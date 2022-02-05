Freedom Convoy vs Canadian criminal fascist gangs

Like all good people in the world, I root for the freedom-loving Canadian truckers and carefully watch their wonderful events and achievements, despite the suppression of this important story in the propagandist media across the world. Ezra Lavant and his Rebel News are the most natural sources of the current news.
Canada has become one of the worst Coronazi dens in the world and while it is clear that Covid-19 has ended as a medical problem globally, the Coronazis don't seem to be giving up the extra powers that they have assumed. Even though Australia and New Zealand might still be worse, and there were some cool scenes in Canberra yesterday, the fight for freedom has arguably reached a higher level in Canada. These people really are fighting to preserve some totally basic civil rights – and they still have some resources to do so. Truckers became the natural leaders of the pro-freedom revolts because they are among the main victims of the insane and utterly useless restrictions and mandates.
There is one reason why Canada may be the most natural place for a truly passionate revolt. Their would-be dictator Justin Trudeau is the ultimate prototype for the innate aptitude of a hardcore Marxist parasitic villain. He comes from a family of rats that has been increasingly lying, fudging their country, and robbing millions of people for a very long time. I bet that already as a kid, he was educated to hate freedom and to do anything nasty he invents to the people who would be inconvenient for his purely personal interests.
On Monday, this stinky rat announced that it was Covid-positive and it went into hiding. No one knows where it is hiding now. It is reported that according to some left-wing Canadian staffers, Trudeau is panicked, worried, and bruised. This rat is clearly šitting into its stinky pants 24 hours a day and it probably makes it even more stinky than ever before.
And this šitting by the rat has some rational reasons. He has made the suicidal step of declaring a total war on millions of great Canadian people, assuming that he can do everything that Hitler could, but due to his stupidity and arrogance, he failed to make all the arrangements that allowed Hitler to get away from all the problems for more than a decade. At any rate, the Trudeau-controlled Gestapo forces are permanently slandering the totally non-violent, velvet freedom fighters, preparing ever greater crackdowns (perhaps including the army), and they did something incredible hours ago.
Trudeau and staffers communicated with GoFundMe, a server for delivering donations, and they just froze the donation page for the truckers which had collected CAD $10 million ($9 million). Out of this amount, CAD $1 million had already been distributed while CAD $9 million was prevented from reaching the targets that the donors chose. That would be like a (nowadays) "normal" cancellation of a page or account by an Internet company that was compromised and overtaken by the nasty Stalinist scum but there's a huge "bonus" here: only some people will learn what happened and go through a nontrivial process of asking for a refund. GoFundMe has announced that it will simply steal the rest of the money and donate it to their favorite recipients. You may expect burners, looters, and murderers like BLM and kilotons of other human scum to receive the stolen funds.
They have crossed all the red lines you can think of. We are witnessing a daylight robbery of millions of dollars from the pro-freedom opposition and the Trudeau-led fascists seem to be literally bragging about that theft! It is very clear that the opposition to vaccine mandates is an accurate enough proxy of the opposition to the far left political parties and far left rats like Trudeau and Trudeau simply decided to do the unthinkable to the political opposition and mask it as a medical policy. If the Canadian system doesn't capture these Trudeaux and their fellow rats in GoFundMe and store them in prison within weeks, it proves that the Canadian rule of law and the Canadian checks and balances have been completely broken and it will be the moral obligation of the Canadians to capture the fascist rat with their own hands and punish it (and them). Obviously, even if the Freedom Convoy were doing something criminal, and it is not, that could not possibly justify the daylight robbery. Musk has correctly called the platform professional thieves.
Meanwhile, GiveSendGo so far claims to be the most promising replacement for the compromised platform GoFundMe which has been overtaken by the fascist criminals. Some CAD $90,000 was collected within minutes after the page was created. That server seems to be overloaded, or under attack, but here you can try the truckers' page over there.
Good luck to the Canadian freedom fighters today. They should be visible in many major Canadian cities.
Here is a representative example of the staggering double standards of the far left inkspillers (this one is from WaPo): only destructive, brainwashed, pro-totalitarian, parasitic, criminal pieces of šit have the right to protest and "cause discomfort"; the productive, honest, law-abiding citizens mustn't have any rights and must be constantly attacked:
Musk showed the same staggering double standards in GoFundMe's approach to the funding of protestors.
