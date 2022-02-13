Freedom ends where... but where is it?

Does smoking save lives? Covid vs lung cancer & heart attacks Yesterday I was intrigued by an iDNES.cz interview with a physician in Pilsen-Doubravka, my suburb, Dr Ms Drahomíra Nová. As the headline s...

"Lost German girl" didn't deserve better On the contrary... 74 years ago, Prague was liberated by the Red Army. The Vlasov Army – Soviet soldiers who were captured and forced to ...

Replacing unitary evolution with a pure-to-mixed isometric one Andrew Strominger and Jordan Cotler, a Harvard Junior Fellow, propose to abandon the strict pure-to-pure unitary evolution as the basis of p...

Witch hunt on Djoković: when Coronazism and anti-Slavic racism team up Technical: A 12-year-old useless Statcounter widget started to malfunction on PC browsers yesterday, redirected TRF to an empty page with ...

Malone vs Berenson A somewhat unexpected war erupted between two of my fellow warriors against the vaccination mandates and many other deeply counterproducti...

How string theory correctly predicts that an \(\alpha\) isn't below 0.1389 ...and why you should find the numbers on both sides more precisely or derive them analytically... Natalie Wolchower, a boss at the Quan...

NFTs, a new level of cryptoinsanity A long-time TRF commenter sent me an e-mail showing not only that he was thrilled by the NFT craze but he even expected me to be thrilled as...

A review of the weak gravity conjecture ...and thoughts about the faked excitement and the genuine purpose of research... The last hep-th preprint today is a large one, The We...

In locally relativistic theories, vacuum energy and cosmological constant are the same thing Tommaso Dorigo promoted the opinions of a Russian physicist of liquids , Gregory Ryskin, about the cosmological constant. The puzzle has bee...