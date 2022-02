CZ 2020-2021: two years with a 20% excess death rate

According to the freshly released 2021 census numbers, Czechia had 10,524,167 citizens including kids, an increase by 87,000 from the 2011 census. A happy 0.1%/year growth. 50.7% were female. I believe that the counting with residents still produces 10.7 million but I don't know the details needed to get the larger number. The average age was 42.7 years.







The colors are, from the youngest-dominated, single/married/divorced/widowed.



The life expectancy is around 80 years so with this stagnation, you expect 1.25% of the population to die each year. In reality, the life expectancy is growing which means that the seniors get an increasing exemption from Ms Death, and the actual percentage is just 1.06% dead population per year in Czechia. About 112,000 people died each year in 2019 and shortly before that. You may check the graphs of births and deaths between 1814-2022 in these graphs where you may choose the interval. Sadly, I don't know whether the expelled Germans are counted here and how.







The (blue) birth curve is somewhat more continuous because people... love each other at all times. The exception comes 9 months after big wars when men must love their sweethearts remotely, so the biggest dip occurred roughly in 1915-1919 (First World War). On the other hand, the (red) death curve tends to have upticks instead. 320,000 births a year was normal for decades around 1900; the number of deaths was just around 240,000 at those times, intense years of population growth. 1866 saw a big uptick to 337,000 deaths (Prusso-Austrian War? We learned almost nothing about that year).







Czechia had a slight but repeatable population decrease in the 1990s, deaths exceeded births. These two numbers are roughly balanced approximately from 2000. The number of births tends to be around 112,000 (plus minus a few thousand), too. OK, let's get to the Covid tally. In 2021, Czechia reported 129,289 deaths, an excess of 17,000 or so. The fresh figures imply that in 2021, we had 139,600 deaths, an excess of almost 28,000. In total, the two years saw the excess of 45,000 deaths, almost exactly 20% of those 224,000 lives that were expected to end in the absence of Covid and Covid restrictions.







These are the official "deaths with Covid" (taken from WorldOmeters), assigned to the actual day when the death occurred. In Spring 2020, Czechia suppressed the disease altogether so you can see the very shallow wave there (around an April 2020 peak). It wasn't any long-term victory because the great wave came in the cool months 2020-2021, with three triplet peaks in November, January, March. March 2021 was the deadliest month of 2021, followed by January and then February.



A much smaller wave of dying came a year later, in Fall and Winter 2021-2022. Today, our counter says that we have 37,243, the score was close to 30,000 before the 2021-2022 cold season. A more convention-independent is the weekly total deaths graph which allows you to plot various years; and restrict the graph to cohorts (you will see no Covid excess in cohorts up to 39 years of age).



The recent Covid-19 cold season, 2021-2022, had its deaths-with-Covid peak in early December. Because it takes some 2-3 weeks in average from the infection to the death, the peak of the infections leading to the greatest number of deaths occurred in the first half of November 2021, as I was already saying at that time. Any other claim about this question is a spurious artifact of sloppy testing methodologies and the delay between the infection and the positive test etc.



OK, you can see that the excess deaths in 2020-2021, about 45,000, exceed the total deaths-with-Covid, 37,000 or so. The difference isn't huge and the sign could have been the opposite. Well, these 8,000 "extra extra" deaths may be said to be either

overlooked deaths from Covid, their number minus the deaths-with-Covid that weren't actually from Covid, could have been 8,000 or so

deaths from Covidism, an elevated dying due to the partly dysfunctional healthcare (canceled surgeries needed for non-Covid conditions), anxiety, suicides etc., and also deaths caused by the vaccines (although I sincerely hope that our official data are close to reality and we only have hundreds of vaccine deaths, not thousands)

or some combination of these two. In the political sense, these two possible causes of the "extra extra" deaths are opposite, if you get my point, so it's a politically consequential question which of these two groups was actually larger. The first group of deaths may still be attributed to the makers of the virus, Anthony Fauci and his Chinese employees etc. The second group of deaths may be assigned to Anthony Fauci and his Czech pro-lockdown, pro-mandate, hysterical comrade psychopaths. Fauci is really responsible for both groups but it's still a "Fauci from different times". ;-) I don't think that I have sufficient data to make a claim which group is larger (and how large). However, it is clear that the percentage of "deaths wrongly associated with Covid" was increasing as the virus was getting less harmful and in later periods of the epoch (or separated later periods of each wave), the excess of deaths got negative.At the end, the difference between 37,000 and 45,000 (the ratio is 1.22) isn't game-changing and this smallness indicates that we had our dying under control. In Russia, the excess deaths in 2020-2021 were 995,000 , exactly 3 times the official Covid death figure ! A ratio of 3 is quite a difference. On the other hand, 3.6 million Russians should normally die in 2 years; 1 million is an excess of 28% in those two years, just "somewhat" (40%) higher than Czechia's 20%. (The normal, non-Covid death rate is also higher in Russia, however, by some 20%.)At any rate, the predictions of the Covid dynamics couldn't have been accurate, especially because of the largely unpredictabe emergence of new variance and their totally different transmissability, fatality rate, and the immunity rates of one variant to protect the people from other variants. At the end, I find it obvious that there is no correct argumentation that would imply that the restrictions and coercion (to support vaccination) reduced the total number of deaths. At the end, the greatest change was done by Mother Nature that created the nearly harmless omicron variant which is likely to terminate the Covid-19 hassles (despite the insane, utterly irrational hysteria that accompanied this great variant at the beginning, in late November).You know, the case fatality rate of omicron is really comparable to 1/4,000, much lower than flu's 1/1,000. A human lives for 80 years or 4,000 weeks or so, so 1/4,000 is the probability that a random person dies within a week (the approximate duration of the Covid symptoms). If you count deaths-with-omicron, 1/4,000 really means no excess of deaths whatever! 1/4,000 is much smaller than the original variants' case fatality rate which was close to 1/250. Alpha-to-omicron reduced the case fatality rate by a factor of 16! On the other hand, due to their limited efficacy, the vaccines only reduced the death numbers by a factor of 2 or so, and they were only protecting the nations after most of the people destined to be Covid victims had already died. (Vaccines should have been distributed already since mid-to-late 2020, that's when they could have made a difference.) You may compare the numbers 16 and (less than) 2 in the previous sentences and conclude that the effect of the political campaigns and restriction was tiny relatively to what Nature could do once She decided to be merciful. Vaccines could have saved some 10,000 Czech lives; however, the face masks, closed shops etc. etc. only saved "hundreds" of lives and maybe they added deaths instead. Lockdowns didn't help at all (or just a little) , a recent Johns Hopkins study also concluded. The monetary cost $10 trillion sort of understates the actual damages caused by the lockdowns in the whole world.These days, we are getting about 15 deaths with Covid a day and I believe that virtually none of them is due to Covid because the percentage of the nation (and patients) who are Covid positive is "tens of percent" now so lots of the non-Covid patients and deaths are bound to be misattributed to "deaths with Covid". If we will see significant excess deaths in February when they're released in a few weeks, I will be almost certain that those are deaths due to Covidism and deaths from the vaccine.