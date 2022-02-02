Funny diversity of the galactic center

Just a link. The Milky Way, our galaxy, has the radius of some 52,000 light years, we're roughly in the middle between the center and the boundary. But using a South African radio telescope, MeerKAT, at the frequency of 1.28 GHz (wavelength is 23.4 cm), a large team has provided us with the pictures of a 700-light-year region at the very center:
The 1.28 GHz MeerKAT Galactic Center Mosaic (PDF)The black-and-white-and-orange pictures in the paper shows quite a diversity of objects. You should look.
So you find the very bright vicinity of Sgr A*, the black hole at the center whose mass is 4.3 million Suns and that I once described in my term paper, long before many people felt certain that it was a black hole. Of course, the black hole itself is rather black (except for the negligible Hawking radiation) but it's the heated lunch that the black hole eats that is the brightest part of the radio telescope pictures.
On top of that, you find some nebulae (cosmic clouds) there, the Harp, the Christmas Tree (search what it is), clusters of young and massive star, bipolar X-ray chimneys, lots of mess, you may be excited by some of these animals and search for more.
But in this zoo, there are some particular things that are more intriguing than others, namely 1,000 filaments. You know, by shape, and maybe not just their shape, they are strings. Each has the length of 150 light years or so. Similar things have been seen since the 1980s but this is clearer than ever. It's believed that electrons are gyrating the magnetic field at a speed close to the speed of light!
I find it unusual for the electrons to be concentrated in such thin, filamentary regions. These magnetic tubes could be fundamental in some way. But they also end somewhere, that is why I don't want to write "the cosmic string". Figure 6 shows that instead of D-branes, at least one of these filaments is connected to a tailed mouse-like object.
