American things). But it was increasingly clear in recent years that this hateful sentiment got mixed with the general left-wing activism simply because Russia is a large and strong enough country whose positions are close enough to the standard contemporary U.S. (and otherwise white nations') conservative attitudes. Because everyone knows that lots of anti-Russian bigotry is out there, links to Russia have been increasingly used as an insult or even a recipe to cancel someone.



So Hillary Clinton has ordered some hacking of the Trump campaign IT infrastructure to plant some fake relationships which Russia that have never existed. But even if Trump had some contacts with some Russians, what would be the problem? Every important person has a contact with some foreigners and there is really no legitimate reason to treat Russia totally differently than India, Argentina, Korea, or many other countries. Hillary should have been jailed for years but instead, it was Trump who had problems with all these criminal fabrications that were promoted by the despicable liars and fraudsters in the "media" for years.



Just hours ago, the law school crackpot who wrote about the "curvature of constitutional space" (where Obama was mentioned in a footnote, congratulations!) claimed that (especially if Russia "invades") Tucker Carlson will have committed treason because Tucker aptly stated that anti-Russian comments are convenient for Biden but he should be talking about real problems that affect real Americans. In Nazi Germany during the war, the Jews were in a serious trouble but the German people who said that "the Jews weren't the most important problem" were not. By these measures, America – largely manipulated by insane hateful lunatics like Laurence Tribe – displays more bigotry than Nazi Germany did towards the Jews.



And you, typical Americans, find it OK, don't you? (50% of TRF readers are located in the U.S.) You see that other evil idiots around you are acting in this way so why shouldn't you? Everyone else is hypocritical and claiming to anti-racist but you are a worse anti-Russian racist than a typical Nazi was anti-Jewish. Why is it wrong? Because it's dishonest, it's evil, and real people suffer. And it's not only Russians who suffer. It's also their business partners and others. It is you who is the main problem, not Russians.



Some nasty individuals in the U.S. decided to undermine a Ukrainian government in 2014 because it wanted to cooperate with Russia and that's a "crime" according to this sick racist ideology – and an act of sabotage against Russian interests brings some easy political points to the perpetrators in this sick U.S. atmosphere. So why wouldn't the government be removed? And Ukraine may be sent to economic misery, too, it's a cherry on a pie for these U.S. bastards who are happy when some tens millions of faraway people live in misery. And these U.S. aßholes had lots of allies in the "media" who would present the coup as a wonderful democratic event. So there wouldn't be any bad consequences, would there? It's just so much fun to launch coups and cripple other countries.



But in almost all cases, there are consequences and they are often profound. The idea that the 2014 coup was legitimate is really a lie and it didn't stop being a lie for 7-8 years. If you built a structure upon this lie, you should expect the structure to collapse because its foundations are extremely flimsy. The unjust event isn't being forgotten because newer events depend on the previous unjust event and they remind everyone what happened. At least almost all ethnic Russians in Ukraine, Russia, and the world – but also many others like me – still knew too well that the 2014 U.S. activities in Ukraine were immoral, just like the U.S. support of the Islamic State as a force fighting against Assad, and many other examples that became rather numerous in recent decades.



Russia has undoubtedly violated the international law last night but there have been rather good reasons why it happened. To some extent, in 1938-1945 as well as 2014-2022, the events deterministically lead to one another (although we only become self-confident about the logic with the hindsight) which is why it is wrong to take a single event out of the context. Russia was basically pushed to this behavior by some previous events in which the amount of evil, illegitimacy, and fraud was piling up. When the structure being built upon such foundations becomes too tall, the probability becomes substantial that something bigger happens which removes the structure.



As I have emphasized many times, Russians are not as spoiled as Westerners and they are ready to withstand sanctions. Since the 2014 sanctions, Russia also became more self-sufficient in several technologies and industries. In fact, it is pretty clear that trade-war-like sanctions would harm Europe much more than Russia now (which is another thing that the likes of Victoria Nuland don't give a damn about). Europe mustn't allow these games to escalate. As Putin said, Ukraine has become a colony of the U.S. led by puppets. When it is becoming increasingly clear that the U.S. government wants to treat Central and Western Europeans in the same way as Ukrainians, as useful tools to nurture their disgusting racist anti-Russian narrative that is ultimately used for domestic reasons (e.g. to harass Tucker and Donald), we must say a clear Nein and Non and Ne.



Europeans need to start to talk to Russians in a decent way. We need to make sure that the change of the status of the two republics are viewed as a final fix to the events started in 2014 (Crimea had over 90% Russians so it switched the sides quickly; the breakaway republics "only" have about 80% of Russians and that's why there was this lag) and the further violations of the international laws are tamed and stopped for a long time. We need to offer Russia some deals, perhaps even the EU and NATO membership, and we must internally ban unhinged anti-Russian racism as a would-be argument in official political debates about these serious matters involving. Even if Russians are viewed as "outsiders" or "non-Europeans", we simply shouldn't be unfair to them, both for moral reasons and because this immorality increases the danger in which we, the Europeans, live. And we need to push the Ukrainians to behave in a decent way as well. If you fight against real ethnic prejudices and racism, why don't you try to do something with the likes of Tymoshenko who insists on the elimination of Russians from this planet? It's more convenient to attack someone because Snow White isn't sufficiently African, isn't it? That's surely more important for you than the murder of 258 million people for racist reasons.