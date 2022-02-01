CZ 2020-2021: two years with a 20% excess death rate

According to the freshly released 2021 census numbers, Czechia had 10,524,167 citizens including kids, an increase by 87,000 from the 2011 census. A happy 0.1%/year growth. 50.7% were female. I believe that the counting with residents still produces 10.7 million but I don't know the details needed to get the larger number. The average age was 42.7 years.







The colors are, from the youngest-dominated, single/married/divorced/widowed.



The life expectancy is around 80 years so with this stagnation, you expect 1.25% of the population to die each year. In reality, the life expectancy is growing which means that the seniors get an increasing exemption from Ms Death, and the actual percentage is just 1.06% dead population per year in Czechia. About 112,000 people died each year in 2019 and shortly before that. You may check the graphs of births and deaths between 1814-2022 in these graphs where you may choose the interval. Sadly, I don't know whether the expelled Germans are counted here and how.







The (blue) birth curve is somewhat more continuous because people... love each other at all times. The exception comes 9 months after big wars when men must love their sweethearts remotely, so the biggest dip occurred roughly in 1915-1919 (First World War). On the other hand, the (red) death curve tends to have upticks instead. 320,000 births a year was normal for decades around 1900; the number of deaths was just around 240,000 at those times, intense years of population growth. 1866 saw a big uptick to 337,000 deaths (Prusso-Austrian War? We learned almost nothing about that year).







Czechia had a slight but repeatable population decrease in the 1990s, deaths exceeded births. These two numbers are roughly balanced approximately from 2000. The number of births tends to be around 112,000 (plus minus a few thousand), too. OK, let's get to the Covid tally. In 2021, Czechia reported 129,289 deaths, an excess of 17,000 or so. The fresh figures imply that in 2021, we had 139,600 deaths, an excess of almost 28,000. In total, the two years saw the excess of 45,000 deaths, almost exactly 20% of those 224,000 lives that were expected to end in the absence of Covid and Covid restrictions.







These are the official "deaths with Covid" (taken from WorldOmeters), assigned to the actual day when the death occurred. In Spring 2020, Czechia suppressed the disease altogether so you can see the very shallow wave there (around an April 2020 peak). It wasn't any long-term victory because the great wave came in the cool months 2020-2021, with three triplet peaks in November, January, March. March 2021 was the deadliest month of 2021, followed by January and then February.



A much smaller wave of dying came a year later, in Fall and Winter 2021-2022. Today, our counter says that we have 37,243, the score was close to 30,000 before the 2021-2022 cold season. A more convention-independent is the weekly total deaths graph which allows you to plot various years; and restrict the graph to cohorts (you will see no Covid excess in cohorts up to 39 years of age).



The recent Covid-19 cold season, 2021-2022, had its deaths-with-Covid peak in early December. Because it takes some 2-3 weeks in average from the infection to the death, the peak of the infections leading to the greatest number of deaths occurred in the first half of November 2021, as I was already saying at that time. Any other claim about this question is a spurious artifact of sloppy testing methodologies and the delay between the infection and the positive test etc.



OK, you can see that the excess deaths in 2020-2021, about 45,000, exceed the total deaths-with-Covid, 37,000 or so. The difference isn't huge and the sign could have been the opposite. Well, these 8,000 "extra extra" deaths may be said to be either

overlooked deaths from Covid, their number minus the deaths-with-Covid that weren't actually from Covid, could have been 8,000 or so

deaths from Covidism, an elevated dying due to the partly dysfunctional healthcare (canceled surgeries needed for non-Covid conditions), anxiety, suicides etc., and also deaths caused by the vaccines (although I sincerely hope that our official data are close to reality and we only have hundreds of vaccine deaths, not thousands)