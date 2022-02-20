Canadian people shouldn't waste velvet on Trudeau

Aside from a few other things, in recent days, I was totally flabbergasted by the events in Canada which I am following largely on Ezra Levant's Twitter but I've seen lots of other texts and videos at his employees and soulmates but also CBC (the Trudeay regime's "official" inkspillers), Fox, New York Times, and many others.



The pro-freedom Canadians are already treated in much worse ways than anything I remember from Czechoslovakia of the 1980s – but at the same moment, they show vastly more courage and high spirits than tens of thousands of Czechoslovaks did at that time (there were just 2,000 Charter 77 signatories, everyone else lived largely in peace with the communist regime). There are reasons why the behavior of the tyrannical government in Canada may be said to be worse than even that of the Australian counterparts. In particular, it seems that the Canadian tyrants no longer feel the urge to justify their terror against the population by lies about Covid: they are simply terrorizing lots of people because those are the opposition. Because they "dared" to disagree with a psychopath who became a prime minister due to a brain defect of a part of the Canadian electorate but who believes that he became the dictator. And they dared to sing "We Are The World", too. They even dared to dance.







In November 2013, a young commie praised the "basic dictatorship" in China as his favorite regime in the world. That system allows them to turn the economy around and invest in solar panels. His "idealist" views were so cute, weren't they? Wow, no, they were not. I am sure that even his father Fidel Castro would be ashamed of the brain tumor that grew out of his, Fidel's sperm. China's economy only began to grow with the capitalist reforms by Deng Xiaoping (rule 1978-1989). He introduced freedom to a part of the economy and the economy unsurprisingly began to grow. However, much of the society is still constrained by a one-party system, social credit scores, and the ban on competition among political parties, along with the wrong, uncreative, ultracollectivist thinking of the people that can't be changed by a single decree.







So China where the average IQ is above 104 is still brutally lagging behind significantly less intelligent European and some other nations. They are producing lots of things but the improvements that they are adding to technology are at most modest and incremental because the truly important, innovative minds are still being stifled by the system and the general culture.







At any rate, everyone who has some idea about politics knows that the correlation is huge between capitalism and the things that work in China; and communism and things that don't work (which obviously includes all the green nonsense, pressures to promote electric cars and intermittent sources of energy, and other neo-communist policies). Capitalism allows the competition to work and to systematically choose the better people and the better solutions in all industries (and other classes of human activities including the management of public affairs) and all levels. Communism produces people like Nicolae Ceaușescu and Justin Trudeau who are always eager to expand their own power and wealth and to ruin other people's lives but their own ideas are devastating for the whole and this very basic fact can't be challenged by a system that has outlawed the competition. Trudeau wants to invest in solar panels exactly because he has zero understanding for the topics of energy, related finances, climate, physical and earth sciences, and all these things. If you fail to understand any of these things, your skull is a stinky but otherwise empty hole.







#BlackfaceHitler is a top popular hashtag now (#1 in Canada and #4 in the US).



Millions of Canadians must have voted for this self-evident communist pile of šit despite the well-known fact that he wanted to introduce a green-and-communist tyranny in Canada. It's just some cute little-fag-would-be-Mao's "idealist" words that he is in love with a broader system that has murdered some 100 million and subtracted 90% from the GDP of a third of the world for half a century, right? Shawn H. recently bragged that he voted for Trudeau. Facts like this are simply unfathomable. How does it happen that someone who spends hours on this website turns out this shockingly dumb and stupid to vote for something like Trudeau? Have you suffered from a brain injury or something, Shawn?



Unsurprisingly, Trudeau started to do exactly things that he has previously announced to be in love with: to convert Canada to a communist tyrannical state. The reality is that he is actually a more unhinged communist than the average contemporary Chinese politician because he only loves the communist and authoritarian things about the contemporary China, not the other policies that China copied from the (good old) West and that are actually responsible for the bulk of the Chinese growth. Canada may still be less tyrannical than China but the time derivative is vastly faster "towards the communist dictatorship" in Canada than it is in China.



It is common sense that just like the Bolshevik piece of šit is totally wrong about all things related to the energy, climate, and the environment, he was also wrong about everything related to Covid-19. His regime emerged as a leading Coronazi regime and he is currently the world's leader in suppressing the basic political rights of the anti-mandate demonstrators. He and his accomplices have threatened the truckers – a group that emerged as the most important occupation making the pro-freedom protests visible and potent – with the destruction and confiscation of the trucks (breaking their windows), freezing of the truckers' and other demonstrators' banking accounts (and their family members' accounts as well!), suspension of their insurance, killing the truckers' dogs, kidnapping of their children, revocation of licenses, and so on and so on. Most of these things are already taking place (at least 76 accounts have been frozen, for example). Also, the lawmakers were prevented from debating the very Emergencies Act that was illegally activated in order to flush the constitution and all the basic principles of the Canadian society down the toilet. Cops without the mandatory personal IDs are apparently pointing rifles at drivers with no good reason. The mayor of Ottawa wants to sell the trucks that he stole from the truckers and buy Trudeau's feces to have a dinner. What role could similar criminal rats play in a civilized society?



Violent thugs in police uniforms (often without IDs that they should wear according to the proper laws) are beating the people including journalists with batons, shooting tear gas at them from a few feet, their horses are trampling on old women, policemen are frantically kicking and kicking into protestors who are already on the sidewalk, they are also beating them with rifles, and some sick cops who should have never become cops are publicly enjoying the violence against those Canadians that actually have both the brains and the spine. The main propaganda outlet CBC is openly bragging that they want to brutally terorize all the demonstrators for months. A newly promoted Gestapo boss is bragging about the Year of Broken Glass directed against all decent Canadians, too.





Romanian MEP @CristianTerhes absolutely mops the floor with PM @JustinTrudeau in Brussels this week over how he's handling the Ottawa #FreedomConvoy2022 protests.



"He's exactly like a tyrant, a dictator. He's like Ceaușescu in Romania," said Terhes. pic.twitter.com/Ox87jL3XJr — Cosmin Dzsurdzsa (@cosminDZS) February 20, 2022