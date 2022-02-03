Colorado State University has at least 17 institutions to fight free speech

Novinky.cz ("news".cz), a major Czech news server, has entertained the readers with a new amazing finding from the Colorado State University:
A university in Colorado offers a helping hand to people offended by free speechIt revolves around a table discovered (for us) by Jordan Peterson:
"affected by a free speech event": Just when you think things cannot get any worse on campus: the people doing this don't even hide what they are doing anymore. pic.twitter.com/UbBpOJwl7q— Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) February 2, 2022
Cool! So if you're offended by a free speech event, you may contact one (or all) of the 17 institutions at the Colorado State University whose purpose is to offer you a helping hand in your fight against free speech. The Czech author points out that we're already "almost used" to the existence of things like "El Centro", cultural centers for various minorities. On the other hand, things like "Vice-President of Inclusive Excellence" (a comical translation to Czech is posted there) still sound like a tragicomical science fiction to the Czech ears, and let's hope that it will always be so.
Of course, all the Czech commenters agree with me that it is downright shocking. It's silly to claim that "America is still our role model" because even during polemics at the medieval European universities, the participants enjoyed a greater freedom of speech than the folks at the "university" in Colorado.
It's very clear that the university is wasting a substantial fraction, and maybe a majority, of its resources to feed pernicious destructive anti-West parasites who belong somewhere to Gitmo, not a university.
Many Czech readers point out that the people who have this kind of a problem with "free speech events" (and they openly use this word now!) simply don't belong to a university. And some Czech readers recommend euthanasia to the creatures suffering from this deadly disease. Yes, it's insane that people who are this incredibly fudged up that they need 17 telephone numbers to deal with their discomfort about the existence of a "free speech event" fail to breath their last. Mankind and its gene pool immensely suffers from the absolute failure of the natural selection that we are witnessing in the early 21st century, from the fact that the people who are looking for the support of the likes of the vice-president of inclusive excellence fail to perform their most important obligation towards the species which is to avoid obstructions and quickly perish.
What is incredible is that this material that has failed to leave us has spammed the followup section of Peterson's tweet. Algorithms at Twitter place comments by the cesspool of mankind at the very top, it is some kind of algorithmic affirmative action. The only silver lining is that Twitter and Facebook themselves may be dying. After an earning miss, an actual decrease of the active users, and a bad outlook (combined with some Apple's strategy to fight against Facebook's attacks on users' privacy), Meta (Facebook's owner) is dipping some 26% today. The evaporated equity would be enough to pay 10 insane annual Covid-era budget deficits of the Czech Republic! Twitter is only sliding by 5.5% today but the drop is exactly 50% in the recent 6 months. Good for them. Attacks on free speech are not only attacks on the most important value underlying the Western civilization; they are also a terrible business decision. If you like to invent apologies for the Big Tech's and the U.S. government's assault against the free speech, you have all the rights to invent your favorite idiotic pseudo-argument to defend the indefensible but regardless of your chosen strategy, it is still your obligation to pass away as soon as possible.
snail feedback (0) :
Post a Comment