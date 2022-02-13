Freedom ends where... but where is it?

The dangerous leftism of the early 21st century is all about some people's idea that "they are obliged to help the laws of Nature"; the Western system that used to work was the greatest product of the ideas about freedom
Decades ago, I thought that the slogan
Your freedom ends where another man's freedom begins.was a rather sufficient basic rule to define a freedom-respecting civilized society. Well, I no longer think so. In recent years and especially during the Covidism era, many people apparently adopted extremely wrong attitudes to questions that I consider vital but they still pretended to be compatible with the slogans above. The real problem is that when the slogans are understood sufficiently generally and "stripped of all detailed content", they may become
Your freedom ends where my nose begins. (U.S. version)
The right system in which the world should operate is one where everyone and anyone may do anything he wants with himself and with the people around, as long as the laws of Nature allow it.Well, a problem with this generalized libertarian principle is that it is completely vacuous because the laws of Nature are always obeyed (in quantum mechanics, outcomes are random but it is still true that a vast majority of outcomes that you could invent have a practically vanishing probability so they are practically forbidden by the laws of Nature).
Nazism (and/or some really brutal and primitive incarnations of the "survival of the fittest"), Stalinism, and societies where everyone fakes his sex and race still obey the condition above. When we defend freedom, we clearly mean primarily the individual freedom, and we want to protect it especially against the collective efforts (and tyrants' efforts) to enslave the people, against the "freedom of mobs and tyrants" to strip individuals of their freedom. In other words, the "freedom" of mobs to collectivize and tyrants' "freedom" to enslave others and restrict their lives is exactly what we don't consider examples of freedom that we defend. Instead, we consider them the main enemies of freedom that we defend freedom from!
Related: Talk "Save Freedom, Not Future" by Czech expresident Klaus in ViennaBut we mustn't overlook a subtlety: a huge part of the contemporary attack on freedom is actually led by the people who want to deny the laws of Nature. They think that they can change their sex, they can change the fact that a sex or a race has a much lower chance to do world class mathematics, they think that they can turn dogs into vegetarian or remove carbon dioxide from the life of mankind, and they want everyone else to pay lip service to these hardcore stupidities of theirs. Batšit brainwashed moronic leftists that you have surely met as well because they are literally everywhere now. In San Francisco, their density per square meter even surpasses the (already very high) density of excrements on the street.
If you consider the statement "I want an ideal society where the laws of Nature are obeyed" to be a meaningless vacuous tautology, like I do (because Nature simply doesn't allow Her laws to be violated, and if something is violated, it is just your ideas and not Nature's), then you are unlikely to use this slogan because you know it is a silly waste of time to talk in terms of vacuous tautologies.
Another problem is a special interaction between the two observations above – between the fact that "some people fighting against freedom love to deny the laws of Nature" and "some people like to emphasize the meaningless tautology that the laws of Nature are obeyed in a good society". What is the interaction? Well, it may sound ironic but these two groups of people are almost identical! Yes, they shouldn't overlap at all because the people who understand that no one can defeat the laws of Nature aren't trying to defeat them because it would be futile!
But this reasoning only works for you if you are a sensible person. If you are a leftist of the contemporary type, you don't see a real contradiction. In reality, these leftists don't fully believe that "there exist some laws of Nature that always work automatically". Instead, these leftists have been led to believe in "something that isn't quite the laws of Nature", something that "is slightly anthropomorphic", and most importantly, they believe that it is "their duty to help the laws of Nature to work"!
In practice, these moronic leftists love to say that they are pro-science, pro-Nature, and pro-laws-of-Nature but what they actually mean by their most important "laws of Nature" are some of the stupidest and most notorious denials of the basic laws of Nature. So these leftists basically say things like "in ideal Nature, all processes work without the emission and absorption of carbon dioxide" and "it's natural that everyone can change his or her or xir sex at any moment" etc.
Again, the greatest contemporary threat to freedom are the people who claim to be pro-science, pro-Nature, and who respect the laws of Nature but they actually use the term "laws of Nature" for some antiscientific ideologically motivated far left stupidity that deny some basic facts about Nature.
Just to avoid misunderstandings, the sensible people among us know that the laws of Nature – if they are real laws of Nature – don't need to be helped in any way. They hold whether someone likes it or not. Very importantly, they hold whether I like it or not; whether you like it or not; and whether he or she or Xi likes it or not. (I don't know whether Xi is another "gender" or a leader of China here.) So because we're sensible, we're not trying to help Mother Nature to enforce the laws (and we're not trying to help the Planet Earth, either). As long as they are real laws of Nature, they just don't need any help. They are more powerful than any human (or government or corporation). We try to help ourselves individually, our families, nations, corporations, and civilizations, and the things that we (or people "like us") find dear. That is a much narrower, more modest, and more well-defined goal than the arrogant screaming of the left-wing fanatics that they are saving Nature or Planet Earth (their arrogance prevents them from emphasazing the fact that they are tiny pieces of poop that have no chance to threaten the existence of Planet Earth let alone Nature).
With this sanity, it's unsurprising that we mean something much more specific and more nontrivial by "pro-freedom ideology" than the claim that "it would be great if the laws of Nature were obeyed and various interests were colliding in an arbitrary way". We are talking about the human and society's behavior only, not about Nature. Even if we say that freedom is our most important value, the sensible among us still know that our freedom isn't capable of defeating the laws of Nature. It may be at most capable of defeating all other "values invented by humans to direct the human and society's behavior".
How far freedom should go? We may start with the slogan at the top, "freedom of a person ends where the freedom of another man begins". But if we start to apply it, we unavoidably run into problems. This rule is supposed to "draw a border between the spheres of influence of two people" but it only says that the "sphere of influence of A ends where the sphere of influence of B begins". That's great, as geometric (or generalized geometric) shapes or sets of points (and other things), the spheres of influence are disjoint and complementary, but it still doesn't say what they are and where the border is!
Finally, I can copy-and-paste this (originally Czech?) far left meme attacking the alleged inconsistency of right-wingers.
Pseudo-conservatives: 'We will not dictate how you should live! Freedom instead of regulation!!!"OK, this fictitious conversation involves various currently fashionable minorities or leftist or woke activists who want assorted "identity politics" or "green" policy changes, projects, or meals; and a right-winger who is called a "pseudo-conservative". Needless to say, "pseudo-conservative" is just a stupid left-wing insult. This "pseudo-conservative" looks like a rather ordinary conservative or even a very ordinary, traditional person.
Czech female: "Okay, can I have a surname without the feminine -ová suffix?"
Pseudo-conservatives: 😱
Same-sex couple: "Can we get married?"
Pseudo-conservatives: 😱😱
CR citizen: "I don't have to have a gender on my ID if I don't want to, do I?"
Pseudo-conservatives: 😱😱😱
Trans: "Can I freely decide my own identity without telling anyone else's?"
Pseudo-Conservatives: 😱😱😱😱 😱
Movie Studio: "Can we cast an actress as Agent 007? On your own dime and at your own risk, we're not asking anyone to do anything."
Pseudo-Conservatives: 😱😱😱😱😱 😱
School: "Some of our students are being raised by grandparents, others by same-sex couples. We would like to replace the mother/father on the forms with something that takes these cases into account. It's not a problem, is it?"
Pseudo-conservatives: 😱😱😱😱😱😱 😱
Hungarian teenager: "I don't know what it is, but I like boys and not girls. Can I talk to someone about this?"
Pseudo-conservatives: 😱😱😱😱😱😱😱 😱
City dwellers: "Hey, we're tired of standing in traffic and choking all the time. How about we build a bike path?"
Pseudo-conservatives: 😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱 😱
Students in Germany: "Is it okay if we have lentils instead of currywurst in the canteen?"
Pseudo-conservatives: 😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱 😱 Defending the normal world!!!!! [A slogan of Tricolor that I, LM, voted for]
Translated with www.DeepL.com/Translator (free version)
More importantly, as many reactions like to emphasize right away, there is really no contradiction here because the "pseudo-conservative" simply reflects the conservative (and especially socially conservative) attitudes to these problems, he is a conservative; but what he promised at the top is to be libertarian or classical liberal or pro-freedom which a priori isn't the same thing as being a conservative. Instead, these two political traits are often visualized as two independent axes in the planar (or 3D spatial) map of the political spectrum!
That is a fast way to explain what is wrong with the left-wing meme above. The leftist conflated two different things, "pro-freedom/libertarian/anti-authoritarian" with "socially conservative", and then he or she is surprised that they don't produce the same opinions about various political proposals of the present. That answer could be enough but it is not enough for me.
It is not enough because I consider myself right-wing as well as pro-freedom and I really do believe that these two traits are most naturally aligned with one another. The left-wing meme is supposed to criticize the alleged inconsistency of the views of people like myself because we do respect freedom as well as some socially conservative attitudes. (Of course the details don't work very well. I would have no serious trouble with sex-less IDs; I like bike paths; a movie about an Agentess 007 may be cool if it is done well; I like lentils while a currywurst is too special and Germanic, and so on: I agree with roughly one-half of the answers assigned to me, but you understand that this is meant to be a simplifying caricature.)
At any rate, the point is that people like me (including me) say that we want freedom and the system with free people; but we also oppose numerous things such as abortions, gay marriage, the linguistic bastardization of the Czech language that would be caused by the removal of essential feminine suffixes of surnames (our declension replaces the information carried by many prepositions in English, so the language simply becomes less comprehensible if there isn't a sufficient number of proper endings there: everyone justifying women's surnames without -ová is either a linguistically illiterate moron or a person who really wants to erase my nation from the map or both), and many other things that are partly reproduced in the list.
Well, there is still no contradiction here.
There is no contradiction because when I am fighting against the removal of -ová from the female surnames (except for those that have the form of adjectives to start with), I am indeed just confirming my rule that people should be free. And the people include myself (and other right-wingers) so we are free to oppose the bastardization of the Czech women's surnames. People are also free to oppose bike paths and all the other things. That is indeed an important part of their freedom! When we said we supported freedom, we didn't mean ourselves to be an exception. Unsurprisingly, my or "our" freedom tends to be more important for me or "us" than some very general freedom of someone we don't really care about much. You may say that the previous sentence shows "egotism" but it really boils down to the locality of the effective laws of physics and to the healthy "self-governance". And yes, the very point that decisions are mostly made locally or individually and people care about themselves (or their kin) more than they care about interventions into other (often faraway) people's lives is what we mean by freedom! In this sense, freedom is egotist and it is a great thing!
In June 2019, I wrote a blog post claiming that a sane libertarian system wouldn't allow mass migration and I am indeed discussing closely related ideas in this new blog post. The key idea of the 2019 text was that freedom of the people included their freedom to accumulate assets, defend some territory that they individually or collectively own, and other things, and that freedom may indeed "reduce the options" of others such as those who want to pick a chocolate for free in a shop, or those who want to take their village and move into another, wealthier continent. Some "libertarians" who should actually be classified as "anarchists" want to ban all structures in the society, including borders, walls, fences, police, army, courts etc. That is not what a sane pro-freedom ideological foundation implies.
In this text, I am discussing a very similar topic but this topic is perhaps generalized even more than it was in 2019, and it is focusing on the "social conservative" opinions of the pro-freedom people in general. The main point that I wanted to convey in the title – but I was mostly talking about slightly other things so far – is that you simply need some more detailed conditions to explain where one man's freedom ends; and where another person's freedom begins. In practice, most sane pro-freedom conservatives in the West (or in sufficiently Westernized places anywhere in the world) defend not only freedom but also some "specific freedom with many details as delineated by the traditions of the Western ciilization".
So I may revisit all the previous examples. I am anti-abortion because abortion is a nontrivial fraction of a murder. The life of a human – and the right to live at all – is the most fundamental freedom that beats anything else in the "interaction between two individuals" (but the non-fatal freedom of millions of people may beat one human life). So almost all the excuses for abortion just look extremely weak (and often shockingly cruel and immoral) to me. The mother's freedom (and comfort: it is almost always just about the convenience) ends where the life of the fetus or embryo is at stake! Again, it's not my job or obsession to try to stop every conceivable abortion and I unavoidably "ignore the distant events" in most cases – remember, it's normal to care about "local things" and not to try to interfere with all distant events – but that doesn't change the fact that I fundamentally oppose abortions, even the distant or quasi-justified ones.
The unborn human life may reside in an object that is just centimeters in size and the mother may be used to having 100 square meters of an apartment around her. But in the case of pregnancy, it is damn important to define the border between the two "spheres of influence" very precisely because the whole life – and the right to live at all – is at stake. I see absolutely no contradiction between a pro-freedom attitude and the opposition to abortions. What is happening is that I consider the most essential freedom of the embryo or fetus – the right to live and the right not to be terminated – to be more important than the obviously less important "freedoms" of the mother (which are usually not freedoms, just some luxury and entitlements).
When someone wants to have freedom to pick chocolates in a shop for free, he may collide with some freedom of the shop owner to defend his assets. Yes, the thief's freedom (or "capability to do things he would like": I really think it's better to avoid the connection of the idealist word "freedom" with petty things like the desire to steal chocolate) is restricted by another human (probably some guards or clerks in the shop, not the owner himself) but those also have the freedom to act in a certain way and our civilization has depended on the private ownership and some general respect for the fact that people can legitimately defend their assets (material assets or intellectual property; a few centuries ago, most people would also add slaves and perhaps some other forms of property that Western nations abandoned, that is an example of the fact that even rather "basic" rules of this type are evolving).
When a nation builds a wall on the border and/or pays some guards to protect it against imigration, it reduces the options of the imigrants or would-be imigrants. Once again, however, the nations that built the wall or paid the guards are just exploiting their own freedom to defend their assets – in this case the collective assets of a whole nation (the set of current citizens) – against some other people. The countries' collective assets include not only the ownership of material things such as forests, meadows, rivers, government buildings, and public parking lots; but also the sovereignty over the right to define laws that are enforced by the courts and police (some "layers" of your fields and buildings are still owned by the government because you can't quite do "absolutely everything" with your fields and buildings). In principle, this situation is similar to the protection against the chocolate thieves except that the "asset" collectively belongs to many people, in this case a whole nation. The nation's sovereignty over a territory also means that they're naturally allowed to promote their language as the official or "most correct one" on the territory; and defend the language against various hostile foreign terrorist attacks including the deletion of -ová from the Czech women's surnames.
And I could continue with lots of other examples. The point is that in many situations when two people (or a person and a collective; or two collectives) interact, the interaction resembles some kind of a "fight" that tries to draw a "border in the sand" that separates the two spheres of influence (sometimes the border is literally geometric or physical; sometimes it is a boundary in the "map of rights and powers"). If one person's "sphere of influence" ends up being smaller than expected, he may interpret it as having "less freedom than he wanted". No doubt about it. But that doesn't always mean that some fundamental principles are being violated. There is also another side that "gained" some freedom and that other side may sometimes be justified to do such things.
When sane defenders of freedom talk about people's freedom, they are implicitly making a huge number of assumptions about "what is allowed for a person to do with another person or his wishes". One actually needs a huge body of information to describe his attitudes to all these questions. Most of this information about the individuals' opinions is irrelevant because a random individual can't rewrite the laws and the laws may ultimately be enforced. In practice, a reasonable person's perspective on the "precise shape of the borders between the freedoms of all people" involves the respect towards the current laws of his or her country (it's the courts and perhaps police that should know whose freedom wins in a given situation); with some vague ideas about which laws should be changed and how.
But it's important to notice that what we describe by seemingly universal words and phrases such as "freedom" or "respect to freedom" aren't really canonical, unique, universal rules at all. Their content depends on lots of random, non-unique traditions and features of our laws (the set of all laws in a country is approximately as non-unique as the human DNA! And the interpretation of the written laws depends on some traditions that contains an extra information beyond the written laws, and that information isn't easily exported to other nations) that we learned to take for granted but they are not generally obvious at all. And indeed, other civilizations often disagree with many of these assumptions. As Dr Weigl wrote in an essay, we shouldn't be pompous about our democracy and we shouldn't export it because it doesn't work very well even in our parts of the world. The advantages of "democracy" have been real for a long time but they are not a trivial, permanent, mathematical fact and it shouldn't be surprising that a non-democratic country like China may "do better" in many respects, at least temporarily. If we try to export our precise system including all the details into a totally different culture, like Afghanistan, we may expect the failure to be far more dramatic than the emerging failure of our system in our countries.
So while freedom sounds pure and simple, and I still prefer to see freedom as pure and simple, it is also important to realize that the precise content of "freedom as the basis of our laws and traditions" comes equipped with lots of extra information that has evolved in our part of the world and that can't be considered universal at all. The devil is in the details, freedom may be complicated and sometimes its definition has to be rather circular: freedom is whatever most of us (or "our" part of our nations) have evolved to see behind the word "freedom". Everyone who knows what he is talking about means rather specific rules when he talks about "what one person or a group can or cannot do do another human or a group" and in most cases, these rules indeed reflect the very specific laws and habits or societal ideas that have become normal in our civilization in the recent thousands of years, centuries, decades, or years (let's hope we don't need to accept the importance of changes in recent months because all of those are really terrible).
In other words, the love for freedom and the love towards standard Western or socially conservative values are not mutually exclusive at all. They are great teammates and indeed, the careful Western ideas about the methods to delineate the border in between two people's spheres of influence represent (some of?) the most valuable products of "freedom in action" that we know in the Universe! Yes, there is some dependence on my or "our" subjective preferences in this judgement but that is just OK, "our" judgement is better and more important than that of others (at least for "us"). On the contrary, the people who want to ban any "Western or socially conservative content" from the application of freedom either don't know what they are talking about; or they deliberately want to introduce a system that is far less free, far less prosperous etc. than our system, according to the usual Western definitions of freedom and prosperity! Sadly, these anti-Western, woke, socially "progressive", and related ideas have contaminated everything, including the reasoning about freedom, and they are increasingly promoting the denial of the most elementary laws of Nature as the promotion of Nature!
We won't allow it. The combination of freedom, social conservative values, and the basic features of the laws that have evolved in the Western societies in recent centuries is a consistent and viable one and it will remain viable if we defend it against the numerous ongoing efforts to push it somewhere, spin it, redefine it, and corrupt it.
