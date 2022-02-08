Does smoking save lives? Covid vs lung cancer & heart attacks

Yesterday I was intrigued by an iDNES.cz interview with a physician in Pilsen-Doubravka, my suburb, Dr Ms Drahomíra Nová. As the headline says, she hasn't encountered a single patient who was really ill from Covid who was a smoker!







You can make a Google search and find answers of both kinds. Smoking is a great prevention of Covid; or it doesn't help, it's all misinformation. I think that if you look at the actual empirical data, it becomes clear that smoking really was a rather good, albeit not necessarily perfect, prevention of a Covid-19 illness while the deniers of this correlation want to fight against smoking by lying (the road to hell is paved by good intentions and liars – or, almost equivalently, leftists – almost always lead you to hell).







A big fraction of mankind has been obsessed with Covid-19 for two years and forgot about almost everything else. Given the observation above, a person worried about Covid-19 could ask: Isn't it a wonderful idea to be a smoker? Smoking may limit your chance to suffer from a serious Covid-19 much more than the booster (and even the 2nd, and maybe 1st, vaccine). So smoking is what you need as a person; and smoking is what we need as nations. Kids should be taught to smoke in order to be protected against Covid-19 which is the most important thing in the world (regardless of the fact that the disease is no longer killing anyone in February 2022).



Disclaimer: I sold all my Philip Morris CZ stocks days ago which can make the tone of this blog post more anti-smoking than it would otherwise be.







It's a very intriguing recommendation. Covid-19 and related events has led to the increase of the total number of deaths in Czechia by 20%. The total excess of deaths was 45,000 (0.43% of population) in these two years. That's a lot! So assuming that smoking is a nearly perfect protection, it's great to smoke.



For minutes, I was uncertain whether the inequality could end up being in this direction: the advantages of smoking could beat the disadvantages when Covid-19 is included among the latter. But of course, the most basic numbers immediately brought me back to reality. Smokers have a vastly higher risk of dying from lung cancer, and an increased risk of cardiovascular deaths, and those things are guaranteed to beat Covid although the victory isn't by "many orders of magnitude".



As this page says, lung cancer develops in 1.8% of non-smoking men; 7.2% former male smokers; and 14.8% current male smokers. The female percentages are some 20-30% smaller, 1.3%, 5.8%, 11.8%. (The proportionality of the cancer rates to weight explains most of the difference. The average American man is 190 pounds, the average woman is 170.6 pounds, the ratio is 1.16. A similar proportionality may very well explain the Covid death rates which also display the male supremacy.)



OK, so by avoiding smoking, you reduce your risks ten-fold, by ten percent. And here you have some annual death numbers for smokers in Czechia which has over 10.5 million people. Out of the 112,000 deaths in a non-Covid recent year, 18,000 Czech deaths are attributed to smoking. These 18k deaths may be split to 8k lung cancer deaths, 7k cardiovascular (heart plus veins) deaths, 2k respiratory deaths, and 1k other causes.



At any rate, smoking adds 18k deaths a year – although some subtleties what the precise statistical statements is should be analyzed much more accurately than I do (and than the article does). The 45k 2020-2021 excess deaths are precisely 2.5 times 18k. So if you considered smoking to be an investment to your health because it protects you against Covid, this investment is beaten by the costs after 2.5 years. The "regular" causes of death, starting with cancers and cardiovascular conditions (each of them approximately causes 1/3 of the deaths; smoking increases both but it increases lung cancer much more dramatically than the cardiovascular problems), never stop, and after a few years, they are guaranteed to surpass all Covid numbers which add just 20% to the death tally in the 2-year-long period.



I do think that this mass psychosis is ending. Covid-19 was a cause of death that we weren't used to – at least the name was new but even the creation of the new brand may be considered a matter of P.R. only because it was still just another flu-like disease and we could have very well called it a new flu and much of the hysteria would have disappeared – but in the long run (and even in the medium term), it simply cannot compete with the "regular" causes of deaths, cancers and cardiovascular diseases. (Lung cancer causes a slight majority of cancer deaths in Czechia.)







Equally importantly, the lifestyle capable of suppressing the lung cancer and cardiovascular diseases – starting with non-smoking – is vastly more important for reducing your risk of deaths than anything that has been sold as a prevention of Covid-19 deaths, including the "vaccines". In a lifetime, 80 years, the total number of smokers's deaths fairly attributed to smoking is 80 x 8k = 640k deaths in Czechia, and that beats the Covid-era 45k excess handsomely, regardless of the precise attribution of the 45k to Covid- and Covidism-related causes. (Using a different quantity, life expectancy of a smoker is at least 10 years, or 12%, shorter than that of a non-smoker.)



What is amazing is that even millions of smokers became obsessed with the "efforts to avoid Covid" in the recent two years. One reason why it is insane is that, as the nontrivial pattern at the top indicates, smokers were actually mostly protected against the disease (the virus must be afraid of the modified landscape in the smokers' lungs). Another reason is that the "regular" deaths caused by smoking exceed the total Covid- and Covidism-related deaths by a factor of 15 in a lifetime, assuming that Covid-19 is a "once a lifetime" period.



If you are really so worried about death, and you are a smoker who was voluntarily wearing face masks or who respected the lockdowns and other things because you actually believed that they were great ideas, why don't you e.g. stop smoking? Even if the lockdowns, face masks, and vaccines were perfect (and they were not: the first two only changed things by a few percent, and even the sign is somewhat uncertain; the last one changed the individual's fatality rate by some 50%), it would still be true that the quitting of the smoking makes an impact on your risk of death that is larger by a factor of 14 or so.



And needless to say, smoking is only the largest, but not the only, widespread habit that greatly increases your risk of death. Eating way too much and being obese has a comparable effect and there are some others. Some people, including, sadly, Bogdanoff brothers, died from Covid (although many of them could have been murdered by hospital staff, some of which simply viscerally hates unvaccinated patients). But the attention that was given to this particular group of deaths has been utterly insane, along with all the destruction of the economies and freedoms that was being justified by this insanely overstated focus on this group of deaths.



On the other hand, while the advantages of smoking remained lower than the disadvantages by a factor of 14 (because Covid-19 wasn't really an "immensely lethal" disease), there has been a change. Conditions and habits that are considered harmful do have a chance to become less harmful or net beneficial! If Covid-19 were more deadly by a factor of 14, smoking could have become a net advantage. The smoking part of mankind could have become the survivors! That is why some diversity in habits may be helpful for mankind as a whole even if one of the groups (smokers in this case) looks more self-destructive than the other. Some of this description may be a temporary "noise" whose sign may very well get reversed in the future, in the wake of some unexpected events (and the emergence of Covid-19 was an example of such an event). That is why the "current numbers" should never be taken too seriously as a basis for dogmatic policies. This lesson is even more obviously true when it comes to the "science" about the healthy food. The differences between advantages and disadvantages are generally small and the sign depends on many conditions whose signs may very well get reversed for many individuals or by various medical or societal transformations. So if something isn't threatening your life "obviously", you really shouldn't try to optimize things too precisely. It's a pathological overfitting that doesn't work in the long term!